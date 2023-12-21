People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

HAPPY HOLIDAYS…FROM ALL OF US… TO ALL OF YOU!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**SANTA VISITS THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO, Noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Bring the wonder of the holidays to life by joining the Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham Zoo for photo sessions where children can meet Santa Claus and pose for a keepsake photo with Santa.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**KANOU & THE MAGNOLYAS at The Nick.

**MOUNTAIN BOOK HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2013 REUNION at Iron City.

**HOLIDAY KARAOKE JAM SESSIONS featuring SHERRI BROWN at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HOLIDAY VIBES with CAMERON SANKEY at Perfect Note.

**JOE BRANTLEY & THE DAMN RITES + GRAHAM HARPER & THE DAMAGED at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**HOLIDAY VIBES with SAXOPHONIST BRITTANY ATTERBERRY at Perfect Note.

**ORANGE MUDD & CHEYLOE AND HER SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**CHRISTMAS EVE TUNES with KANOU at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

HAPPY MONDAY…MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!!!

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**CHRISTMAS BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

NEXT FRIDAY

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**RYAN SLICE with RAMBLIN” RICKY TATE at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOK – THE REAL CHRISTMAS STORY by Author C.L. THREATT and illustrated by CARLOS A. GEORGE. At its heart, Christmas is technically a religious holiday, but it’s a childhood favorite because of the fanciful stories and colorful festive traditions. Traditions have been passed down through generations and across continents. Folklore, songs poetry and legend are some of the most common oral traditions that get passed down. The Bible tells the story of Christ’s birth in the manger, the angel and the three wise men that came bearing gifts. The story of Christ’s birth in the Bible has been adapted to this present-day book, “THE REAL CHRISTMAS STORY” by author C.L. THREATT and illustrated by CARLOS A. GEORGE. The book is for 6 – 12 year old children, grades 3-6 and is 32 pages. You may have heard of the poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” but you have not heard it told like this. Alabama native C.L. Threatt is an author and has written about 26 books. Being a poet and speaker, among other things, some of his stories come from his poems. His passion for writing and speaking gave him the ambition, at an early age, to enter a poetry-reading contest. Threatt has been referred to as Cedric “ The Edu-Tainer,” because he educates and entertains his audience. His desire is to be an inspiration to everyone, to help them realize their potential within and he encourages them to follow their dreams.

NOW…HERE ARE SOME THINGS TO DO AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS AND MORE…

BIRMINGHAM KWANZAA MOVEMENT starts:

**UMOJA is Tuesday with Clarence Muhammad at the Boutwell Auditorium, 6 p.m.

**KUJICHAGULIA is Wednesday with the Mohammed Mosque 69 6 p.m.

**UJIMA is Thursday with the National Hookup of Black Women at the East Lake United Methodist Church, 6 p.m..

**UJAMAA is Friday with the Omega Psi Phi at the Crescent Cultural Community Center, 6 p.m.

**NIA is Saturday with Bomani and Zsa Zsa Williams at the Birmingham Public Library in 5 Points West, 1 p.m.

**KUUMBA is Sunday with St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1500 6th Avenue North, at 4 p.m.

**IMANI is Monday with the Bessemer Wellness Collective at Grade A Café & Lounge, 12 p.m.

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**TODAY THROUGH JANUARY 15, 2024 – GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**FRIDAY – SOUL CHRISTMAS – 7th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, 7 p.m. featuring BYRON THOMAS, ABRAHAM THE VOICE, ECLECTIC SOUL, at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

**TUESDAY – A NIGHT OF UMOJA, 6 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium with MALEK YOSEF, Owner of Soul Vegetarian Chicago, Son of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, hosted by Clarence Muhammad.

**DECEMBER 30 – LONDON LIVE IN CONCERT AND CASE performing Live with Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson and Special Guest SHARRON COLLINS at the Boutwell Auditorium.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…COMING SOON!

**JANUARY 2 – CHINESE MENU: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. FREE.

**JANUARY 11 – BUILD YOUR OWN RAIN BARREL, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

**JANUARY 18 – CARING FOR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**JANUARY 25 – FROM A PICKLE TO A PLAN: HOW TO CRAFT A DESIGN FOR YOUR GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

**JANUARY 27 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FREE.

**2024 ANNUAL MEMBER CELEBRATION & JOHN A. FLOYD JR. LECTURE SERIES with STEVE BENDER (THE GRUMPY GARDENER), award-winning author, editor, columnist and speaker with 40 years experience as Garden Editor, Senior Writer and Editor-at-Large for Southern Living magazine as special guest speaker, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**REGISTRATION FOR CO.STARTERS IS OPEN – Co.Starters equips you with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn your ideas into action. Unlike traditional platforms, it applies the lean business model methods to businesses of all kinds. Test your assumptions and validate your ideas. Learn the ins and outs of how to turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving small business. Register at createbirmingham.org.

**SOUTHERN PRIZE AND STATE FELLOWSHIPS FOR VISUAL ARTS applications are open until January 8. The South Arts State Fellowship is a state-specific prize awarded to artists whose work reflects the best of the visual arts in the South. The Southern Prize is for artists whose work demonstrates the highest artistic excellence. Go to Createbirmingham.org for more.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

FOR YOUTH AND EDUCATION…

**SMITH SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION is open to high school seniors with up to $20,000 annually. Deadline to apply is January 13, 2024. All Alabama high school seniors who are on limited income or will be a first-generation college student can apply. For requirements and more information, go to: www.ahbfoundation.org/scholarship.

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – ORGANIZE YOUR SPACE: Keep your study area tidy and organized. A clutter-free space can enhance focus and productivity. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

