December 7, 2023

Employment

PROCESS ENGINEER

Process Engineer wanted in Birmingham, Alabama to ensure assembly lines are constructed in accordance with

Kamtek engineering and equipment build standard and meet all OSHA related safety requirements. 40 hrs/week,

M-F. Please send resume to Kimberly Murry, Human Resources Manager, Kamtek, Inc., 1595 Sterilite Dr.,

BT12/07/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Athletic Groundskeeper

Director, Donor Engagement &

Annual Giving

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT12/07/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-903368

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CATHERINE GUICE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; WILLIAM HOWARD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; JEFFCO FINANCE & DISCOUNT COMPANY, OPTIMUS CORPORATION ( FORMERLY A/K/A PACESETTER PRODUCTS OF ALABAMA,INC.).I. CRAIS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 22, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 13, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 5, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1425 16th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-023-008.000 a/k/a 0122002610230080000000

Legal Description: The North 35 feet of Lot 3 and the South 7 feet of Lot 2 in Block 23, in the Survey of the property of J.M. Ware, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the alley running through said Block 23, 316 feet North of the intersection of said alley with 14th Avenue, thence run Northerly 42 feet along said alley, thence in a Southwesterly direction perpendicular to said alley 184.75 feet to the line of 16th Street, thence in a Southerly direction along 16th Street, 48.34 feet, thence in a Northeasterly direction parallel to 14th Avenue, 208.5 feet to the point of beginning a/k/a N 35 FT LOT 3 & S 7 FT LOT 2 BLK 23 J M WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903386

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLING COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC; SFC, LLC; CADENCE BANK ( FORMERLY BANCORPSOUTH BANK ); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 24, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 13, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2772 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-015-019.00 a/k/a 0122003240150090000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 13, according to the Survey of Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK 13 SHADYSIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903320

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE ESTATE OF VIOLA B. SAMS; ESTATE OF TOMMY TATE SAMS; TOMMY T. SAMS, JR.; JEFFERSON FURNITURE COMPANY, INC., D/B/A JEFFERSON REAL ESTATE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 10 feet of the East 160 feet of Lot 14, and the North 50 feet of the East 160 feet of Lot 15, all in Block “B”, according to the Survey of Fountain Heights, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111632 as follows: N 50 FT OF E 160 FT OF LOT 15 S 10 FT OF E 160 FT LOT 15 BLK B FOUNTAIN HGTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-003-017.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 29, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-904014.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: AMERICAN TRUST LAND COMPANY, INCORPORATED; G. WILLIAM NOBLE; JALON P. NOBLE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1620 16th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-006-001.000

Legal Description: A part of Lot 3, Block 1, according to R.A. Jones Map or Plat of a part of Jonesville, the map or plat of which is recorded in Map Book 3, Page 91, in the Probate Office Jefferson County, Alabama, being assessed under

Parcel ID: 22-00-26-2-006-001.000, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama ( It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111384 as follows: POB NW INTER OF 16TH CT N & 17TH ST N TH N 5S FT ALG 17TH ST N TO 16TH ST N TH N W 220S FT ALG 16TH ST N TH S LY 110S FT TO 16TH CT N TH E 210S FT ALG CT TO P O B)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at

(205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-904110.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES N. BROWN III, individually and as heir of Thelma D. Brown a/k/a Thelma Duke Brown; WILLIAM ROBERT BROWN and TED DUKE BROWN, as heirs of Thelma D. Brown a/k/a Thelma Duke Brown; JAMES N. BROWN, JR. a/k/a J.N. BROWN, JR.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; HOME FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1618 11th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-019-011.000

Legal Description: The East fifty-seven and one half (57 ½) feet of that part of Lot 3, in Block 15, according to the survey of the lands belonging to the Estate of J. M. Ware, deceased, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 3, Page 120, assessed as Parcel ID Number 22-00-26-4-019-011.000, being more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows: Beginning at a point 115 feet East of the Northeast ¼ of Sixteenth Street and Mamie Avenue; thence continue East along the Northern boundary line of Mamie Avenue 115 feet; run thence North along the Eastern line of said Lot 3, 123.4 feet, more or less, to a point dividing the South one-half of the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West from the North one-half of the S ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West; run thence in a Westerly direction along said dividing line 133.31 feet, more or less, to the Western boundary line of said Lot 3; run thence in a Southerly direction along the Western boundary line of said Lot 3 186.32 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019029687 as follows: P O B 172.5 FT N E OF THE INTER OF N E LINE E ROW 16TH ST N & N W LINE 11TH CT N TH N E 57.5 FT ALG CT TH N W 123.4 FT TH W 65S FT TH S E 149S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOT 3 BLK 15 J M WARE SUR SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-904010.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROSA LEE SCOTT DAVIS and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA LEE SCOTT DAVIS; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; JEFFCO FINANCE & DISCOUNTY COMPANY; FIDELOOR MORTGAGE CO. OF GEORGIA, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1726 13th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-010-009.000

Legal Description: A portion of Lot 1, Block 22, according to the map of J. M. Ware as recorded in Map Book 158, Page 131, as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama under Parcel ID Number 22-00-26-4-010-009.000, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031038 as follows: PAR BEG WHERE N ROW 13TH COURT ST INTER E ROW 17TH ST NORTH TH NE 125S FT TO P O B TH NW 115S FT NE 63S FT SE 98S FT SW 30S FT SW 40S FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOT 1 BLK 22 J M WARE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-904109.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: IDA ESTELLE SELLERS; SHERI S. MEANS; MICHAEL N. MEANS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HART V. SELLERS; UKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY SELLERS, JR.; TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1622 14th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-023-007.000

Legal Description: The West 48 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot 8, in Block 23, according to the survey of J. M. Ware, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031032 as follows: W 48 FT LOT 8 BLK 23 J M WARE BEING 48 FT N & S LINES BEING 125 FT E & W LINES)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-904012.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAYMOND C. WINSTON; SUSAN K. WINSTON; C.H. ESTES, III, REBECCA B. ESTES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1240 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-006-018.000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lot 1 and the North 50 feet of the East 20 feet of Lot 2, in Block “A,” according to the Survey of Fountain Heights, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111373 as follows: NO 50 FT OF LOT 1 & NO 50 FT OF E 20 FT OF LOT 2 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903641.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NEW LEXINGTON PROPERTIES, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1231 15th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-026-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 24, with the exception of the South 20 feet thereof, and all of Lot 25, according to the Banfill Tract as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019029688 as follows: N 40 FT LOT 24 & ALL OF 25 BANFILL TRACT SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-904107.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CECIL J. MATTHEWS a/k/a CECIL J.A. MATTHEWS; ERMA LEE MATTHEWS and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERMA LEE MATTHEWS; CHESTER SMITH, JR., ORIAN SMITH, NICHOLE SMITH a/k/a NICOLE SMITH, MARCUS SMITH, CELESTE WILLIAMS, and MAHAGONY SMITH-GAMBLE, as heirs of CHESTER SMITH; LORA RENA GUNN; BRENDA MATHEWS; FIDELITY FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION OF BIRMINGHAM; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; AFFINITY HOSPITAL LLC D/B/A GRANDVIEW MEDICAL CENTER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1208 15th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-035-010.000

Legal Description: Begin at the intersection of the south right of way boundary of 12th Court North with the southwest right of way boundary of 15th Street, according to the map of J.M. Ware Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 120, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division; thence run southeasterly along said southwest right of way boundary of 15th Street a distance of 91.4 feet for point of beginning; thence continue said course along said southwest right of way boundary a distance of 55.0 feet; thence turn right an angle of 120 degrees 22 minutes a distance of 83.13 feet; thence turn left an angle of 90 degrees 29 minutes a distance of 23.5 feet to the north right of way boundary of an alley now in use; thence turn right an angle of 90 degrees 29 minutes along said north right of way boundary a distance of 41.5 feet; thence turn right an angle of 89 degrees 31 minutes a distance of 71.0 feet; thence turn right an angle of 90 degrees 29 minutes a distance of 97.5 feet to point of beginning; being a part of Lots 1 and 2, Block 28, J.M. Ware Subdivision, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022835 as follows: P O B 103S FT N W OF THE NW INTER OF 12TH AVE N & 15TH ST N TH N W 70S FT W 97S FT S 79SFT E 41S FT N 23S FT E 89S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 28 JM WARE SUR SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903645.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RANDALL LEE MOORER; MARY ANN S. MOORER, LATANYA MOORER SMILEY, and DONALD MOORER II, as heirs of DONALD KARL MOORER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DONALD KARL MOORER; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL a/k/a UAB HOSPITAL; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1129 15th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-028-005.000

Legal Description: Part of Lot 2, Block 26, of the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 120, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the Easterly right of way line of 15th Street being 40 feet South of the Southeast corner of the intersection of 15th Street and 12th Avenue North; thence run Easterly and along the Southerly line of parcel conveyed to Woodrow Prewitt and Bertha Prewitt by deed recorded August 18, 1964 in Real Volume 32, Page 138, in said Probate Office for 150 feet to the Westerly line of that parcel conveyed to Willie D. Pressley and Ida Jewel Pressley by deed recorded on August 5, 1964 in Real Volume 28, Page 86; thence run Southerly along said Pressley parcel for 48.5 feet; thence turn and run Westerly and parallel to the South line of the Prewitt property for 150 feet to the Easterly right of way line of 15th Street; thence turn and run Northerly along said right of way line for 48.5 feet to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022861 as follows: P O B 40 FT S E OF THE S EINTER OF 12TH AVE N & 15TH STN TH S E 48.5 FT ALG ST TH N E150 FT TH N W 48.5 FT TH S W150 FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOT 2 BLK 26 J M WARE SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903654.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CYNTHIA ROWSER; PATRICIA ANN TURNER, GLORIA TURNER, INELL TURNER, NOVELLA TURNER-MANUEL, IFEROLUWA TURNER-MANUEL, VIVIAN R. IVY, ROSIE BAUGH a/k/a ROSIE TURNER, GWENDOLYN BRYANT-HAYWOOD a/k/a GWENDOLYN B. TAYLOR, DORIS BELL, JONATHAN TURNER, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JERROD TURNER, and JESSE TURNER, as heirs of EXCELL TURNER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EXCELL TURNER; EVAN RAYMOND FBO RYNE RAYMOND; RYNE RAYMOND; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; MUTUAL FINANCE, INC. OF BESSEMER; FEDERAL MORTGAGE MANAGEMENT INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1128 12th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-007-019.000

Legal Description: Begin at the intersection of the West line of 12th Street North with the North line of 12th Avenue North (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court) run thence West along the North line of said 12th Avenue (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court) 200 feet to a point which is the starting point of the lot herein described; thence North 196.5 feet to a 20 foot alley; thence West along the South line of said alley 50 feet; thence South along East line of N.H. Self’s Lot 196.5 feet to the North line of 12th Avenue (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court North); thence East along the North line of said 12th Avenue (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court) 50 feet to the Point of Beginning; being in the Southwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022830 as follows: POB 200S FT W OF TH NW INTERSE OF 12TH ST N & 12TH CT N TH W 50S FT ALG CT TH N 196S FT TO TH ALLEY TH E 50S FT TH S 196S FT TO POB SW ¼ SEC 26 TP 17S R 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December , 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903319

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EXR, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 30.2 feet of Lot 15 and the North 13.25 feet of Lot 16, according to the survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Pages 124 and 125, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111624 as follows: P O B 137S FT N OF THE NW INTER OF 16TH AVE N & 13TH ST N TH N 43.5 FT ALG ST TH W 90S FT TO I-65 TH S W 50S FT ALG I-65 TH E 122S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOTS 15 & 16 GURLEYVILLE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-007-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903323

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROSIE KENNEDY; ANITA HOCUTT-CALLAHAN; ANNIE M. THOMPSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

City of Birmingham, Jefferson County and State of Alabama, to wit: Part of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the point of intersection of the Northern line of 16th Avenue North and the Western line of Allen (or 18th) Street in said City as the same are laid off and described in accordance with the map of the property of James M. Ware recorded in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Volume 158, Page 131, run thence Northward along the Western line of Allen Street 116 feet; thence Westward parallel with the Northern line of said 16th Avenue to the line of the curbing as now located on the Eastern side of Lee (or 17th) Street for a point of beginning; from the point of beginning thus obtained, run thence Eastward parallel with the Northern line of said 16th Avenue 99 feet, more or less, to a point 144.7 feet from the West line of Allen Street, thence Northward at right angles of 50 feet; thence Westward parallel with the Northern line of said 16th Avenue to the said line of the curbing on the Easterly line of Lee Street; thence Southward to point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111745 as follows: P O B 32 FT N OF THE INTER OF N E LINE 17TH ST N & W LINE N E 1/4 SEC 26 T 17 S R 3 W TH N 58 FT ALG W LINEN E 1/4 TH NE 69S FT TH SE 50 FT TH S W 96 FT TOP OB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-014-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903339

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VIKINGS INVESTMENT, LLC; GILBERT AARON GIVENS; KEDRIN HOPKINS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 2 feet of Lot 4, and the North 48 feet of Lot 5, in Block “C”, according to the Survey of Fountain Heights Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111511 as follows: S 2 FT LOT 4 N 48 FT LOT 5 BLK C FOUNTAIN HTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-004-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith. Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903364

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES E. CHANDLER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 50 feet of the North 75 feet of the East 140 feet of Lot 4, Block 19, according to the survey of the lands belonging to the Estate of J. M. Ware, as shown by map recorded in Vol. 158, Page 131, record of deeds, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, said parcel fronting 50 feet on the line SW line of 17th Street, North, and extending southwestwardly of uniform width for a distance of 140 feet, the NW line of said parcel being parallel with the 150 feet Southeast of the Southeast line of 13th Avenue North.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111611 as follows: POB 150S FT SE OF THE SW INTER OF 13TH AVE N & 17TH ST N TH SE 50 FT ALG ST TH SW 128S FT 140 FT TH NW 50 FT TH NE 135S FT 140 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 4 BLK 19 J M WARE SUR SEC 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-4-020-017.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT12/07/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Doster Construction Company, LLC has completed the Contract for UAB Callahan Eye Hospital 5th Floor Memory Disorder Clinic – Demo Package at 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company Architects, LLC.

Doster Construction Company, LLC

2100 International Park Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243

BT12/07/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB School of Dentistry 1st Floor AHU & Plumbing Replacement project, UAB Project #220448, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1919 7th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact UAB Planning Design & Construction, 801 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35294.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT12/07/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Tuesday January 2, 2024, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Jefferson County Housing Authority Park Improvements Project (CD22=03F-CW-JCH)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, December 29, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT12/07/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Tuesday January 2, 2024, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Lipscomb Operation Fire Protection/Prevention (CD22-03J-02-LWLP)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, December 29, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT12/07/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals (One Copy Required) will be received by the Director of Maintenance for Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind located at the AIDB North Campus Administration Office located at 4104 US Highway 31 S, Decatur, Alabama 35603 until 2:00 PM local time Thursday, December 14, 2023, for:

AIDB North: A New Building for the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS)

Decatur, Alabama

BDW Project No. 2023-115

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 10:00AM. The meeting will be held at the same address listed above to receive bids.

Contractor’s bidding for this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract Documents and Plans may be examined at the office of the Architect located at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Electronic images of the documents are available via the architect’s Drop Box. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Frank McKinnon. email: fmckinnon@bdwarchitects.com.

The Architect is not responsible for other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have confirmed bidding for this project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at fmckinnon@bdwarchitects.com , the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $150.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

Bids may be submitted on one original and use Proposal Forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license under the provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING SALES TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205 which was signed into law on May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax ABC Form C-3A-Sales Tax form included in the Specifications behind the Proposal form. Failure of the Contractor to complete this form and include it with their Proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The Contractor shall be responsible for paying the Division of Construction Management’s Permit

Fee for construction. The Fee Calculation sheet is included in the specifications or contractors may visit the Division of Construction Management website to calculate the fee to be included in bid.

Performance Time: Project must be within 365 calendar days from the “Notice to Proceed”.

Scope of Work:

1. Construction of 22,625 sq.ft. of single story, stick-built office space.

2. Construction of 5,000 sq.ft. of single-story pre-engineered metal building and interior build-out.

3. New site work to include new parking, exterior walkways, and drop-off canopy. Grading & paving of new & existing parking lots.

Awarding Authority:

Dennis Gilliam, Ed. D. President

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

P.O. Box 698

Talladega, Alabama 35161

Architect:

Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated

624 South McDonough Street

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone: (334) 834-2038

BT12/07/2023

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 125 water services along 13th Avenue North; 43rd Street North; 12th Avenue North; 44th Street North; and 44th Place North located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT12/07/2023

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 86 water services along 52nd Street South; 7th Avenue South; 51st Street South; 8th Avenue South; 53rd Street South; 54th Street South; and 9th Avenue South located in the Crestwood Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT12/07/2023

NOTICE OF DISPOSAL

ANGLER MARINE, INC. gives Notice of intent to dispose of the following:

Derelict Vessel which has been left in the boatyard of Angler Marine, Inc. since April 16, 2009. Attempts to contact the owner, Don Beatty, Jr. via telephone and email have gone unanswered. Certified letters mailed USPS have been returned undeliverable.

Pursuant to subsection 33-5A-1 of the Alabama Statutes, the following Derelict Vessel will be disposed of:

• 1970 47’ Suwanee Boat

• Registration # – AL 71 SB

• No Visible Hull Number

BT12/07/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CIVIL ACTION NO. AD 494

In the Chancery Court for Lincoln County, Tennessee

Adoption of J.T.B. DOB: 1/12/2018

Kayla Parks, Petitioner,

vs.

Ashley Brooke Parks, Respondent,

In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent Ashley Brooke Parks residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made and be published for 4 (four) successive weeks as required by law, in The Birmingham Times, notifying Respondent Ashely Brooke Parks, to file an answer with this Court and send a copy to Petitioner’s attorney, Jonathan C. Brown, whose address is 101 Main Avenue South P. O. Box 674, Fayetteville, Tennessee, 37334 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent Ashley Brooke Parks. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above referenced child. This cause is set for hearing before this Court on Tuesday, January 9th 2024 at 9:00 a.m. to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. The address for Lincoln County Chancery Court is 112 Main Avenue South Rm. B-109 Fayetteville Tennessee, 37334.

This 23rd day of November, 2023.

Rebecca N. Bartlett

Clerk and Master

BT12/07/2023

Request For Qualifications (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for civil engineering services associated with the Air Cargo Apron Joint Seal project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received by January 10th, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time.

Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal conference will be held on December 6th, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. local time via an online and in-person meeting.

BT12/07/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at Poole & Company Architects PC, 2 North 20th Street, Suite 1610, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 on Monday, December 18, 2023 by Tyler Baumann, Project Architect (tbaumann@pooleandcompany.com). Three (3) paper copies and one pdf are required for pre-qualification approval.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

Jefferson County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office Building Package

A. GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project is the construction of a one-story, 32,000sf building, on a prepared building pad, located on a nine (9) acre site. (Note: A sitework package was previously developed and bid for clearing and grubbing, mass grading, and some storm drainage.) Work for the building package, generally described, includes final grading, asphalt paving, curb, and gutter. The new building structure includes concrete footings, slab on grade, exterior tilt-wall concrete panels, steel columns and beams, and steel joists, clad in metal panels, a curtainwall system, and a low slope roofing system. The building is equipped with commercial mechanical, plumbing, fire sprinkler, and normal and emergency electrical systems. The contractor must have significant experience in working in healthcare-type environments of similar size and complexity (such as laboratories, imaging, and operating room suites) including HVAC pressure relationships and complex medical equipment systems coordination. The contractor also must have experience in working around and protecting wetlands and jurisdictional streams from disturbance. Work may be performed during the day or night. The project location is 100 Leaf Lake Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35211.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR, MECHANICAL (HVAC & Plumbing) SUBCONTRACTOR & ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor’s, Mechanical (HVAC & Plumbing) Subcontractor’s, and Electrical Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractor’s, Mechanical (HVAC & Plumbing) Subcontractor’s, and Electrical Subcontractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Packages must be received by the Architect’s Project Manager no later than 2:00 pm local time on Monday, December 18, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request or email transmission to tbaumann@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Wednesday, December 20 2023.

C. BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the Jefferson County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office Building Package until 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or his designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit Bid on the Proposal Form provided by the Architect, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 Local Time on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama, after which a mandatory Site Visit at 100 Leaf Lake Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35211. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractor’s, Mechanical (HVAC & Plumbing) Subcontractors, and Electrical Subcontractors who have been pre-approved must attend both the Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit after the conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the office of Poole and Company Architects, PC, 2 20th Street North, Suite 1610, Tel. 205-326-2206; AGC Internet Plan Room; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; at the F.W. Dodge Company Plan Room in Birmingham; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, and Construction Market Data in Birmingham.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect.

No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of 90 days. Only Bids submitted by pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders licensed as required by applicable State and Local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

BT12/07/2023

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

Will be taken at

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

601 Pecan Street

Warrior, AL 35180

(205) 647-9605

Monday, December 11, 2023, and Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, you may pick up a Public Housing Application, from Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA) Warrior Office or you may print off an application via our website, jcha.com/apply-now. The applications are for the following sites: Warrior Court 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms, Chelsea Gardens 0, 1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms, Bradford 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms, Dixi Manor 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms, and Faucett Homes in Trafford 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms.

You must call Monday, December 11, 2023, and Tuesday, December 12, 2023, BETWEEN 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM in order to set an appointment (no voice messages, emails, or faxes will be accepted) to bring the application back for processing.

ONLY 200 APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

When you come to the office for your scheduled appointment, you MUST have the following documentation with you. All members of the applicants’ family 18 and older must be present at the application interview.

We CANNOT accept an application without proper Identification, which includes:

 Valid state driver’s license, State ID, or Military ID for each household member 18 years and older. (Copies are NOT acceptable)

 Original birth certificates for each family member (Copies are NOT acceptable)

 Original Social Security Cards for each family member (Copies are NOT acceptable)

 Marriage Certificate and/or Divorce Decree, Statement of Separation (whichever applies)

 Name and Mailing address of current employer

 Verification of current income- 3 consecutive paystubs (SS, SSI, TANF, Food Stamps, Child Support, Unemployment, etc.)

 Name and address of current childcare provider

 Correct names and addresses of current and former landlords (for the past three years)

NO APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED IF ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION IS NOT SUBMITTED AT THE TIME OF YOUR APPLICATION.

Applicants already on the waiting lists for other housing programs must apply separately for this program and such applicants will not lose their place on other waiting lists when they apply for public housing.

For an appointment, please call: 205-647-9605



BT12/07/2023

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

601 Pecan Street

Warrior, Alabama 35160

(205) 647-9605

Effective December 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM, The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA) Warrior Office will no longer be accepting applications for the following sites:

Warrior Courts, Chelsea Gardens, Northeast Jefferson Villa, Dixi Manor, and Faucett Homes in Trafford until further notice.



BT12/07/2023

NOTICE OF SALE OF

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties, that the following described abandoned vehicles will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder on January 12, 2024, 12:00 PM, 1505 Laurel Ln. Gardendale, Ala. 35071.

1985 Nissan 300ZX JN1HZ14S7FX089482

2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2G1WX12K159238407

Seller reserves the right to reject any bids and the right to bid. Pursuant to Section 32-8-34, Section 40-12-398, or Section 40-12-414, the purchaser is required to post a bond pursuant to Section 32-8-36, in order to obtain title to the vehicle.

BT12/07/2023

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

Haren Construction Company, Inc., is seeking qualified Small/ Minority/ Women Business Enterprises (S/MWBE)

for Construction of the Jefferson County, AL- Morris WRF Project. Subcontractor and supplier opportunities include

but not limited to: Painting, Electrical, Erosion Control, Fencing, HVAC, Rebar, and Stone Hauling. Quotes received

by End of Business 12/13/2023. Please contact Samantha Nelson at 423-604-3038 for information.

BT12/07/2023

