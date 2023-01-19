Sharpe-Jefferson: Moving the Needle

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

With all the talk (or hype if you so choose to see it as such) about the New Year, one predominant question comes to my mind for you and me. What will change, or rather, how will we show up differently in 2023?

I’ve certainly mentioned it in my writings before, but I’ll take the liberty of a new beginning to really make the point. In what area do you need to see change this year to propel you into a new level of success and fulfillment? And furthermore, how will you move to make it happen?

So, with those questions, it at least forces us to look at some other items and take stock. Will this be just another year of paying bills and barely enjoying life outside work? Will this be another year that you report into a job or career or business that you hate? Will this be just another period in your life that you put everything on auto pilot, only to arrive at this same destination with no life improvement nor added enjoyment?

I understand that you must define the markers of improvement and enjoyment. But at your core, you absolutely know where the needle is for you. And you know whether it needs to move.

Consider all this a fanciful way of saying that it’s time to take stock of your life. I’m not just talking about checking a few boxes in the good and bad column, but really taking a deep dive into purpose. Are you doing what you were created to do? Have you moved forward in that life-altering decision that you made a year earlier? This isn’t a guilt trip, but certainly a wakeup call to assess what your life affords you right now. And to know clearly what you will leave as a legacy. Because whether you know it or not, intentional, or unintentional, you’re building legacy each day. So, if you are building something, might as well make it count, right?

I offer no condemnation for you. This is just a strong reminder to live your best life because truthfully, others are counting on you. No pressure, just strong facts to remind us all to make this thing called life count.

As always, I’m cheering for you and I’m around if you need to chat.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

