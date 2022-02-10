People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





THIS IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH….YES!!! CELEBRATED EVERY DAY!!!



HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND!!





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT TITANS at The Nick.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



FRIDAY…



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

\**GIRL TONES with BOSS RUSH & KINZIE at the Nick.



**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE FEATURING DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**EVERY THIRD FRIDAYS with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.





SATURDAY…



**LADIES FIRST with EYRIKA PARKER, 9 -11 a.m. on WYDE featuring The Wrights and Jasmine Jones.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!





**VALENTINE’s WEEKEND CELEBRATION featuring KIMBERLYE MCKINNEY at Perfect Note.

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx,

**FORTY YEARS THE QUEERS ANNIVERSARY TOUR with TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET, THE GUILLOTINES & HEY DOLLFACE at The Nick.



SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**BIZZARE BOWL – Pre-Super Bowl Men’s Pop Up Shop12 – 4 p.m. at Bizarre on 22nd Street, North.

**SUPER BOWL PARTY at LIT ON 8TH presented by the Dream Team.

**DRAG NGHT at The Nick.

**THE BIG GAME LIVE at Iron City, 4:30 p.m.

**SOULFUL SUNDAYS VALENTINE’S WEEKEND at Perfect Note.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.





MONDAY…





**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.





**A NIGHT OF SEDUCTION with KEITH WASHINGTON at the Perfect Note.





TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m..



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**THE CURLS WITH DOLPHIN GROUP at the Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



(Photo: Bas) (Provided)

**BAS at the Nick.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**THINK SANITY, THINK SAFELY Album Release, featuring GOOD DEEDS GONE & PINK T at the Nick.





BLACK HISTORY MONTH…



…AT THE CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE…



**FRIDAY – HBCUs: A History of Racial Terrorism, 11 a.m.



**MONDAY – We Want All the Smoke: Herbs & Tea as Mindfulness Practice, 12 p.m. with DR. KIMBERLY BROWN PELLUM and CHARLES WOODS.



**TUESDAY – Bridge Builders – Civil Rights Then, Now & Present, presented by The Clinton Presidential Foundation, 6 p.m., with QUANTIA FLETCHER, PAMELA JUNIOR, WOODROW “WOODY” KEOWN, JR., NANCY ROUSSEAU, DEJUANA THOMPSON and LEE SENTELL.



**THURSDAY – Don’t Oppress My Health – An Examination into Median Discrimination, 12 pm. with DR. AMEENAH SHAKIR, MS. HASSANATU BLAKE, DR. DAVID B. HICKS and DR. NADIA RICHARDSON.



**FEBRUARY 21 – Teaching Black Women’s Self Care During Jim Crow, 12 p.m. with DR. KIMBERLY BROWN PELLUM.



**FEBRUARY 28 – Pause to Pose: Yoga for Mindfulness, 12 p.m.



**4TH GRADE FIELD TRIPS AT BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Local students now have more access to educational programs at the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, thanks to a new grant from the National Park Foundation. The $20,000 grant will help 1,500 local students have better access to the park, including covering costs of transportation, instructional materials for classrooms and adding staff to lead programs. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument is launching new educational programming, and this grant will help. The grant is part of the “Open OutDoors for Kids” program and works in conjunction with the national park program that gives 4th graders free access to parks across the country. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument is affiliated with seven locations that played instrumental roles in the civil rights movement: A.G. Gaston Motel, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Kelly Ingram Park, The Masonic Temple Building, 16th St. Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and The Historic Bethel Baptist Church. All the locations, as well as the City of Birmingham have partnered to make this grant a reality, taking lessons of civil rights beyond the classroom. Contact Kathryn Gardiner, Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument Park Ranger, at kathryn_gardiner@nps.gov or (205) 568-3963 for more info.



**SIDEWALK’S BLACK LENS FILM WEEK…



February 14- 20 the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema is home to the Black Lens – a film track that aims to shine a light on some of the most outstanding feature narrative and documentary films produced by and starring people of color. BLFW is programmed by T. MARIE KING and host committee, CELESTIA MORGAN, FORTE, JASON AVERY, PATRICK JOHNSON, JASMINE SHAW, SONYA MITCHELL and JAMES WILLIAMS. Go to bcri@bcri.orgf for more.



AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)



The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!



**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.



**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.



**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.Twg2022.com for more.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**SUNDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 1:15 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles without complaining and complete the hike are welcome. Meet at 1:15 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Plan to depart at 1:30 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info. and Trip Leader: Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969.





FOR ART LOVERS …



AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…



**Space One Eleven is hosting a series of four group exhibitions featuring artists who have shown or taught during Space One Eleven’s history. The exhibiting artists for CONTINUITY, the third exhibition in the series are James Alexander, Billy Brown, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Christ Clark, Margot Cooney, Tim Denny, Patty B. Driscoll, Truman Grayson, Sydney Harrington, Bria Lewis, Jane Marshall, Kim Riegel, Amasa Smith, Anne Stagg and Jurgen Tarrasch. The Fourth exhibition in the series is scheduled for fall, 2022. Exhibition is in the the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven, downtown 2407 Second Avenue North.





IN TUSCALOOSA…At THE PAUL R. JONES GALLERY…



**BLOODLINES through February 22, at 2308 6th Street, 35401. For more info, call 205-345-3038.

COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

