November 16, 2023

MARKETING INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for Marketing Intern for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT11/16/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Groundskeeper

Pipefitter

Outdoor Scholars Program Manager

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT11/16/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-903390

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JULIA MATHEWS A/K/A JULIA MATTHEWS; J. D/B/A BAIL BOND COMPANY ESDALE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East 50 feet of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 of Dryer and Phillips Survey of the Hobby Property, a map of which is recorded in Map Book 4, page 76, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, and said property is more particularly described as follows: Begin where the West line of Hobby Street intersects the South line of Mamie Street, run thence West along the South line of Mamie Street 50 feet; thence South and parallel with Hobby Street 100 feet; thence East and parallel with Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the West line of Hobby Street; thence North along the West line of Hobby Street 100 feet to the point of beginning, and situated in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, in the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111750 as follows: E 50 FT LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 1 DRYER & PHILLIPS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-011-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903393

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE HINTON; PARSHAI LAVETTE HINTON, AGENT FOR HEIRS OF BEULAH MAE HINTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

South 36.7 feet of Lot 17, according to the map and survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 125, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111616 as follows: S 36.7 FT LOT 17 GURLEYVILLE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-007-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903363

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM FITTS; JAMES MCCONICO, JR.; GLORIA J. MCCONICO; ALL-STAR BONDING CO.; BLACKWATER ASSET SERVICING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block 4, according to the survey of Henry Copeland Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, lying in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111605 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 4 HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-018-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903278

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BRANDON HORTON; ESTATE OF HARRY HORTON; CADLES OF WEST VIRGINIA, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situate in Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the point of intersection of the northerly line of 12th Court (formerly 12th Avenue) North, with the westerly line of 12th Street, North and run thence northwardly along the westerly line of said street for a distance of 100 feet; thence run westwardly and parallel with the northerly line of said avenue for a distance of 85 feet; thence run southwardly and parallel with the westerly line of 12th Street, North, for a distance of 100 feet to a point on the northerly line of 12th Avenue, North, run thence eastwardly along the northerly line of said avenue for a distance of 85 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018022844 as follows: P O B N W INTER OF 12TH ST N 12TH CT N TH W 85 FT ALG CT TH N 100 FT TH E 85 FT TO 12TH ST N TH S 100 FT ALG ST TO

P O B

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-007-022.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 24, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903346

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDNA MAE JENKINS; HELEN ELIZABETH SELLERS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 and the South 5 feet of Lot 3, Block 1, according to the map showing Dryer and Phillips Resurvey of the Hobby Property, as recorded in Plat Book 4 Page 76 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111603 as follows: LOT 4 & S 5 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 1 DRYER & PHILLIPS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-011-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903293

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHNNIE V. DAVIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; ANNIE PEARL DAVIS (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 19, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 8, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1414 17th St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-023-009.000 a/k/a 0122002610230090000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of South 100 feet of Lot 5, Block 23, according to the map of J.M. Ware Estate, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 50 FT OF

S 100 FT LOT 5 BLK 23 J M WARE SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903590

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERT THOMAS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; YVONNE MITCHELL AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 7, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 1, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 5, 2024 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1511 18th Place N, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-018-008.000 a/k/a 0122002610180080000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lots 5, 6, and 7, in Block 4, according to the Henry and Copeland Survey made by

A.O. Wilson, Civil Engineer, according to the map thereof, recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, said lot fronting 50 feet on the East side of 18th Place between 15th and 16th Avenue extending back of uniform width on the north side of a 10 foot alleyway, 130 feet a/k/a N 50 FT LOTS 5-6-7 BLK 4 HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903279

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARCUS SMITH; CHARMAINE SMITH; RICHARD SMITH,III; ESTATE OF THELMA RUSSELL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, in Block H according to the map and survey of part of Block G and H, Fountain Heights Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 41, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111622 as follows: LOT 3 & N 20 FT OF LOT 2 BLK H FOUNTAIN HGTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-007-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903362

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY GOSIA, ADMINISTRATOR OF ESTATE OF ALFONZO W. GORDON; ANNIE GORDON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 30 feet of Lot 9, according to the survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 125, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111628 as follows: S 30 FT OF LOT 9 GURLEYVILLE SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-008-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903338

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING SECURING; ESTATE OF ANNIE BELL JAMES; JOYCE ANN JAMES; EMC MORTGAGE CORPORATION; UNITED COMPANIES LENDING CORPORATION; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South fifty feet of Lot Five in Block Twenty-Three, in the survey of lands of the estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, otherwise described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West side of 17th Street, North 125 feet Northerly from the northwest corner of the intersection of 17th Street and 14th Avenue North, thence Northerly along the West side of 17th Street fifty feet; thence Westerly at right angles to 17th Street 220 feet to an alley; thence Southerly along said alley fifty feet; thence Easterly at right angles to said alley 220 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111510 as follows: PAR BEG AT PT 125 FT NW OF WHERE W RW 17TH ST NORTH INTER WITH NW RW OF 14TH AVE NORTH TH 50 FT S W 220 FT S E 50 FT NE 220 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LO 5 BLK 23 J M WARE SUR SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-4-023-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903365

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: C.I. CRAIS; VERMA NEERAV; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 5, according to the Survey of Henry and Copeland as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111620 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 5 HENRY & COPELAND SUR EXCEPT ST R/W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-019-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Gwin Elementary School HVAC

Replacement Phase 2 at Gwin Elementary School for the State of Alabama and the City of Hoover, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials,

or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Bernhard TME,

3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In Accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC has completed the Contract to construct an XCO Course Project for The University of Montevallo, Owner, and have made request for ﬁnal settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: University of Montevallo, 75 College Drive, Station 6131, Montevallo, AL 35115,

telephone 205-665-6131.

Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC

75 Scarborough Lane

Anniston, AL 36207

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473, has completed the Contract for the Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor CT#3 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect.

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Terrace Manor Roadway Improvements at 4501 Little Drive, Bessemer,

for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Alabama Farmers Market Access Road Impv at Finley Ave.,

for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for

TIC Phase 2 18th Street Parking Lot University of Alabama, for the State of Alabama, and the

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement

of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection

with this project should immediately notify Dynamic Civil Solutions, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2017-000012.05

IN THE MATTER OF

BROWN JONATHAN WAYNE II

PUBLICATION ORDER

In this cause it is made to appear to the Court on Motion For Service By Publication by the accompanying Affidavit of Chip Cleveland, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Catherine P. Brown, are unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence.

It further appears that the underlying petition requests that the mother’s parental rights be terminated and that permanent custody of the child be vested in the father.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that pursuant to Rule 4.3, Ala. R. Civ. Proc., service by publication be made upon Mother by Petitioner in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, The Prattville Progress, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Prattville, Alabama, County Autauga, The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Birmingham, County of Jefferson, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code § 12-15-318 (1975), for four (4) consecutive weeks notifying Catherine P. Brown to plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this matter in accordance with Rule 1(B), Ala. R. Juv. Proc. after the last publication, and appear for final hearing on December 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, 8935 U.S. Highway 231 North, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this day of OCTOBER, 2023.

/s/

JUVENILE JUDGE

BT11/16/2023

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Qualifications for airport engineering and planning services for a five (5) year period will be received by the Airport Authority of the City of Gulf Shores at 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542 until 2:00 P.M. local time on Monday, November 20, 2023. Request for Qualifications documents may be obtained from the office of Justin Fletcher, Airport Director, 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542 (251-967-3968). Each proposal must be submitted as outlined in the Request for Qualification documents to the Airport Authority of the City of Gulf Shores at 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542. The Airport Authority reserves the right to select from submittals or interview from a short list of qualified consultants if deemed necessary. The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any or all submittals.

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 23-05-39 Traveling Screens for Cahaba Pumping Station will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), November 21, 2023, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. All bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for “Traveling Screens for Cahaba Pumping Station due on November 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CST)” at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

BT11/16/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on December 7, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Renovation and construction of Graysville Youth Community Center.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture, 2920 First Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $75.00 per set made payable to Alabama Graphics and by calling them at (205) 252-8505. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 352331. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to the bid date.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT11/16/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from previously pre-qualified General Contractors by the Houston County Board of Education in the Board Office, 404 West Washington Street, Dothan, Alabama until 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 7, 2023 for the construction of A NEW GYMNASIUM AND HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM ADDITIONS – WICKSBURG HIGH SCHOOL, Newton, Alabama at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Work shall be in accordance with plans and specifications prepared by J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. Architecture and dated October 26, 2023.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Houston County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. ARCHITECTURE, 179 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, Dothan, Alabama, F.W. Dodge Plan Room, Montgomery, Alabama and AGC Plan Room, Dothan, Alabama.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $800.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Only General Contractors who completed the pre-qualification process, which was advertised and completed earlier in the year for this project, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for the Work of this project. All pre-qualification packets were due to the Architect by 2:00 pm on April 20, 2023.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Media Center (High School) at Wicksburg High School located at 1172 AL-123, Newton, AL 36352 at 10:00 am CST, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. The Pre-Bid conference is required for General Contractors, and subcontractors are strongly encouraged to attend.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Houston County Board of Education

Mr. Brandy White, Superintendent

Michael Lee Associates, Inc.

ARCHITECTURE

BT11/16/2023

( Please use HABD Logo )

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will open the Public Housing Waiting List for One- and Two-

bedroom units.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Monday December 4, 2023 at 8:00 am

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm

All interested applicants should go to the website www.habd.org during the time period above to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online for everyone, excluding those requiring reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations due to being elderly, disabled, or other circumstances, please contact our office at (205) 521-7805.

Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation must ensure applications are post marked by December 22, 2023. Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to :

McCoy Building

1301 25th Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Public Housing

BT11/16/2023

REQUEST FOR LETTER OF INTEREST

City of Saraland

Parks & Recreation

Request of Letter of Interest

Construction Manager

“The Land” Sportsplex

The City of Saraland (Saraland) seeks responses to this formal Request for Letter of Interest (“RLI”), from General Contracting firms to provide professional construction services for the City of Saraland for Phase 1A Package of “The Land” Sportsplex Project.

This project will include:

The project will include a roughly 70,000 square foot recreation center building which includes 4 basketball courts, office space, meeting space, gym, and climbing walls, 3 outdoor tennis courts, 6 outdoor pickleball courts and 3 sand volleyball courts with surrounding hardscapes and landscapes for “The Land” Sportsplex. The project budget for this portion of the project is approximately $25million. The City of Saraland aims to select a General Contractor for Phase 1A of this project. The General Contractor shall work as part of a collaborative project team along with the Owner, Architect, and Program Manager. The delivery method for this project will be a Design-Bid-Build form of an agreement utilizing pre-qualifications for all General Contractors.

Submission Process

There will be 4 distinct stages leading to the selection of the General Contractor firm.

Stage 1 Advertisement

Stage 2 Submit Letter of Interest

Stage 3 Response to the RFQ.

Stage 4 Bid

Stage 1. – Submittal of a Letter of Interest

Letter of Interest. On-time submission is mandatory.

Prior to submitting any materials describing your firm’s qualifications a general Letter of Interest must be submitted and received by The City of Saraland’s Program Managers Hoar Program Management (HPM). The letter should include your firm’s contact person by name, title, and physical address along with the phone number(s) and email addresses.

The City of Saraland requests that the sealed Letters of Interest be submitted for the Construction Services for “The Land’ Sportsplex to the HPM Mobile Office, 2203 Perimeter Road, Mobile, AL 36605 by 2:00 p.m. (CT) on December 4, 2023, to receive consideration. Sealed documents must be marked on the outside of the envelope as follows:

Construction Services for “The Land” Sportsplex 2:00 p.m. (CT)

Submission of the letter of interest MUST be made as described above to be considered for this project. If the submission is not received on time, your firm will not be permitted to participate.

You will be notified that your Letter of Interest has been received and you will be sent Stage 2 RFQ Submission Format Requirements.

The City of Saraland reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

Please direct questions to:

HPM Mobile

2203 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36605

c/o Emma Donoghue

edonoghue@hpmleadership.com

All documents should be submitted to:

Emma Donoghue

HPM Mobile

2203 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36605

BT11/16/2023

LETTER OF INTEREST

BCS-2023-823-4

(REPOST)

ARCHITECT/ENGINEER

Bessemer City Board of Education will be accepting quotes for Architects/Engineers for two locations within the district. All respondents are required to submit 3 copies of their quote.

INTEREST LETTERS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT BESSEMER BOARD OF EDUCATION, 1621 5TH AVENUE NORTH, BESSEMER, AL 35020 UNTIL 4:00 PM, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2023.

The quotes will be opened and read publicly Thursday, December 7th, 2023 @ 5:30 P.M., in the Boardroom at Bessemer Board of Education during the scheduled Work Session. IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE RESPONDANT TO MAKE CERTAIN THAT QUOTES ARE RECEIVED IN THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT ON/BEFORE DECEMBER 6TH, 2023. ANY QUOTES RECEIVED AFTER THE DESIGNATED DATE AND TIME, WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED, BUT KEPT ON FILE.

For more details and specifications, please visit our website at www.bessk12.org, under Departments/ Business & Finance/Bids tab or contact Reginald Mitchell at 205 432-3900 (ofc.) or 205 243-8097 (cell).

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CITY OF MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY ZOO MOAT AND WATERFALLS

PROJECT NUMBER P23-52/MP23-1

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Montgomery Engineering Department located at 25 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 (2nd floor) until December 6, 2023 @ 2 pm, at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud.

The scope of work includes removing nine (9) existing pumps that pull water from the display moats and pump water to display waterfalls. The existing well type pumps are to be replaced with gridder type pumps to address the solids placed into the water, by animals. Also the electrical panels and time clocks are to be upgraded.

The bracket of cost is $618,750.00 to $742,500.00. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information and should not be used in preparing a bid. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled November 29, 2023 @ 10:00 am on-site at the Montgomery Zoo, 2301 Coliseum Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36110. All bidders or their representatives are required to attend the pre-bid meeting in order to submit a bid. Attendees must follow all social distancing procedures and guidelines. Questions concerning the project can be directed to: Wm. Barry Robinson, Principal, Robinson and Associates Architecture, Inc. @ 334-269-5590. Bid Documents may be obtained from Blueprint Service & Sign, LLC 334-262-9344 at reproduction cost plus shipping/handling.

The City of Montgomery is required to comply with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), subsequently, all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program and the entire associated Memorandum of Understanding on the outside of their sealed bid proposals.

The City of Montgomery adopted Resolution 63-2021, an administrative plan for a 30% minimum participation goal for disadvantaged, minority and women owned business enterprises for public works projects. This resolution is included in the bid documents for contractors to review and acknowledge review by signing Exhibit A.

The successful bidder is required to carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, and if a subcontractor is employed, Contractor’s Contingent Liability Insurance. Bidders are required to file with bid a certified check or bid bond through a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama; either form made payable to the City for an amount not less than 5% of the City’s estimated cost or of the contractor’s bid, but in no event more than $50,000.00.

Bidders are hereby notified that all provisions of Section 80, Act No. 571 Regular Session of June 19, 1959, approved November 19, 1959, entitled “An Act to Regulate the Licensing of General Contractors” shall be strictly observed. Also, it is necessary for persons submitting bids for work involving $50,000.00 or more to show satisfactory evidence of license as a general contractor.

A bond in a reliable surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama must be given by the successful bidder, such bond to be for the sum of 100% of the contract price conditioned for the prompt and faithful performance of contract terms and a surety bond in the amount equal to 50% of the contract prices as security for the payment for all persons performing labor and furnishing materials in connection with the contract.

The City reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and waive technicalities. The contract shall not be binding upon either party or considered closed until approved by the Mayor of the City of Montgomery.

BT11/16/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS

AND FOR BIDS FROM BIDDERS THAT ARE PREQUALIFIED

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools, Location of Bid Opening, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 p.m. Local Time; on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, for:

BCS NORTH ROEBUCK ELEMENTARY RENOVATION

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes the renovation of North Roebuck Elementary School, located at 300 Red Lane Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35215, and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after November 27, 2023, to Prequalified project General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect and AGC Internet Plan Rooms in Birmingham, Alabama.

Approved Pre-Qualified Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Notarized Contractor’s Qualification Certificates must be submitted to the Architect along with any request to obtain Bid Documents by a General Contractor by close of business on November 24, 2023, and shall include the following information required by standard format of Form AIA A305: Company information, including: 1) Statutory license type, limits, type(s) of work and expiration date; 2) Bonding company and capacity; 3) Verification of successful history as a General Contractor with projects of similar size and scope under the name of the firm which will be bidding and contracting for the work, and verifiable successful history of completing these and other projects in a timely manner; and 4) E-Verify: For compliance with the Alabama Immigration Law, Act 2011 – 535. Note that any joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s prequalification information. An electronic copy of this document shall be submitted to the Architect for review, and a decision regarding the prospective bidder’s prequalification will be communicated to them within five (5) working days.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; All proposals must contain the project name on the outside of the proposal. Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 p.m., on November 21, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is NOT required for all General Contractor Bidders that have been prequalified to bid.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 425 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide full-time Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Ross McCain

ross@cwilliams-arch.com

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

Attn: Edward McMullen

purchasing@bhm.k12.al.us

BT11/16/2023

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Request For Qualifications (RFQ) For Engineering Services

Macon County requests Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified consulting engineering firms to provide professional engineering services for work related to planning, engineering, and implementation of water, wastewater, stormwater, and/or other infrastructure projects with funding from EPA State and Tribal Assistance Grant account of the Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee as well as other projects that may be funded under federal or non-federal programs.

You are invited to submit six (6) copies of a SOQ, in accordance with this RFQ to the Macon County Commission, 101 E Rosa Parks Avenue, Suite 106, Tuskegee, Alabama 36083 no later than 3:00 p.m. on December 7, 2023.

The engineer will be responsible for performing all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state, and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) planning and preliminary engineering phase services; 2) final design engineering phase services, 3) bidding, contracting, and construction phase services. Macon County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Macon County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The OWNER encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

All SOQ must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Services.” Statement of Qualifications will be evaluated on the following factors: (1) Familiarity with Macon County infrastructure and operations; (2) Firm experience; (3) Firm capacity for performance; (4) Firm history of performing services for Macon County. All SOQ will be rated on the following scale system to determine best qualified firms: Qualifications, (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (10 points), familiarity with Town’s infrastructure (10 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications –The qualifications of the firm and persons assigned to the project;

Experience – The firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, the project activities, and the status of the projects;

Project Knowledge – Familiarity with the OWNER’s infrastructure and regulatory requirements of similar funding programs

Macon County reserves the right to reject one and/or all SOQ. Macon County will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose SOQ has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to Macon County. Macon County has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for Pavement Patching 2023 (Rebid), Project # 2023-014, will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Sealed bids will be time stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in the Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:15 pm.

The approximate principal materials and quantities are as follows:

Asphalt Seal – 600 tons, Asphalt Binder – 200 tons, 6” Concrete Paving – 150 SY, 18” Concrete Curb & Gutter or 24” Valley Gutter – 200 LF, Aggregate Base – 100 CY

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects — Engineering, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203 and at the Plan Room of McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 225 Birmingham, AL 35222; at AGC/iSqFt Plan Room, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at The Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA. 30092.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

Only Contractors licensed as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, Section 1-26 inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, as may be amended, may submit bids and be considered. Interested Contractors who desire to submit a bid proposal do not have to hold such licensing at the time of the submission of their bids, but the successful Contractor must obtain such license prior to contract award.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Pavement Patching 2023 (Rebid)”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) a copy of the State of Alabama general contractor’s license, (2) bid bond or equivalent, (3) the Form of Proposal with the Sales Tax Attachment, (4) the Authorization to Execute form, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) any other document(s) required by special conditions. The Construction Certification form should be included with the bid proposal; however, if it is not included it must be submitted, with the proper signatures affixed, prior to the execution of the contract.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

A pre-bid meeting will be held online via Webex on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The pre-bid meeting will acquaint potential bidders with various aspects of the project. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not required. The following is the information to access the Webex meeting: https://birmingham.webex.com/meet/jason.lange OR Join by phone (+1-415-655-0002 United States Toll; Access code: 187 088 3750).

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that their bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Denise Bell

Director – Capital Projects Department

Jason Lange, P.E.

Project Manager

BT11/16/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8817445), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Monday, December 18, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 AMP14 – HILLMAN NORTH COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 479 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 60 laterals with excavation, 18,223 linear feet of 8-inch thru 12-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 675 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Cynthia Pearson at (205) 325-8725

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2226&pg=Environmental+Services (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Cynthia Pearson (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-8725 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on December 8, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER DECEMBER 1, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT11/16/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner, lien-holders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at:

1736 28th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35234 at 8:00 A.M. on Dec. 14, 2023.

2014 Chevy Sonic

VIN: 1G1JA5SH3E4145463

Seller reserves right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT11/16/2023

