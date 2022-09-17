Frank Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position

www.birminghamal.gov

E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility.

“Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “His leadership will help to enhance the vision and elevate the story of this wonderful museum.”

“As a lifelong Baseball fan originally falling in love with the game at Rickwood Field as a child, it is a dream come true for me to work with the amazing NSLM team and Mayor Woodfin’s Office,” Adams said. “The opportunity to preserve, celebrate and share the uniquely transformative history of Negro and Industrial League players through the lens of their experiences in Birmingham is one that I am very honored to accept.”

A West Birmingham native, Adams is an honors graduate of the Alabama School of Fine Arts and an alum of Boston University where he received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. Adams’ professional career includes his service as a senior health care strategic planner, business development, and governmental affairs executive for UAB Hospital, UAB Health System and Brookwood Medical Center.

Adams’ civic engagement includes serving in past leadership roles on the Boards of the Alabama School of Fine Arts, Habitat for Humanity, Alys Stephens Center, Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham, Inc, City of Birmingham Industrial Development Board, Impact Alabama, WBHM 90.3 FM, and Pathways. Adams was appointed as the youngest member to ever serve on the Birmingham City Council while representing District 8 in west Birmingham.

Adams recently served as the president and Chief Executive Officer of the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club. Under his leadership, the Club’s membership more than tripled from 2012 to 2015. During this period, the Club’s enrichment programming opportunities were broadened for members while its’ operating budget grew from $1.3 million to $1.8 million.

“We are thrilled to have Frank join us,” Johnson-Willams said. “He will be an asset to our team. We are grateful to have him serve.”

The mission of the Negro Southern League Museum is to present the history of African American baseball in an unsurpassed manner by maintaining a world-class facility that recognizes the League’s impact on Birmingham, Alabama, and the world of professional baseball. This understanding, along with the acknowledgment of the players’ ability to inspire people of all races and transcend barriers, establishes a blueprint for the Museum to evoke a broad sense of community and create unparalleled cultural and educational experiences that acknowledge the past, embrace the present, and frame the future.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

