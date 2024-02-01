People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**LAST DAY TODAY…NATIONAL GRANT PROGRAM by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The deadline is TODAY. For more: grants@savingplaces.org.

**MOVIE – SHUTTLESWORTH: THROUGH THE EYES OF HIS DAUGHTERS, 6 p.m. at UAB.

**MOVIE PREMIERE – A SYMPHONY CELEBRATION – The BLIND BOYS of ALABAMA with Dr. Henry Panion, III at the Alabama Theatre, 7- 9 p.m.

**KANSAS: ANOTHER FORK IN THE ROAD – 50th Anniversary Tour at the BJCC.

**TINY MAKERS SERIES, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JAZZ FUSION INVITE at the Nick.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FREE CONCERT: HBCU CELEBRATION, 7 p.m. with Alabama Symphony Orchestra, at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.

**SOUTHERN SOUL AND BLUES LOVERS FESTIVAL with TUCKA, BIGG ROBB, CUPID, WEST LOVE, BIG RO WILLIAMS, ARTHUR YOUNG and Special Guest LENNY WILLIAMS at the BJCC, 8 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LEVI HUMMON at The Nick.

**LOVE TRAIN PART 2 with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**NIKO MOON at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood,.

**WORLD OF WHEELS, for car lovers, 10 a.m. at the BJCC.

**WE H.E.A.R.T. OUR COMMUNITY – A Holy Family Community event at the school, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. located at 1832 Center Way S. It is a day filled with love, compassion and community spirit, with food trucks, health fair, family friendly activities, community resources and more. Heart. Empower, Appreciate, Respect, Thanks. (H.E.A.R.T.) FREE!!!

**LOVED BEFORE: A UNIQUE CLOSET SALE, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Pizitz.

**MARDI GRAS CELEBRATION, 11 a.m. at Kimberly Truck Stop, 9178 Old Highway 31 in Kimberly by the North Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

**8th ANNUAL GUINESS BEER CHILI COOK OFF, 3 p.m. at the Beer Hog in Pelham.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THE MIDNIGHT EFFECT MY BLOODY VALENTINE BALL, 7 p.m. at Saturn.

**TELLURIDE ANNIVERSARY PARTY at the Fennec on Second Avenue South, 8-10:30 p.m.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**SAXOPHONIST DEON YATES at Perfect Note.

**BONNIE STEWART and TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SEAN OF THE SOUTH with THREE ON A STRING, 2:30 p.m. at the Homewood High School.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**AT SIDEWALK Film Fest…2024 GRAMMY AWARDS WATCH PARTY, 7- 10 p.m. FREE.

**ZACH & CHEYLOE w/REBECCA EGELAND at The Nick.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY – TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FREE TUNES with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**205 DAY, 6-9 p.m. at Continental Drift, 2201 7th Avenue South.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**BIRMINGHAM MARDI GRAS, 6 – 10 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**ALMA RUSS & ALEXA FONTAINE FREE SHOW, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**COLEMAN WILLIAMS, LIGHTNIN’LUKE, CYLDE McGEE & RAMBLIN’RICKEY TATE at The Nick.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**HOT DATE BEFORE CUPID COMEDY SHOW with BENNIE MAC, at the StarDome Comedy Club featuring FELICIA, CHESTNUTT, SHAWN CROSSKEY, DREKA DAEYELASHDIVA and COACH WESLEY.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**WEDNESDAY WITH RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**WOODY & SUNSHINE at the Nick.

**PREMIERE: DEFENDING FREEDOM: THE ARTHUR D. SHORES STORY, 7 p.m. at The Carver Theatre.

NEXT FRIDAY

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**ALIENATED TOUR: GREY MATTER, DIRECT MUSIC, SWEETZ, COLT MONTGOMERY, ROB DEE, KAPABLE, and DIXIE TRIX at The Nick.

**LOVE SESSIONS WITH SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**PHOENIX BALL at Iron City.

IT’S 2024! NEWS TO USE…DURING FEBRUARY – BLACK HISTORY MONTH…

NEWS TO USE…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT – FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOK: BLACK LIKE ME: A CELEBRATION OF DAILY BLACK HISTORY by author C.L. THREATT, Alabama native and illustrated by CAMERON WILSON, is a book that celebrates the accomplishments of everyday African Americans who are doing great things in communities everywhere. It is a book that helps children of all ages and all races realize that they don’t have to look far to find positive role models and mentors. This book is timely and timeless. It takes us to the dentist, the person that owns the grocery store, to the hair salon, pediatrician, principal at school, florist shop owner, mechanic, Police Chief, Mayor, District Attorney, mother, father and so many, many more. A great read for the young and young at heart. (This is just one of his many books.)

FOR ART LOVERS…

**FEBRUARY 11-May 10 – ROOTS & RENAISSANCE, an African American Journey Through Art, at C.A. Kirkendoll learning Resource Center, 5500 Myron Massey Blvd., Fairfield, Miles College.

INTERESTED IN CANDIDATES AND ELECTIONS INFO…

**FEBRUARY 29 – PARTY WITH THE CANDIDATES, 5-8 p.m. at The Dannon Project, hosted by Jeh Jeh Pruitt. Vendors and food trucks wanted. For registration, call 205-873-4572. Tell them Gwen sent you.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**CHIEF DONALD LEWIS JONES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP – $500 SCHOLARSHIP FOR ONE BIRMINGHAM AREA GRADUATING SENIOR, Deadline is March 1.

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**FEBRUARY 22 -CELEBRATING ANNE SPENCER HOUSE AND GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The BBG is honoring the rich legacy of African-American Heritage during Black History Month and will welcome Shuan Spencer-Hester, the executive director of the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum in Lynchburg, Va. as the guest for the evening.

IN APRIL…

**SAVE THE DATE: APRIL 10 – FORGING FORWARD, by Alabama Possible is working to enhance post secondary attainment to fulfill workforce needs, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. This is a 2024 Virtual Alabama College Attainment Network Conference. Look for more soon.

IN FEBRUARY…

**FEBRUARY 15 – MARC RABY’s STAGE PLAY I’M IN LOVE WITH A COUGAR at Perfect Note.

**FEBRUARY 15 – TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FEBRUARY 17 – NATIONAL RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS DAY! CELEBRATE!!! BE KIND!!!

**FEBRUARY 17 – ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The BJCC, 7 p.m..

**FEBRUARY 20 – 25 – BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**FEBRUARY 21 – FEBRUARY BOOK + FILM CLUB, 6 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**FEBRUARY 24 – BIG MACHINES DAY 2024 at the McWane Science Center.

**FEBRUARY 24 – KATT WILLIAMS, 8 p.m. at The BJCC.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – MINIMIZE DISTRACTIONS – Find a quiet and comfortable study environment. Turn off notifications and minimize interruptions. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation.

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

