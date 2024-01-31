February 1, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

IMMEDIATE POSITION AVAILABLE

CDL-Class A DRIVER – Needed

Established General Contracting Company is looking to fill a position

For a CDL – Class A Driver with experience moving heavy equipment.

Good Pay and Benefits

All qualified candidates please call:

Dwight Garrett @ 205-504-6084 to set up an appointment.

BT02/01/2024

PAYROLL AND BENEFITS ADMIN

BJCC, is recruiting for a Payroll and Benefits Admin for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/01/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Outdoor Scholars Operations Manager

IT Analyst II, Academic Support

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT02/01/2024

SENIOR APPLICATION SYSTEMS ANALYST/PROGRAMMER

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a Senior Application Systems Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL resp for analz, dsgn, dev, docum & impl REST API’s. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE or clsly rltd fld + 5 yrs exp in prgm or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in the subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT02/01/2024

Senior Applications System Analyst/Programmer

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a Senior Applications System Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL resp for analz, dsgn, dev, docum & impl new sw apps. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE, Info Sys, Info Tech, or clsly rltd fld + 5 yrs exp in prgm or rltd occup or Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE, IS, IT or clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in prgm or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT02/01/2024

LEGALS

CASE NO. CV-2023-904270

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAYMOND ROWE (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; LEON J. DAVIS (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; LOTTIE W. DODSON (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; ELLIS ANDREW DODSON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on December 27, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1211 Lafayette Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-20-3-014-003.000 a/k/a 0122002030140030000000

Legal Description: Commence at intersection of W line of Maple Avenue and S line of Lafayette Street, thence W 329 feet for point of beginning thence S 90 feet, thence W 50 feet, thence N 90 feet to Lafayette Street, thence E to point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a P O B 330 FT W OF S W INTER LAFAYETTE ST & MAPLE AVE TH W 45 FT ALG LAFAYETTE ST TH S90 FT TH E 45 FT TH N 90 FT TO P O B BEING PART BLK 4 AMOS GOING

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law

Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/01/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904267

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VWR INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on December 27, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 22 5th Avenue S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-03-4-022-022.000 a/k/a 0129000340220220000000

Legal Description: The northeast 40 feet of Lot 24, in Burchell’s subdivision of Block 6 Walker Land Company’s Addition to Elyton, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a NE 40 FT OF LOT 24 BURCHELLS RESUR OF BLK 6 WALKER LD CO ADD TO ELYTON

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/01/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904074

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LIENQUEST II LLC; TERRY DENNIS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 9, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Highland Lake Land Company’s Resurvey, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111586 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 12 HGLD LAKE LD CO RESUR OF BLKS 12-13-16

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-04-1-007-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 14, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/01/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904075

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF MINNIE HONEYCUTT; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2, Block 15, according to the survey of Woodlawn Realty Company’s 3rd Addition to Woodlawn, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 6, Page 35.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2020086453 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 15 WOODLAWN RLTY CO 3RD ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-20-4-028-022.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 1, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/01/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904082

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRUSADER SERVICING CORPORATION AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC; NARENDA SHAH; USHA N. SHAH; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block D, according to the Map of East Highlands Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 104, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097382 as follows: LOT 6 BLK D EAST HGLDS ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-29-2-001-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 14, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/01/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904562

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE JAMES MAHAN, JR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIE JAMES MAHAN; EDDIE LEE STEELE II; BLAKE STEELE; LOUISE STEELE WILHOITE; TEDDIE L. STEELE; KAREN ANN STEELE; KERRY K. STEELE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDDIE LEE STEELE; LELAND M. CLARK; MIDLAND FUNDING, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1107 13th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-007-008.000

Legal Description: Part of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, Jefferson County, Alabama, described as commencing on the South line of 13th Ave. North at a point 432.52 feet West of the West line of 12th Street; thence West 40 feet to the East line of an alley; thence South 196.5 feet to a public alley; thence East 40 feet; thence North 196.5 feet to the point of beginning; situated in the City of Birmingham, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022836 as follows: P O B 432.5 FT W OF THE S W INTER OF 12TH ST N & 13TH AVE N TH W 40 FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH S 196.5 FT TO ALLEY TH E 40FT TH N 196.5 FT TO P O B SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, SMITH INDUSTRIAL SERVICE, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Storm Sewer Cleaning and CCTV Inspection at Various Locations, Contract 1 in Birmingham, Alabama for the City of Birmingham, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeff McKay, Chief Civil Engineer, City of Birmingham, Alabama, 710 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203 (Architect / Engineer).

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System – Asset Management Program- Contract No. 2021 AMP11 Fulton Avenue Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Surgical Technician Lab Renovation at Jefferson State Community College, Shelby-Hoover Campus, at 4600 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson State Community College, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan and Associates, architects, of Hoover, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for ASFA Recital Hall Renovation at 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Live Design Group, architects, of Birmingham, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB ED Interim Solutions at 1802 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Gresham Smith 3595 Grandview Parkway Suite 300 Birmingham, AL 35243.

Shelby Company, LLC

3120 4th Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Canopies for Chelsea Middle School at Chelsea, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Window Repair and Replacement for St. Clair County Schools Package A: Ashville ES, Ashville MS, Ashville HS, Ruben Yancy Alternative School, Moody ES & Moody HS at Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removal of debris in the rear of the General Studies Building on blanket purchase order #P0004957 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the compressor replacement in the Walk in Freezer in the Fitzgerald Student Center on blanket purchase order #P0005249 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that

Tecta America Southeast LLC, Contractors, have completed North Smithfield Fitness Center Reroofing for the

City of Birmingham, and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that CORBITT POWER & LIGHT LLC,

Contractor, has completed the Contract for PROJECT NO. 22115- TARRANT ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT, CITY OF TARRANT ALABAMA – RIGHT-OF-WAY CLEARING- TARRANT 12 KV FEEDER 11 -APPROX. 17 MILES, TARRANT 12 KV FEEDER 2 -APPROX. 3.3 MILES at JEFFERSON COUNTY, TARRANT, ALABAMA, for the State of Alabama and the City of TARRANT.ALABAMA , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify STEWART ENGINEERING, Architect, PO BOX 2233, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36202.

Shannon Corbitt, Contractor

PO Box 2368

Albertville, AL 35950

BT02/01/2024

PROGRAM YEAR (PY) 2024 ACTION PLAN

(July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025)

ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY AND 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

The City of Birmingham’s Community Development Department is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2024 application cycle and Public Hearing for its PY 2024 Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA).

The purpose of these programs is to coordinate effective neighborhood and community development strategies. Specific goals seek to benefit low and moderate-income persons, prevent, or eliminate blight, provide decent affordable housing, or meeting an urgent community development need. Priority will be given to neighborhood revitalization, economic/workforce development, and homelessness prevention projects. Potential projects include but are not limited to the following: increasing the availability of affordable housing, homebuyer counseling, economic development initiatives, youth educational and recreational opportunities, preventing homelessness and increasing access to quality public and private facilities. These projects must primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons and communities.

The initial Public Hearings for the PY 2024 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.76 million of PY 2024 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. and in-person on January 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Library, 2100 Park Place. The phone number is 205.226.3600. The link to participate in the virtual public hearings will be made available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development by December 20, 2024.

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. The link to the PY 2024 Action Plan Application is below.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

The PY 2024 Action Plan will be developed after considering citizen comments and proposals received at the Public Hearings conducted virtually by the City’s Community Development Department on January 8, 2024, and January 17, 2024 and from the timely receipt of written comments and proposals received in the Community Development Department on or before February 19, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

You may send completed proposals (email preferred) and comments to the attention of:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street

Room 1000 – City Hall

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. Applications will be available on the City of Birmingham’s website at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development beginning January 18, 2024 at 8 a.m. and end

Monday, February 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE

Civil Action No.: 08-CV-2019-900092

In the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama

Alawest-AL, LLC,

Plaintiff

v.

Mulvehill Van,

Blount County Commission,

Town of County Line, AL,

R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO : ROSE M. EPPERSON, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on September 20, 2023, a complaint for trespass, preliminary and permanent injunction, quiet title, and request for declaratory judgment was filed in the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama. Damages and/or relief sought include compensatory and punitive damages against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC from unlawfully trespassing upon Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC’s land, quiet title in favor of Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC, and a declaratory judgment adjudging Reid School House Road in Blount County, Alabama has been abandoned and vacated pursuant to a 2011 judgment. Damages and relief are sought only against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Recycling, LLC. No damages and/or relief are sought against you. You are named parties solely as a result of Court Order mandating that all property/land owners of each tract of land lying along or through which what was formerly the Reid School House Road ran be added to this litigation as indispensable and necessary parties, as a result of the equitable issue related to the abandonment of the Reid School House Road. You are hereby directed to answer the complaint on or before Saturday, March, 9, 2024, failing which, upon the expiration of thirty (30) additional days, shall result in judgment by default being rendered against you.

Issued this 10th day of January, 2024.

Cindy Massey

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Blount County, Alabama

Philip G. Piggott

P. Andrew Laird, Jr.

Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A.

1901 Sixth Avenue North

Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT02/01/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Community College System on behalf of Southern Union State Community College at Southern Union State Community College (Valley Campus) in the Carmichael Building (Conference Room), 321 Fob James Drive, Valley, AL 36854, until 2:00 P.M., CST Thursday, February 22, 2024, for

PROJECT: CARMICHAEL BUILDING – INTERIOR RENOVATION

SOUTHERN UNION STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Preliminary drawings and specifications will be available and can be examined at the office of the Architect on and after January 15, 2024.

Final drawings and specifications will be available on or after January 30, 2024.

Name of Architect: Kevin Bryant / Courtney Pittman

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 278-1387

Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Kevin Bryant – kbryant@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available only to General Contractors bidders with a deposit of $150 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A Pre-Bid Conference and site visit will be held at Southern Union State Community College at the Carmichael Building (Conference Room), 321 Fob James Dr. Valley, AL 36854 on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. Attendance by General Contractor at Pre-Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Southern Union State Community College

Mr. Ben Jordan, Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Kevin Bryant, Project Manager

Courtney Pittman, Principal In Charge

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

Draft 2025 Annual Plan and

Draft 2025 Five Year Plan

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has updated its Annual Plan and Five Year Plan which are available for review and public comments on January 22, 2024 for 45 days located at www.habd.org and the Central Office at the address below.

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

1826 3rd Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), February 09, 2024. On this date, they will be opened and read to the public. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package, with time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

BT02/01/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for a qualified marketing company to design, create, and

strategically execute a Digital Marketing Campaign. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website

at http://www.flybham.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flynham.com. Deadline for proposals is March 1, 2024,

no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT02/01/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for BROCK INDUSTRIAL DRIVE SINKHOLE REPAIR-JANUARY 2024 will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2 o’clock p.m., February 28, 2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The Principal Items of Work related to this project are:

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization LS 1

Unclassified Excavation CY 1250

ALDOT Class 2 Rip-Rap Ton 50

ALDOT Gradation 1 Course Aggregate Ton 25

ALDOT Gradation 410 Course Aggregate Ton 25

Clay Subbase Imported to Site CY 465

Crushed Aggregate Base SY 300

Bituminous Concrete Base Ton 60

Bituminous Concrete Binder Ton 55

Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Ton 40

Traffic Control LS 1

Onsite Geotechnical Engineer HR 8

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “Brock Industrial Drive Sinkhole Repair-January 2024”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code (2006 or later as amended) Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – Brock Industrial Drive Sinkhole Repair-January 2024”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Forms A, C and D and (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., February 7, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be on WEDNESDAY, February 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM (CST). The conference will be held virtually via Webex in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The teleconference will acquaint prospective bidders with various aspects of the project and may be accessed as follows:

Webex Name: Brock Industrial Drive Sinkhole Repair-January 2024 Pre-Bid Conference

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2488 093 6951

Meeting Password: SrwBkSmy564

Join By Phone: +1-415-655-0002 United States Toll

Join By Video System or Application:

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT02/01/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting for a qualified firm to assess the current state of passenger/employee parking and rental car ready return operations and establish a parking modernization program as well as determine best alternatives for rental car ready return. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a mandatory pre-submittal meeting scheduled for February 15, 2024, at 9 am in Meeting Room A located in the Lower Terminal Lobby (South end near entry door 4L). Deadline for proposals is March 7, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT02/01/2024

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for land acquisition services associated with the Runway Protection Zone (RPZ) Land Acquisition project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received until February 26th, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions, requirements, and pre-submittal credentials can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting will be held on February 6, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT02/01/2024

BIDS FOR CUSTODIAL SERVICES

(AMENDED)

Bessemer Board of Education has reposted and will be accepting sealed bids for Custodial Services for the following locations:

Bessemer City High School BCS-2023-823-1 (REPOST)

Bessemer City Middle School BCS-2023-823-2 (REPOST)

The initial contract will be for one (1) year and four (4) months, with a two-year option of satisfactory service to be evaluated by May 31st of each year thereafter. Your bid must include a deep clean, stripping all floors and applying 4-6 coats of wax throughout the building during the months of June and July.

RFP Posted January 24, 2024

*Mandatory Site Visit at 4:00 p.m. FEBRUARY 7, 2024

Deadlines for Inquiries FEBRUARY 9, 2024

Proposals Due by 4:00 p.m. FEBRUARY 13, 2024

School Board Meeting FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Commencement of Services (projected) MARCH 1, 2024

Date for commencement of service is approximate and subject to change.

***All bidders must attend the mandatory site visit on February 7, 2024. You will meet with an employee from Maintenance and Facilities at 4:00 p.m. in the Library at Bessemer City High School, located at 4950 Premiere Parkway, Bessemer, Alabama 35020. Please ensure that you have signed in, if you do not sign in, your proposal will not be considered.

**Please refer to the Bessemer Board of Education website (www.bessk12.org) Business & Accounting Department for a detailed RFP, time sensitive information, scope of work and required documents. **

BT02/01/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

VIN: 1GNSCBE00DR238332 (2013 CHEVROLET TAHOE)

Company: Transports Auto

Auction Date: March 8, 2024

Auction Address: 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206 at 9 am

BT02/01/2024

