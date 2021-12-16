Jefferson County Commission allocates $18M to local school boards

The Birmingham Times

The Jefferson County Commission presented its annual $18 million to local Boards of Education on Wednesday.

The money couldn’t come at a better time, said County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

“It’s always important to give money to the schools but with the pandemic and the [Omicron variant] out the time is right now more than ever now,” Tyson said, “what if there is another school closing. The kids are already a year behind, some of them are two years . . . So now with this money, it’s a way for us to balance the scales and actually use this to help with the increase their learning ability.”

Commission President Jimmie Stephens said the money allows the elected officials to “celebrate giving back to our children . . . to make sure that our schools remain the staple and forefront of education in the state of Alabama.”

Representatives from 12 local school systems were presented with a check based on the daily number of student attendance in each school district. The funding comes from citizen tax dollars that will be going back to the community to improve education.

The amounts presented were:

Jefferson County Board of Education — $6,620,015

City of Birmingham — $3,991,775

City of Hoover — $1,910,108

City of Vestavia Hills — $1,346,135

City of Mountain Brook — $ 838,975

City of Trussville — $832,340

City of Homewood — $796,706

City of Bessemer — $619,126

City of Leeds — $329,408

City of Fairfield — $294,157

City of Tarrant — $226,942

City of Midfield — $194,308

