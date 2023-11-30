People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**ALAN BERG in Birmingham, 4 p.m. at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge.

**FILM – RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE, 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**LEANNE MORGAN: JUST GETTING STARTED, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

***R.E.M. ACOUSTIC TRIBUTE NIGHT – Bell Center Benefit, 8 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**WILD PARTY WITH LANDON CONRATH & MARIELLE KRAFT at The Nick.

**MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA at Iron City.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**ART AFTER 5: THE GRINCH, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**TRAP SUIT NIGHT at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue W, with Special Guest KEKE, DJ CUAAO, and DJ SLIP mixing Live, hosted by Northside Weezy.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandlier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HOLIDAY VIBES featuring SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**MILLENNIAL JONES & SKOAL at The Nick.

**STEINZA with BROTHER BIRD at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FISH FRY AFTER DARK FRIDAY, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lil Mama’s with music, spades dominoes and more. BYOB.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT -THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**A SOULFUL HOLIDAY presented by JAY LAMBERT & DONALD SHIPMAN at Perfect Note.

**JACK THE ELBOW, SPEAK IN WHISPER AND PHEROMONIA at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

SUNDAY FREE SHOW with HAM BAGBY at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**YOU BE THE JUDGE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**DVSN at Iron City.

**HOLIDAY SOULFUL SUNDAY with DEDEE FRAZIER at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**TERRIFIC TUESDAY – EVERY TUESDAY, 5-10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s Meeting and Event Place featuring BIG DADDY’S Taco Bowls, nachos and ultimate fries with a side of Adult Game Night including music cards, dominoes, chess, tabletop football, UNO and more.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**EVAN JAMES DUO & ANDY LYLE HALL at The Nick.

**THE WOOD BROTHERS at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**DEADSENATE, SKOAL, BLOOD MOON RIOT & FAULEN at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**DISINCENTIVE, TOWERING ABOVE & THE GODDAMN RIGHTS at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

HERE ARE SOME THINGS TO DO AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

FOR TRAVEL LOVERS …THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS AND MORE…

IN MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE…

**TODAY – MERRY AND BRIGHT – Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House and Shop local to enjoy special events, sales and refreshments with the merchants of Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke. Stop by the Chamber tent in front of Gilchrist for your holiday swag bag and baggage check.

**DECEMBER 3 – MOUNTAIN BROOK HOLIDAY PARADE is 3 p.m. where you can gather your friends and family for this holiday tradition and Welcome Santa. The parade is presented by Swoop and will feature Storytime with O’Neal Library, photos with Santa and the Children’s Village with crafts, face painting and games. PARADE ROUTE will stage in the parking lot of Office Park Circle. It will turn left from Office Park Circle onto Cahaba Road and travel straight to Montevallo Road where it will turn right. It will then turn right onto Petticoat Lane, continue straight onto Culver Road, and then turn left back onto Cahaba Road. The parade will return to Office Park Circle where it will disperse. (Get in and/or out of the area before 2 p.m. or after the parade is over.

IN BIRMINGHAM…

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**DECEMBER 7 – ALABAMA LAUNCHPAD, 5 -7 p.m. at Innovation Depot. This program is the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and has fueled the state’s startup ecosystem for the last 16 years. Join others in Birmingham to meet its next competitors, 10 of Alabama’s best and brightest entrepreneurs vying for $75,000 in funding. CYCLE 3 2023 Finalists include: The Concept Stage for $25,000 – DevClarity (Birmingham), OD Revive (Birmingham), OMNIS, Inc. DBA LucidTrade (Auburn) and Pharma, Inc. (Huntsville). The Early Seed State finalists competing for $50,000 include: Autonoma, Inc (Auburn), Circool (Birmingham), Datus Henry Industries, LLC (DHI) (Birmingham), Dryft Coffee (Birmingham), GutChek, Inc. (Madison) and VirtuOwl (Birmingham). Tickets are required.

**DECEMBER 8 and 9 – DECEMBER SHOPPING SHINDIG is Friday, Noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 1218 Second Avenue North at the once-a-month warehouse sale of curated collections of things.

**DECEMBER 10 – TREE OF LIGHTS, Sunday, 3:30 -5:30 p.m. at Homewood Central Park by Community Grief Support. This is the Third Annual family and pet friendly event that will have festivities, including Santa & Mrs. Claus, holiday music, refreshments and a bounce house. People can bring their own ornament or make one to place on the tree. There will be a memorial dedication and tree lighting at 5 p.m. Sponsor a light on the Tree of Light by making a donation at different levels and receive gifts to commemorate lost loved ones including $35 DONATION to receive a memorial card sent up to three addresses of your choice in honor of a lost loved one and a sponsorship of a light on the memorial tree. $40 Donation same as $35 Donation PLUS a personalized memorial candle to be lit throughout the holiday season to honor your lost loved one. $75 Donation is same as $35 donation PLUS receives a beautiful, antique-gold memorial ornament strung with velvet ribbon and calligraphed with your loved one’s name. The orders must be placed before December 12, at www.communitygriefsupport.org/tree-of-lights.

**DECEMBER 26 – A NIGHT OF UMOJA, 6 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium with MALEK YOSEF, Owner of Soul Vegetarian Chicago, Son of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, hosted by Clarence Muhammad

**GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, NOW through January 15, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, October through April 2024 in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, 205-594-4475.

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

FOR YOUTH AND EDUCATION…

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP: FIND YOUR IDEAL ENVIRONMENT: Choose a quiet, well-lit place to study without distractions. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

