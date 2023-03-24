Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ On Stage, a Jefferson County (AL) Employee Sang a Duet with Patti... ♃ Recent Stories ☄ On Stage, a Jefferson County (AL) Employee Sang a Duet with Patti LaBelle. He Nearly Stole The Show [VIDEO] By Birmingham Times - March 23, 2023 222 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Jefferson County Commission Planner Michael Morrison was invited on stage to sing Lady Marmalade during Patti LaBelle's performance at the Alys Stephens Center. (Photography Eric Gray, Video Michael Morrison's Facebook Page) Share this:PrintGoogleFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...