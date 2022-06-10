Top Black-Owned Bakeries in Birmingham (AL)

BY OLIVIA MOSES

bhamnow.com

Calling all Birminghamians with an undeniable sweet tooth! We’ve rounded nine of Birmingham’s top bakeries, all Black-owned, so that you’ll be able to get a taste of the sweet life.

Ashley’s Famous Cookies

We’re loving Ashley’s vibes. In her bio she states: “We don’t have to brag”, which is 100 percent true. Although Ashley’s Famous Cookies is a Birmingham-based biz, ordering is as easy as online shopping. Get these cookies shipped straight to your house—no driving required.

Want to experience these for yourself? We have to warn you—these cookies are HUGE. Don’t expect a bite sized cookie, these babies are the real deal.

Order: Order online

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Dana’s Cake Creations

Dana Cockrell makes these cakes look so pretty, you’ll be tempted not to eat it. If you do that, you’ll be missing out on flavorful combos like Tennessee Whiskey Vanilla and Moscato Strawberry—very creative if we do say so ourselves.

Dana’s been in the cake business for a while, getting her start in 2004 with a cake decorating class at Michaels. Since then, she’s been operating her cake business as a home-based cottage law bakery (a law that allows homemade items to be sold, bought and shipped). Want to get a quote? Check her out below.

Order: Contact Dana today to place your order

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Jawanda’s Sweet Potato Pies

JaWanda’s is a Birmingham staple. These sweet potato pies come in all different flavors, such as Pecan, Orange Cremé Cheese, Mallow, Pineapple Cremé and Gluten-Free flavors. Even though she specializes in sweet potato pies, she’s not limited to just those. If you’re feeling more like indulging in a cobbler, parfait or pound cake, Jawanda’s has options.

On top of all of that, they recently made Only in Your State’s Best Pie Shop list in Alabama—a 1 in 5 honor.

Location: 5291 Valleydale Rd #111, Birmingham, AL 35242

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

K & J’s Uptown

K & J’s recently made the news for opening their new Uptown location and welcoming the city life. Previously in Alabaster, Kristal Bryant, owner of K & J’s, is excited for new features like indoor and outdoor seating, additional dessert options (crazy sundaes, anyone?) and food options such as sandwiches.

Among their offerings, elegant cupcakes and wildly creative cake designs are what’s popular. They’re also shaking things up with mouthwatering milkshakes that include a WHOLE cupcake as part of the toppings (you have to see it to believe it).

Location: 2260 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Brown Sugar Desserts by Renea

If you’re looking to support a local baker, check out Brown Sugar Desserts. Renea Spear has been baking for as long as she can remember and blesses Birmingham with sweets ranging from simple treats to over-the-top specialty cakes. No matter the occasion, they want to be a part of it.

They also are known for their fresh cinnamon rolls, which are available until sold out.

Location: 4290 County Road 52, Suite D., Helena, Alabama 35080

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes

Another one of Birmingham’s Black-owned bakeries is Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes. Located right in the Yellow Bicycle Catering Co, these pound cakes are a can’t-miss. This business was inspired by the owners’ “Big Mama”, Emily Magnolia McClung, and embodies the perfect, fluffy cake. While they offer more flavors or pound cake than you could even fathom, their specialty flavor for June is Turtle (a chocolate and caramel swirl)

They’re also a TWG2022 Merchant Market Vendor, so go catch them at the market next month!

Location: 195 Vulcan Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Velvet Kake

These yummy and whimsical “kakes” are the perfect way to celebrate an occasion. Velvet Kakes specializes in wedding “kakes”, whole “kakes”, kup “kakes” and event vegan “kakes” and sweet treats.

If you’re ordering for an event, opt for the family sized portion of her sweet treats, including pre-prepared fresh fruit trays, White Chocolate Whiskey Bread Pudding and Banana Pudding.

Location: 2466 Old Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Boss Treats Bakery

Up next on our list of Birmingham’s Black-owned bakeries is Boss Treats Bakery. With love as her recipe, she makes everything fresh to order. Their chocolate covered strawberry arrangement comes with fresh roses and a bottle of wine—your one-stop-shop.

Their online ordering platform makes it super easy to request exactly what you envision. As they say—”life is short, make it sweet!”

Order: Call for orders

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Yes She Bakes Cakes

If there’s any question about whether she bakes cake, yes she does. Yes She Bakes Cakes sets themselves apart with their famous Cake in a Jar—selling in 8 oz. and 12 oz. containers. Like any good cake, these are layered with frosting, crunch and toppings.

Say goodbye to basic flavors with combinations like Celebration, It’s All About the Crunch and Lemon Drop.

Order: Place an order inquiry online!

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

