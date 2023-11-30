Symposium on Environmental Justice Held at Miles College

Miles College, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) Region 4, recently hosted a symposium on “Environmental Justice Conversation.”

The event, conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual attendance options, attracted experts and stakeholders to delve into critical issues surrounding environmental protection and air quality.

The collaboration was spearheaded by key representatives, including Dr. Jarralynne Agee, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Miles College, Dr. Roshunda Ivory from OASH, and Jeanie Williamson from the College/Underserved Community Partnership Program (CUPP).

The symposium commenced with an “Environmental Justice Conversation” panel, with opening remarks delivered by Agee. Notable participants included: – Dr. John Gilford: Regional Health Administrator for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), OASH, Region 4.

Gilford provided insights into HHS priorities, emphasizing prevention, preparedness, and agency-wide coordination.

Williamson: CUPP Coordinator for the U.S. EPA, Region 4 shared valuable perspectives and information on the EPA’s role in environmental justice.

The symposium also featured a panel discussion titled “Alabama HBCUs Emphasis on Environmental Justice,” with contributions from Dr. Felecia Cunningham of Miles College and Dr. Elica M. Moss of Alabama A&M University.

Dr. Roshunda Ivory, Regional Minority Health Analyst for OASH, delivered an overview presentation. Williamson also presented on the College/Underserved Community Partnership Program, followed by student presentations showcasing environmental science projects.

Notable projects included: – Heaven Pollard and Lydia Williams (Alabama A&M University): Air Quality Research Study conducted during the summer of 2022, fall of 2022, and spring of 2023. – Kevin Mason Jr., Michaela Corley, and Kiera Washington (Miles College): Research on Particulate Matter Concentrations in Fairfield, AL, conducted during the fall of 2023. The symposium provided a platform for meaningful discussions, fostering collaboration between academic institutions, government agencies, and communities to address pressing environmental justice issues.

