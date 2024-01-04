People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

HAVE A HAPPY 2024! The Best is yet to come!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**RICK MAGUIRE (FROM PILE) at The Nick.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES, LOVE RAT & PORTICO at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**TRIBUTE TO TONY TONI TONE and GUY WITH SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**S.O.S. BAND YEARS featuring FORMER SINGER CHANDRA CURRELLEY at Perfect Note.

**PREY THE MANTIS, PEPPERWOOD & TWOFIVE COLLECTIVE at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**JANUARY SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SHERRY REEVES at the Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY TUNES WITH HAM BAGBY & AJ BEAVERS at The Nick.

**AJ BEAVERS & THE POST HOLIDAY REVIEW featuring MACEY TAYLOR & ANDRES HARBISON at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**WEDNESDAYS WITH RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film Festival

**WEN TILLEY WITH JACK THE EBONY & BLOODBELLY BLUES at the Nick

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**THE MAJOR DUDES at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO QUEENS OF NEO-SOUL with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**FUTUREBIRDS at Iron City.

IT’S 2024! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

NOW…HERE ARE SOME THINGS TO DO AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**AT BIRMINGHAM ZOO THROUGH JANUARY 15, 2024 – GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…COMING SOON!

**JANUARY 11 – BUILD YOUR OWN RAIN BARREL, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

**JANUARY 18 – CARING FOR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**JANUARY 25 – FROM A PICKLE TO A PLAN: HOW TO CRAFT A DESIGN FOR YOUR GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

**JANUARY 27 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FREE.

**2024 ANNUAL MEMBER CELEBRATION & JOHN A. FLOYD JR. LECTURE SERIES with STEVE BENDER (THE GRUMPY GARDENER), award-winning author, editor, columnist and speaker with 40 years as Garden Editor, Senior Writer and Editor-at-Large for Southern Living magazine as special guest speaker, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

AT ALYS STEPHENS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER…

**FEBRUARY 17 – ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**REGISTRATION FOR CO.STARTERS IS OPEN – Co.Starters equips you with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn your ideas into action. Unlike traditional platforms, it applies the lean business model methods to businesses of all kinds. Test your assumptions and validate your ideas. Learn the ins and outs of how to turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving small business. Register at createbirmingham.org.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

FOR YOUTH AND EDUCATION…

**SMITH SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION is open to high school seniors with up to $20,000 annually. Deadline to apply is January 13, 2024. All Alabama high school seniors who are on limited income or will be a first-generation college student can apply. For requirements and more information, go to: www.ahbfoundation.org/scholarship.

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – USE MULTIPLE RESOURCES: Don’t rely solely on textbooks. Explore online resources, videos, and articles to gain a comprehensive understanding of topics. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

