People, Places, Things,

GWEN DERU

THIS IS A NEW YEAR! A NEW DAY, EVERY DAY!

WISHING YOU THE BEST EVERY DAY!

Don’t Miss…JUBILEE at Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN COCOA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY at the Sidewalk Film Fest.

**ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED at the Sidewalk Film Fest

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**WYATT MORAN, PRETTY EMBERS, WELL KEPT & PORTICO at The Nick.

FRIDAY…

**BARDS & BREWS JANUARY OPEN MIC, 6:30 p.m. at Birmingham Public Library

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**COMEDIAN COCOA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**TRIBUTE TO WOMEN OF R&B with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**VIRGINITY CLUB, BROKEN HEARTED HEART BREAKERS CLUB, TWO FIVE COLLECTIVE at The Nick.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.

**COMEDIAN COCA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**HEY DREAMER with AMACIO FAVOR and SPEAK IN WHISPER at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO MARY J BLIGE featuring R&B VOCALIST SHERRI BROWN at Perfect Note.

**OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: PAINT THIS TOWN TOUR 2023 at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**THE JOEY HOUCK BAND at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN COCOA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (OPEN MIC) with Special Appearances from BRIEANA WOODWARD + AL CHISTAKIS

The Nick.

**HARVEST HEALTHY HABITS DINNER, 6 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant.

TUESDAY…

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**MAEDRIX and AFEEGO at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN JEFF LEESON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE’S “SLEEPING BEAUTY” at the Alabama Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

**COMEDIAN MARVIN DIXON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BIG GORGEOUS with NASTY BOYS and THE LIE within CALLIE and DRAG PERFORMANCES from ANGEL FAZCE, TWHAT WEILAND and FAWN at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**NATURE AT NOON: Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN CHRIS REDD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**RYAN KEYS at Perfect Note.

**KIRKOS with FREE CANDY at The Nick.

**BAD MOVIE NIGHT at Sidewalk Film, 8:15 p.m.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

Kicking off the New Year right? Let your intuition guide and lead your intentions for 2023! Everybody has something that they want to start new OR stop. They make resolutions that they sometimes keep. They start things that they sometimes do not finish and they set goals that get too hard, but they try, try again or keep trying, however hard it may get. HERE ARE A FEW THINGS for 2023….

FOR LOVERS OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS…

People are setting goals to get healthy, save money, start new business, set new goals and so much more to be healthy and in good spirit.

**THE DANIEL FAST – Sixth Avenue Baptist Church family is devoting 21 Days to Spiritual Preparation for 2023. It is modeled after the biblical figure that followed a similar pattern. A devotional guide – The Daniel Fast Devotional Guide was created to help the church members and others focus on material things to give up such as food. The guide is intended to help move through the days of fasting in an intentional manner. Suggestions: Ten minutes in the morning before you go to work, share during the evening around the dinner table with your family, meet with a friend or two on the phone or by email and/or share verses, phrases or your own thoughts with others through Facebook or Twitter. Their purpose in fasting is to join hearts together. The devotional guide is a suggestion for you. It has a fasting diet, foods to avoid, snacks, scriptures, and recipes for breakfast, lunch, sides, salads, vegan, smoothies, soups, and even scriptures to read during the fast, as well as additional information about fasting. If you are interested in getting more information or knowing where to get a copy of the devotional guide, contact Sixth Avenue Baptist Church Office.

**UAB WELLNESS SCREENING, January 31, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Five Points West Library.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY – Meet all of your 2023 fitness goals at Five Points West Library. So… if you are looking for a joint-safe, low-impact workout, head to the library every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**HARVEST HEALTHY HABITS DINNER, Monday, 6 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. Join Chef Kimberly McNair Brock of Bitty’s Living Kitchen for a plant based buffet and learn more about how you can start the New Year for a lifetime. Call for info.

FOR GARDENERS…

**KITCHEN SCRAP GARDENING, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham Botanical Gardens Put your kitchen gardens scraps to use by regrowing your favorite vegetables. Leafy greens and roots are easy to start from cutting. Learn the best techniques to jump-start the regrowth. Call for info.

**COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, January 21, 8 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**NATURE AT NOON SERIES 2023 for short nature breaks in Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Walk and look for winter birds on the lush sixty-seven-acre park housing thirty separate garden installations, water features and an array of native plants. Call for info and to register. Hosted by Alabama Audubon.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…

**WALK, HIKE, MOUNTAIN BIKE in Red Mountain Park as there are 16 miles of multi-use trails winding through 1,500-forested acres. There is REMY’S DOG PARK, that is recognized by Southern Living as one of the 10 Great Southern Dog Parks. Remy’s Dog Park has three dog parks shaded areas with benches and open areas for running and fetching. Check it out! And, there is so much more during the different seasons.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**BIRMINGHAM BOTTLING: SOFT DRINKS IN THE MAGIC CITY through January 23 features the products that have quenched the city’s thirst for sugar and fizz. Built around Vulcan Park and Museum’s collection of memorabilia and vintage soda bottles, Birmingham Bottling overviews the city’s history of soft drinks, exploring why Birmingham led the nation in soft drink brands.

**GOING FOR THE GOLD: ALABAMA’S OLYMPIANS AND PARALYMPIANS EXHIBIT through July 8 introduces all 25 Olympians and Paralympians on the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame roster. With photos and engaging AR technology, Going for the Gold reminds us the state is not just a football powerhouse. Athletes represent figure skating, diving, swimming, track and field, wheelchair rugby and more in this exhibit, whose careers span a century of competition. Going for the Gold is on view in the Birmingham Today gallery at Vulcan Park and Museum.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…

**CELEBRATION, 35th ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION IV ends tomorrow, Friday. It is at the Anne Arrasmith Gallery on 2nd Avenue North. Exhibiting Artists: Larry Anderson, Anne Arrasmith, Doug Barrett, Pinky Bass, Jon Coffelt, Mary Ann Culotta, Peggy Dobbins, Laura Elkins,Karen Graffeo, Lonnie Holley, Janice Kluge, Cam Langley, Charlie Lucas, Mary Ann Sampson, David Sandlin, Bob Shelton, Scott Stephens, Larry Thompson, Toni Tully, Bryan Warren, Joseph Wheeler, Lela Marie Williams.

**CITY CENTER ART 1 (Grades 2-5), January 23-May 15, 4-6 p.m.

**CITY CENTER ART 2 (Grades 6-8), January 18- May 3, 4-6 p.m.

**CITY CENTER ART 3 (Grades 9-12), January 14 – May 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**EXPANDING SARSHAN: MANJARI SHARMA, TO SEE AND BE SEEN through January 15.

**LIGHT PLAY through January 29.

**HAND-HELD: THE FOUR SEASONS IN CHINESE PAINTING through March 5.

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**NOTINEE DARSHAN DANCE PERFORMANCE, February 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

**WALL TO WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

(Photo: Jubilee) (Photo Credit: Alabama Shakespeare Festival)

IN MONTGOMERY…

AT ALABAMA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL…

**JUBILEE…TODAY through the 29th of January Playwright and director Tazewell Thompson brings an innovative and heart-stirring score to life with this uplifting a cappella tribute inspired by real life. The world-renowned Fisk University Jubilee Singers shattered racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad, entertaining kings and queens. For more than 150 years, the bold a cappella African American ensemble born on the campus of one of the nation’s premiere HBCUs has blended their rich voices together to share a heritage of suffering, strength, and endurance. Featuring uplifting spirituals and hymns including “Wade in the Water,” “Ain’t That Good News,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen,” this a cappella performance will ignite audiences of every generation.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY – SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m.

Jan 5-8 and Jan. 12 – WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY, Jan 5-8 and Jan. 12 – ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED.

**25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is AUGUST 21-27 in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

*Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**JANUARY BOOK + FILM CLUB ROOM, 7-10 p.m.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

FOR MUSIC AND COMEDY LOVERS…

**MAGIC CITY BLUES SOCIETY BIRTHDAY BASH, January 29, 4 p.m. at Ranelli’s Deli & Café.

**WANDA SYKES, January 29, 7 p.m. at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre

**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY…COMEDIAN COCOA BROWN…Brown has performed in front of a variety of audiences including Kennedy Center Honors Richard Pryor, Def Jam Comedy Tour and on Bill Bellamy’s “Who’s Got Jokes” competition on TV1. She has appeared on nine consecutive seasons on BET’s Comic View, twice being voted “Funniest Female” on the popular show and was reigning champion in the Comedy TKO on Showtime at the Apollo and she has appeared on the Starz in Black comedy series “The 1st Amendment” produced by Martin Lawrence. She has also been featured on Comedy Central’s “Comic Groove” with Tracy Morgan and was a featured comedian on BET’s stand up show “One Mic Stand”.

**WEDNESDAY…COMEDIAN JEFF LEESON…For over 23 years Jeff Leeson has been astonishing crowds across North America with his off the cuff, improvisational style that leaves crowds not only wanting more, but amazed at what they just witnessed. Combining traditional stand-up comedy with long form improv Jeff creates a unique and personal experience for the audience each and every show. With over 50 million views of his stand-up clips online, Jeff is quickly becoming one of the most requested acts in North America! In addition to headlining top comedy clubs and theaters throughout North America, Jeff’s comedy has been featured on Sirius XM radio, The Bob & Tom Show, Spotify, i-Tunes, 2 Comedy specials on Amazon Prime, a Dry Bar Comedy Special and Just released a New Special On YouTube called “Sorry I’m Not Kevin Hart.”

THURSDAY…COMEDIAN MARVIN DIXON…By understanding that show business is indeed a business, comedian Marvin Dixon has managed to establish himself nationally while maintaining strong local ties to his loyal Miami fan base with community service. He has a phenomenal 23 year record for booking a weekly comedy show; which includes early showcases of some of the hottest comics in the game. Mike Epps, Sommore, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce, Guy Torrey and others can thank Dixon for being willing to support them before they hit it big.

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY… COMEDIAN CHRIS REDD FROM SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE…Redd is an actor, writer, stand-up comic and rapper. In 2018, he received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.” He most notably appeared in the 2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series “Disjointed.” In 2017, Redd debuted his own half-hour episode of “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents” and in 2019 released his debut stand-up album “But Here We Are.” Redd can be seen in the comedy films “Deep Murder,” “The House,” and “A Futile and Stupid Gesture.” In TV, Redd starred in the cult-classic series “Wet Hot American Summer” and was featured in NBC’s “Will & Grace,” Netflix’s “Love,” Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.” Additionally, Redd was featured as a 2016 Stand-up New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal. Redd was previously a performer at Chicago’s Second City.

**NEXT WEDNESDAY… COMEDIAN BENNIE MAC – I AIN’T GONNA BREAK THIS YEARS RESOLUTION.

**NEXT THURSDAY…COMEDIAN MATTY CHYMBOR.

**NEXT WEEKEND…COMEDIAN DALE JONES.

Well, that's it. Tell you more 'next' time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.

