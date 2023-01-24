January 12, 2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Jefferson County through its Office of Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Engineer Services associated with the Lipscomb Operation Fire Protection/Prevention (Waterline) (CD22-03J-M02-LOFP). Proposals must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m., on Friday February 3, 2023.

RFP packets can be obtained at the address below:

Jefferson County Office of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., N.

Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

For more information call Alfonso Holt at (205) 214-4002.

CASE NO. CV-2022-903214

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO:MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; RICHARD GREGORY COX; CLARKE COX; ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN WILLIAMS COX; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 24, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block 50, according to the survey of Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022028798 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 50 SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-1-027-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023 – JUNE 30, 2024) ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS DEVELOPMENT

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given that the Community Development Department of Birmingham is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2023 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) application cycle and Public Hearings for its 2020-2024 Consolidated Housing and Community Development Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Act (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With Aids (HOPWA).

The initial Public Hearings for the 2023 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.6 million of PY 2023 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at Birmingham City Hall’s Council Chambers, Third Floor on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The links to participate in the virtual public hearings are available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development. Please note that all proposals MUST be received in the Community Development Department no later than March 1, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to be considered in the development of the City’s Final PY 2023 Action Plan One Year Use of Funds submission.

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

IFB No. B23005

LEGAL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday February 2, January 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday, February 16, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

IFB No. B23002

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) No. B23007

UP to 8 Hydraulic Dump Trailers

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Tuesday, January 18, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Wednesday, January 31, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

IFB No. B23006

Vacant Unit Preparation

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Program Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762

E-mail: ktodd@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-545-1833 Ext. 415

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

January 18, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

January 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday, January 30, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Draft 2023 Annual Plan

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has updated our 2024 Annual Plan and it is available for review and public comments on January 13, 2023 for 45 days.

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

1826 3rd Avenue, South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time on February 3, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEALTH SYSTEM NORTH PAVILION SIXTH FLOOR CT ROOM 3 6249 EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT AT The University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H205009

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

Replacement of CT equipment and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, radiation shielding, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a Hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $550,000.00 and $750,000.00

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, February 3, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than February 10, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bpa.net

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 28, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at the site of the work. Meet at the North Pavilion Second Floor Elevator Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

