Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ On Stage, a Jefferson County (AL) Employee Sang a Duet with Patti...

On Stage, a Jefferson County (AL) Employee Sang a Duet with Patti LaBelle. He Nearly Stole The Show [VIDEO]

By
Birmingham Times
-
222
0
SHARE
Jefferson County Commission Planner Michael Morrison was invited on stage to sing Lady Marmalade during Patti LaBelle's performance at the Alys Stephens Center. (Photography Eric Gray, Video Michael Morrison's Facebook Page)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR