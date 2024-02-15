February 8, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

APPLICATIONS SYSTEM ANALYST/PROGRAMMER III

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks an Applications System Analyst/Programmer III in Birmingham, AL resp for dev & supp ProviderAccess & Medical Policy apps. Min req of Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE or clsly rltd fld + 5 yrs exp in prgm & sw dev. Remote work in Birmingham-Hoover, AL MSA permitted. To apply, email resume w/ job title in the subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT02/08/2024

SENIOR APPLICATIONS SYSTEM ANALYST/PROGRAMMER

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a Senior Applications System Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL resp for analz, dsgn, dev, docum & impl new sw apps. Min req 5 yrs exp in prgm or rltd occup or Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE or clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in IT or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT02/08/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Administrative Assistant III

Loan Administrator

Scholarship Administrator

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT02/08/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904074

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LIENQUEST II LLC; TERRY DENNIS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 9, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Highland Lake Land Company’s Resurvey, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111586 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 12 HGLD LAKE LD CO RESUR OF BLKS 12-13-16

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-04-1-007-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 14, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904075

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF MINNIE HONEYCUTT; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2, Block 15, according to the survey of Woodlawn Realty Company’s 3rd Addition to Woodlawn, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 6, Page 35.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2020086453 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 15 WOODLAWN RLTY CO 3RD ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-20-4-028-022.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 1, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904082

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRUSADER SERVICING CORPORATION AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC; NARENDA SHAH; USHA N. SHAH; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block D, according to the Map of East Highlands Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 104, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097382 as follows: LOT 6 BLK D EAST HGLDS ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-29-2-001-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 14, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904562

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE JAMES MAHAN, JR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIE JAMES MAHAN; EDDIE LEE STEELE II; BLAKE STEELE; LOUISE STEELE WILHOITE; TEDDIE L. STEELE; KAREN ANN STEELE; KERRY K. STEELE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDDIE LEE STEELE; LELAND M. CLARK; MIDLAND FUNDING, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1107 13th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-007-008.000

Legal Description: Part of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, Jefferson County, Alabama, described as commencing on the South line of 13th Ave. North at a point 432.52 feet West of the West line of 12th Street; thence West 40 feet to the East line of an alley; thence South 196.5 feet to a public alley; thence East 40 feet; thence North 196.5 feet to the point of beginning; situated in the City of Birmingham, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022836 as follows: P O B 432.5 FT W OF THE S W INTER OF 12TH ST N & 13TH AVE N TH W 40 FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH S 196.5 FT TO ALLEY TH E 40FT TH N 196.5 FT TO P O B SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904398

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE HEIRS OF WILLIAM H. BERRY, DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1127 9th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of :

Lots 1 and 2, in the Survey of George A. Kirk, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 3, lying North Old Huntsville Road, except

part to Birmingham Southern Railroad Company, as recorded in Volume 3645, page 410, in the Office of the Judge of

Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 2 & PT LOT 1 BLK 6 G A KIRK SUR OF WARE LANDS DESC AS

FOLS-BEG AT SW INTERSECTS 9TH AVE NO & SAN FRANCISCO RR TH SW 66.7 FT TH SE 53 FT TH NE 88 FT

TH NE 88 FT TO RR R/W TH NW 46 FT TO BEG; PARCEL ID# 22-00-35-2-008-001.000

a/k/a 0122003520080010000000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716

Richard Arrington, Jr., Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 5th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904083

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MELVIN L. RODGERS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, Block 167, according to the map made by H. Schoel, C.E., as recorded on page 26 of map Book 6, in the Probate

Office of Jefferson County, Alabama: Also a fractional part of Lot 7, in Bock 167, in Survey of North Birmingham Land

Company, recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, all of which are in the town of North Birmingham, being a lot fronting 50

on the South side of 32nd Avenue running back with uniform width of 149 feet to an alley. Subject to existing restrictions

and limitations of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019080436 as follows: Frac Lot 7

Blk 167 North Bham Frac Lot 7 Blk 167 Bingham Land Co Survey.

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-14-3-030-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904076

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; ALA LTD.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 50 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot 4, Block 7, Haskell and Muller’s Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in

Map Book 1 Page 357 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086552 as follows: W 50 FT OF

E 200 FT OF LOT 4 BLK 7 HASKELL & MULLER

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-012-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903592

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JESSE COLEMAN; VENUS COLEMAN; ROBERY YIELDING; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 8 and 9, in Block 3, according to R.A. Jones Survey of Jonesville, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 91, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama assessed under Parcel ID Number

22-00-26-2-003-002.000

Less and except that portion assessed under Parcel ID Number 22-00-26-2-003-001.000 described as Follows: Begin

at the intersection of the Southwesterly line of Allen Street with the Southeasterly line of Copeland Alley, now

Copeland Avenue, as shown by said plat and run thence Southwesterly along Southeasterly line of Copeland

Avenue for a distance of 74.40 feet; run thence Southeastwardly in a straight line for a distance of 101.63 feet more

or less to a point on the Southeasterly line of said Lot 8 which is 67.35 feet Southwest of the most Northerly and

Easterly corner of said lot, as measured along the Southeasterly line thereof; run thence Notheastwardly along the

Southeasterly line of said Lot 8 for a distance of 67.35 feet to the most Northerly and Easterly corner thereof; run

thence Northwestwardly along the Southwesterly line of Allen Street for a distance of 103.27 feet more or less to

the point of beginning of excepted parcel.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111492 as follows:

POB 75S FT S W OF THE SW INTER OF 18TH ST N & 17TH CT N TH S W 113S FT ALG CT TO ALLEY TH

S E 108S FT TH N E 50S FT TH N W 101.6 FT TO POB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-003-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903594

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KIMBERLY BERRY MAY; RODERICK MAY; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; EVABANK; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That part of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situated in Jefferson County,

Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the intersection of the Southeasterly line of

15th Avenue North, with the Southwesterly line of Allen Street, run thence Southeasterwardly along the

Southwesterly line of said Allen Street for a distance of 100 feet, to the point of beginning of the tract described,

From the Point of Beginning thus obtained, continue Southeastwardly along the Southwesterly line of Allen Street,

for a distance of 50 feet, run then Southwestwardly and parallel with the Southeasterly line of 15th Ave North for a

distance of 150 feet; run thence Northwestwardly and parallel with the Southwesterly line of Allen Street, for a

distance of 50 feet,run thence Northeastwardly and parallel with the Southeasterly line of 15th Avenue, North for

a distance of 150 feet to the Point of Beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111505 as follows:

BEG 80 FT SE OF SE INTERSEC OF 15 AVE N & 18TH ST N TH SE 50 FT TH SW 150 FT TH NW 50 FT TH NE 150 FT

TO POB LYING IN TH SW 1/4 OF TH NE 1/4 SEC 26 TP 17 R 3W

POB 75S FT S W OF THE SW INTER OF 18TH ST N & 17TH CT N TH S W 113S FT ALG CT TO ALLEY TH

S E 108S FT TH N E 50S FT TH N W 101.6 FT TO POB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-024-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904569

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUPERIOR HOUSING, LLC; BOBBY LEE GOBER; BETTY GOBER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 24, in Block 10, according to the Survey of Green Springs Hills, Sixth Addition, 1st Sector, as recorded in Map Book

49, Page 95, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021124270 as follows:

LOT 24 BLK 10 GREEN SPRINGS HILLS 6TH ADD 1ST SECTOR 49/95

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-11-3-022-024.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903595

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF MARY B. WALKER; MARGARET WOMACK; VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

All that certain piece of parcel of land lying and being situated in the County of Jefferson, State of Alabama, described

particularly as follows, to-wit: The South 45 feet of Lot 4, in Block 23, in the survey of the property of J. M. Ware, a

map of which is recorded in Volume 158 Page 131, in the records of deeds and mortgages, in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, said property fronting 45 feet on the East Line of 17th Street, and

extending back Eastward of the uniform width 64 feet along the North line of Marchall, Street situated in County

and State aforesaid.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111589 as follows:

PAR BEG AT A PT WHERE N ROW 13TH COURT ST INTER E ROW 17TH ST NORTH TH N W 45S FT N E 62S

FT S E 45S FR S W 62S FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOT 4 BLK 22 J M WARE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-4-010-007.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904367

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BRYAN CONWILL; ESTATE OF CATHY COLEMAN; MJ MARS ENTERPRISES, LLC; RENU PROPERTIES,LLC;

BEECH RIDGE LLC; SLT 5402 AVE D BIRMINGHAM TRUST; SERGEY SIDELNIKOV; LUXOR FUNDING LLC; LILY

T. OJANO-BRACCO; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; WILLIAM BARR; PRIM F. ESCALONA; ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; KT REALTY, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 4, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, Block 7, according to the survey of First Addition to Central Park Estates, as recorded in Map Book 29, Page 61,

in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001885 as follows:

LOT 5 BLK 7 1ST ADD TO CENTRAL PARK ESTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-18-2-001-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900309

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHIRLEY ANN PATMON and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHIRLEY ANN PATMON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1216 Fulton Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-4-025-018.000

Legal Description: Lot 21, in Block 19, according to the Survey of Tharpe Place, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 87, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031052 as follows: LOT 21 BLK 19 THARPE PLACE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900311.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALAMO PROPERTIES, LLC; THOMAS W. DALTON III; MICHAEL L. BOACKLE; BERNARD A. SCALISI; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1307 Avenue H, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-31-1-041-005.000

Legal Description: Lots 3 and 4, in Block 13-H, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Co.’s Second Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 37, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016095309 as follows: LOTS 3-4 BLK 13-H ENSLEY LD COS 2ND ADD TO ENSLEY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900317.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ERIC FLEMING a/k/a ERICK FLEMING; KIMBERLY PHELPS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 204 Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-29-2-025-014.000

Legal Description: Lot 2, according to the Map and Survey of F.P. Bennett Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016008418 as follows: LOT 2 F B BENNETT SUR SEC 29 TP 17 R 3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smth, Circuit Clerk

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System – Asset Management Program- Contract No. 2021 AMP11 Fulton Avenue Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Surgical Technician Lab Renovation at Jefferson State Community College, Shelby-Hoover Campus, at 4600 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson State Community College, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan and Associates, architects, of Hoover, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for ASFA Recital Hall Renovation at 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Live Design Group, architects, of Birmingham, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB ED Interim Solutions at 1802 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Gresham Smith 3595 Grandview Parkway Suite 300 Birmingham, AL 35243.

Shelby Company, LLC

3120 4th Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Canopies for Chelsea Middle School at Chelsea, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Window Repair and Replacement for St. Clair County Schools Package A: Ashville ES, Ashville MS, Ashville HS, Ruben Yancy Alternative School, Moody ES & Moody HS at Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that

Tecta America Southeast LLC, Contractors, have completed North Smithfield Fitness Center Reroofing for the

City of Birmingham, and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that CORBITT POWER & LIGHT LLC,

Contractor, has completed the Contract for PROJECT NO. 22115- TARRANT ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT, CITY OF TARRANT ALABAMA – RIGHT-OF-WAY CLEARING- TARRANT 12 KV FEEDER 11 -APPROX. 17 MILES, TARRANT 12 KV FEEDER 2 -APPROX. 3.3 MILES at JEFFERSON COUNTY, TARRANT, ALABAMA, for the State of Alabama and the City of TARRANT.ALABAMA , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify STEWART ENGINEERING, Architect, PO BOX 2233, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36202.

Shannon Corbitt, Contractor

PO Box 2368

Albertville, AL 35950

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB PROJECT NO. 230155 Shelby Biomedical Research Building 1st Floor Renovation to HRIF Space on December 1, 2023 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project should immediately notify: Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham AL 35209.

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE

Civil Action No.: 08-CV-2019-900092

In the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama

Alawest-AL, LLC,

Plaintiff

v.

Mulvehill Van,

Blount County Commission,

Town of County Line, AL,

R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO : ROSE M. EPPERSON, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on September 20, 2023, a complaint for trespass, preliminary and permanent injunction, quiet title, and request for declaratory judgment was filed in the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama. Damages and/or relief sought include compensatory and punitive damages against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC from unlawfully trespassing upon Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC’s land, quiet title in favor of Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC, and a declaratory judgment adjudging Reid School House Road in Blount County, Alabama has been abandoned and vacated pursuant to a 2011 judgment. Damages and relief are sought only against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Recycling, LLC. No damages and/or relief are sought against you. You are named parties solely as a result of Court Order mandating that all property/land owners of each tract of land lying along or through which what was formerly the Reid School House Road ran be added to this litigation as indispensable and necessary parties, as a result of the equitable issue related to the abandonment of the Reid School House Road. You are hereby directed to answer the complaint on or before Saturday, March, 9, 2024, failing which, upon the expiration of thirty (30) additional days, shall result in judgment by default being rendered against you.

Issued this 10th day of January, 2024.

Cindy Massey

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Blount County, Alabama

Philip G. Piggott

P. Andrew Laird, Jr.

Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A.

1901 Sixth Avenue North

Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

Draft 2025 Annual Plan and

Draft 2025 Five Year Plan

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has updated its Annual Plan and Five Year Plan which are available for review and public comments on January 22, 2024 for 45 days located at www.habd.org and the Central Office at the address below.

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

1826 3rd Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), February 09, 2024. On this date, they will be opened and read to the public. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package, with time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

BT02/08/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting for a qualified firm to assess the current state of passenger/employee parking and rental car ready return operations and establish a parking modernization program as well as determine best alternatives for rental car ready return. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a mandatory pre-submittal meeting scheduled for February 15, 2024, at 9 am in Meeting Room A located in the Lower Terminal Lobby (South end near entry door 4L). Deadline for proposals is March 7, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT02/08/2024

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for land acquisition services associated with the Runway Protection Zone (RPZ) Land Acquisition project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received until February 26th, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions, requirements, and pre-submittal credentials can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting will be held on February 6, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT02/08/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals (RFP) from highly experienced and professional firms to perform

Elevator Maintenance and Repair Services at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be

obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

Deadline for proposals is March 8, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. A pre-submittal meeting is scheduled for

February 21, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. CT in Meeting Room A, Lower Terminal Lobby (south end near Entry Door 4L). A site

visit to the project area will be available on february 21, 2024, immediately after the pre-submittal meeting. All

attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP to Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com by 2 pm CT on

February 19, 2024.

BT02/08/2024

BIDS FOR CUSTODIAL SERVICES

(AMENDED)

Bessemer Board of Education has reposted and will be accepting sealed bids for Custodial Services for the following locations:

Bessemer City High School BCS-2023-823-1 (REPOST)

Bessemer City Middle School BCS-2023-823-2 (REPOST)

The initial contract will be for one (1) year and four (4) months, with a two-year option of satisfactory service to be evaluated by May 31st of each year thereafter. Your bid must include a deep clean, stripping all floors and applying 4-6 coats of wax throughout the building during the months of June and July.

RFP Posted January 24, 2024

*Mandatory Site Visit at 4:00 p.m. FEBRUARY 7, 2024

Deadlines for Inquiries FEBRUARY 9, 2024

Proposals Due by 4:00 p.m. FEBRUARY 13, 2024

School Board Meeting FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Commencement of Services (projected) MARCH 1, 2024

Date for commencement of service is approximate and subject to change.

***All bidders must attend the mandatory site visit on February 7, 2024. You will meet with an employee from Maintenance and Facilities at 4:00 p.m. in the Library at Bessemer City High School, located at 4950 Premiere Parkway, Bessemer, Alabama 35020. Please ensure that you have signed in, if you do not sign in, your proposal will not be considered.

**Please refer to the Bessemer Board of Education website (www.bessk12.org) Business & Accounting Department for a detailed RFP, time sensitive information, scope of work and required documents. **

BT02/08/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for Resurfacing Citywide 2024 (Contact 1), Project # 2024-002, will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Sealed bids will be time stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in the Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm.

The approximate principal materials and quantities are as follows:

Milling 1.5” Asphalt – 260,000 SY, Asphalt Seal – 25,500 Tons, ADA Curb Ramps -110 Each, Video Traffic Detection: Cards – 13 Each and Cameras – 20 Each, Thermoplastic: Striping – 17 Miles and Markings/Legends – 27,000 SF

(Approximately 100 Segments)

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203 .

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only Contractors licensed as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, Section 1-26 inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, as may be amended, may submit bids and be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Resurfacing Citywide 2024 (Contract 1)”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) a copy of the State of Alabama general contractor’s license, (2) bid bond, (3) the Form of Proposal with the Sales Tax Attachment, (4) the Authorization to Execute form, (5) MBE/DBE Quotation Report and Form D, (6) any other document(s) required by special conditions. The Construction Certification form should be included with the bid proposal; however, if it is not included it must be submitted, with the proper signatures affixed, prior to the execution of the contract.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

A pre-bid meeting will be held online via Webex on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. The pre-bid meeting will acquaint potential bidders with various aspects of the project. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not required. The following is the information to access the Webex meeting: https://birmingham.webex.com/meet/jason.lange OR

Join by phone (+1-415-655-0002 United States Toll; Access code: 187 088 3750).

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that their bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Denise Bell

Director – Capital Projects Department

Jesse Miller, P.E.

City Engineer

BT02/08/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Tuesday February 27, 2024, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Monday February 26, 2024, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT02/08/2024

APARTMENTS

Pratt City – New Haven Apts.

Senior Housing AGES 55 + ONLY, 1 & 2 BR’s, Water, Sewer, & Garbage Services Furnished. Appliances Included. Office Hours M, Tu, Th 9am-2pm, Fri 9am-1pm. Closed Wed. (205)798-0880

THIS INSTITUTION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER.

BT02/08/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

VIN: 1GNSCBE00DR238332 (2013 CHEVROLET TAHOE)

Company: Transports Auto

Auction Date: March 8, 2024

Auction Address: 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206 at 9 am

BT02/08/2024

