Sharpe-Jefferson: Life Lessons from Super Bowl LVII

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

So, Super Bowl LVII is behind us, and we have two distinct camps regarding the big game won 38-35 by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles.

For some, they’ll go into a self-imposed period of mourning a “dark period” without their beloved sport. Then there are others who could care less about it all.

I won’t tell you on which side I fall because it doesn’t really matter for this article. But I will share a couple of lessons that I did take from the Super Bowl outcome.

First, in life, there are times we must leave it on the field. We know there must be one winner and one loser in the Super Bowl. And no matter how we cheer or even despise our team’s efforts, once the clock strikes zero, it’s over.

In life, there are times and opportunities in which we may simply come up short. And truthfully, we don’t really have a vast amount of time to spend in the land of regret.

We must leave it on the field (or, in the past) and look forward to the next opportunity. Remember the lessons and prepare your next response accordingly.

Well, how do you know there will be another opportunity?

I’ll tell you that famous, classic response Big Momma used to give when we questioned her sound wisdom.

And though I didn’t understand it then, I sure do now and give her all the credit. In her words, “Just keep living.”

One of the translations I believe can be summed up like this. As sure as you live, opportunity will come knocking again. You better your chances for a successful response by understanding that and preparing for it now.

Another lesson we can take away from the Super Bowl is a keen understanding that some decisions we make in a moment will impact us the rest of our lives. I can tell you that some of those football players are thinking through that right now. A key pass that didn’t connect. A key tackle that wasn’t made. Or a scoring opportunity that wasn’t completed. Always remember our decisions matter even in the small areas.

And third, something that we often miss. Just because you’re not winning now, doesn’t mean that a turnaround can’t happen over time. The current Super Bowl champions were trailing by 10 points at halftime. They came from behind. You too, friend, can come from behind. Your current position does not define the entirety of your life. You can come overcome your circumstance and eventually win. Make some much-needed adjustments. Add some key connections and accountability. And see yourself producing a different outcome. As always, I hope you’re inspired and encouraged and know that I am cheering for you to win this day and every day.

As always, know that I’m cheering for you.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

