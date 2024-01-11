People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**WEN TILLEY WITH JACK THE ELBOW & BLOODBELLY BLUES at the Nick

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**THE MAJOR DUDES at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO QUEENS OF NEO-SOUL with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**FUTUREBIRDS at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**TRIBUTE TO ERYKAH BADU featuring ANGELA ELLISON at Perfect Note.

**LATE NIGHT JAM WITH DAVIS LITTLE, DANIEL RAINE & Special Guests at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at the Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FUNNIES WITH BENNIE MAC featuring DARRELL JAYE, JB ROBINSON and JAY R. BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SUNDAY TUNES with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**CAYLA at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**MONDAY NIGHT with CHEYLOE AND KYLE at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND WITH HOST SUSANNAH SEALES, EVERY TUESDAY at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**WEDNESDAYS WITH RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at the Nick.

**BREAKING BENJAMIN: UNPLUGGED at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JAMMIN JANUARY HIP HOP FEST with Q DOT DAVIS and JAXXXON at the Nick.

FOY VANCE- REGARDING THE JOY OF NOTHING TOUR at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO LADIES OF THE 80S with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at Iron City.

IT’S 2024! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT

**DAVID GERMANY APPOINTED TO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF GREATER BIRMINGHAM BOARD – David Germany is one of four new leaders that have been appointed to the board of directors for the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. CATHERINE MEEHAN, BING EDWARDS and TURNER BURTON are the other three. Germany is vice president and assistant treasurer at Protective Life Corp and works with the corporate treasurer in the development and management of banking relationships, maintaining agency relationships and capital raising activities. He serves on other boards including the Birmingham Airport Board. Meehan is a community volunteer yoga instructor and volunteers with the women at the Birmingham Work Release Program in Jefferson County. Edwards of Fortif Law Partners has practiced law for more than 25 years and represents businesses throughout Alabama. Burton is president of Hoar Construction and has led the company to achieve its most diverse portfolio and put a new leadership team in place for the sales and marketing teams. The new members will help to grow the foundation. The foundation has invested more than $553 million in the community to support transformational change.

NOW…HERE ARE SOME THINGS TO DO AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**AT BIRMINGHAM ZOO THROUGH JANUARY 15, 2024 – GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

IN JANUARY…

**JANUARY 15 – MLK DAY BREAKFAST with State Representative JUANDALYNN GIVAN Speaker, at Birmingham-Southern College.

**JANUARY 20- EAST ASIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL: YEAR OF THE DRAGON at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 10 a.m.

**JANUARY 20 – LOVE SHOOTER LIVE MUSIC with SHELERIA ICE, KL SPENCER, PATRICE ROYAL, ANTONNE PATTERSON, MARLON SPEARS, 8 p.m. at 202 B Y Williams, Sr., Dr. in Midfield.

**JANUARY 20 – GRAND OLE OPENING OF ALABAMA ROOTS MUSIC, at East Village Arts, 7611 First Avenue, North, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

**JANUARY 21 – BOOK: MAGIC CITY AND THE HISTORY OF JAZZ, 1 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library.

IN FEBRUARY…

**FEBRUARY 6 – BIRMINGHAM MARDI GRAS, 6 – 10 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium

**FEBRUARY 9 – SOUTHERN SOUL AND BLUES LOVERS FESTIVAL with TUCKA, BIGG ROBB, CUPID, WEST LOVE, BIG RO WILLIAMS, ARTHUR YOUNG and Special Guest LENNY WILLIAMS at the BJCC, 8 p.m.

**FEBRUARY 15 – MARC RABY’s STAGE PLAY I’M IN LOVE WITH A COUGAR at Perfect Note.

**FEBRUARY 16 – ANITA BAKER, 8 p.m. at the BJCC, 8 p.m.

**FEBRUARY 17 – NATIONAL RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS DAY! CELEBRATE!!! BE KIND!!!

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA…AND FILM LOVERS…

**TODAY – THE COLOR PURPLE with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.

**TODAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – POOR THINGS with Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – THE IRON CLAW with Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

**FRIDAY – OPERA with Cristina Marsillach, Ian Charleson and Urbano Barberini.

**JANUARY 18 – Networking nights, 5- 7 p.m.

**JANUARY 30 – SO YOU WANNA WORK IN THE FILM INDUSTRY, 4-6 p.m. at Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 First Avenue North. FREE

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY – BUILD YOUR OWN RAIN BARREL, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

**JANUARY 18 – CARING FOR GARDENING TOOLS, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

**JANUARY 25 – FROM A PICKLE TO A PLAN: HOW TO CRAFT A DESIGN FOR YOUR GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

**JANUARY 27 – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FREE.

**2024 ANNUAL MEMBER CELEBRATION & JOHN A. FLOYD JR. LECTURE SERIES with STEVE BENDER (THE GRUMPY GARDENER), award-winning author, editor, columnist and speaker with 40 years experience as Garden Editor, Senior Writer and Editor-at-Large for Southern Living magazine as special guest speaker, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

AT ALYS STEPHENS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER…

**FEBRUARY 17 – ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – PRACTICE WITH PAST PAPERS: If applicable, practice with past exams or questions. This helps you understand the format and types of questions you might encounter. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

