My Prayer for You in 2024

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

What will your New Year bring? We talk much about our wants from more friends, more success, better health, better jobs and increased wealth. And let me say, there’s nothing wrong with those. I’ll take any and all of those in double portion, please.

But on a serious note, my prayer for you and me in 2024 is very simple and goes deeper than any surface-level request: May this next year be the best year you’ve lived to date, and may it bring a clearer understanding of who you truly are.

I mean a clarity like none other – that has no filters, no shade, no blockages and zero concern for what others see and think.

May you be crystal clear in this year about your absolutes – what you will and won’t accept – the things that bring you joy; the things that bring you pain; the things you must complete; the people who make you believe in you and those who believe in you; and the spaces and places that bring you back to authentic you.

And may you be bold enough to ask for what the authentic you really needs.

I am asking you to not allow fear, doubt, insecurity, people-pleasing or any other self-sabotaging behavior to rear its head and stop you from being authentic you. I believe that the world needs to see you because you are someone’s solution.

You were created for a purpose that extends far greater than you. Breathe that statement in and roll it around in your mind a few times. And then dream.

Where would you go, where would you be and what would you do if there were no limits nor constraints? And what would you accomplish? Then, here’s the fun part. Know this. It’s far greater than you can imagine and will help more people than you can ever imagine.

When you truly understand who you are and what drives you, you become blessed in the doing. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather leave a mark on this world and step into the position that only I can fill rather than leave my job for someone else. And the great thing about it?

There’s no competition for this role. Only you can step into the authentic you. For the sake of us, will you do it?

As always, know I’m cheering for you and I’m only an email or call away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

