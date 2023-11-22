People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

FROM ALL OF US, TO ALL OF YOU…

HAVE A ‘VERY’ HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THANKSGIVING NIGHT with BUFFALO LEMON PEPPER PROJECT at The Nick.

**MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA at Iron City.

(HEY…Spend time with family and friends…LOOK FOR THE FOLLOWING NEXT WEEK/AFTER THANKSGIVING….

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**1st ANNUAL 4TH AVENUE FORWARD HOLIDAY MARKET, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the 4th Avenue District.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN JERMAINE “FUNNY MAINE” JOHNSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FILM: THE MALTESE FALCON, 2 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**FILM: HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE, 2:30 p.m.at Sidewalk Film.

**FILM: WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT, 4:15 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**SIDEWALK’S BLACK FRIDAY SALE, all weekend, at Sidewalk Film.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**ALTHEA RENE at Perfect Note.

**SKEPTIC?, POWERSINK, THE DEVIL’S GOT A HOLD ON ME at The Nick.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**FILM – RUSHMORE, 8 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FISH FRY AFTER DARK FRIDAY, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lil Mama’s with music, spades dominoes and more. BYOB.

SATURDAY…

**SHOP AND SIP AND SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY, 9 a.m. at Plenty of Vino, in Hoover.

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**IRON BOWL WATCH PARTY, NOON, at Sidewalk Film.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**BLACK FRIDAY OPEN MIC, 8 p.m. at A Place to Remember Event Center, 202 B Y Williams Sr., Dr. in Midfield, Ala. Catch the vibe, spoken word, comedy, music, vendors, Hip Hop and more, by the Life of a LoveShooter – Gangsta of Love Glenn A. Griggs.

**SIDEWALK’S BLACK FRIDAY SALE, all weekend, at Sidewalk Film.

**YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT at Perfect Note.

**ROCKIN’ AROUND THE ANGEL TREE WITH P.O.T.I.S., HAPPY LEMMY, THE CRIMSON MASK & KAMIKZAE ZOMBIE at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SIDEWALK’S BLACK FRIDAY SALE, all weekend, at Sidewalk Film.

**NOVEMBER TRIPLE FEATURE in the Sidewalk Lobby, 4 p.m. FREE.

**FILM: OUT OF THE PAST, 2:30 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**FILM: HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE, 7:45 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**PEPPA PIG’S SING-ALONG PARTY! TOUR 6 p.m. at the BJCC.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**GIVING BACK TUESDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m. at Morgan United Methodist Church.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**TECH TUESDAY – BLACK FRIDAY PARTY, 5 p.m. until at uptown Jazz Lounge at City Walk.

**TERRIFIC TUESDAY – EVERY TUESDAY, 5-10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s Meeting and Event Place featuring BIG DADDY’S Taco Bowls, nachos and ultimate fries with a side of Adult Game Night including music cards, dominoes, chess, tabletop football, UNO and more.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BOBCAT, JOHNNY LAWHORN, MARTY BUSH & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**MICKEY BALL – LIVE TAPING at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALAN BERG in Birmingham, 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge.

**FILM – RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE, 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**LEANNE MORGAN: JUST GETTING STARTED, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

***R.E.M. ACOUSTIC TRIBUTE NIGHT – Bell Center Benefit, 8 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**WILD PARTY WITH LANDON CONRATH & MARIELLE KRAFT at The Nick.

**MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**ART AFTER 5: THE GRINCH, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HOLIDAY VIBES featuring SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**MILLENNIAL JONES & SKOAL at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT –

…LAUGHTER IS MEDICINE FOR THE SOUL…

FOR ART AND ENTERTAINMENT…

**ENCORE THEATRE AND GALLERY Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary. Check out CHICKEN & BISCUITS: The HILARIOUS BROADWAY COMEDY, through Sunday. It is hilarious! For more go to: www.encorebham.org. 213 Gadsden Highway.

FOR YOUTH AND EDUCATION…

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP: CREATE A SCHEDULE: Plan dedicated study time in your daily or weekly routine. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SUNDAY, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Easy Walk at Vulcan Trail inside the City Limits of Birmingham – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those Thanksgiving guests who have been in your house for several days and with whom you are looking for something to do to get them out of the house. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you would normally park to visit the statue and Vulcan Park. Plan to depart at 2 p.m. Walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The formerly unpaved section of the Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced. There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk four miles are welcome. After the walk is completed, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South. Bring a friend or friends. Share! Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or 205/631-4680.

THINGS TO DO…IN DECEMBER…

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, NOW through January 15, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, October through April 2024 in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, 205-594-4475.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

…BIRMINGHAM BUSINESS JOURNAL…

**CEO OF THE YEAR AWARDS to recognize the leaders in the Birmingham Area that show excellence among top executives in Birmingham and in their field. Enjoy an evening of networking with Birmingham’s most elite business professionals. December 7, 5 – 8 p.m. at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Leeds.

**NOMINATION – NONPROFIT AWARDS recognizing people and nonprofits making Birmingham the philanthropic place it is. Deadline is December 6th.

**NOMINATION – LEADERS IN DIVERSITY – COMPANY AWARDS, recognizing Birmingham companies that have made strides in championing diversity in their organizations and in the community. Deadline December 15th.

**NOMINATION – LEADERS IN DIVERSITY – INDIVIDUAL AWARDS recognizing individuals who have made Birmingham and its economy more diverse and inclusive. Deadline December 15th.

**NOMINATION – 2024 BIRMINGHAM’S BEST PLACES TO WORK, recognize the top workplaces in the Magic City based on a third-party survey. Deadline December 29th.

**NOMINATION – BIRMINGHAM’S BEST OF THE BAR 2024, recognizing outstanding legal professionals in the Magic City’s legal world. Deadline is January 12th.

For more, go to: Register at Birmingham Business Journal – Bizjournals.com.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

