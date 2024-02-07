PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH! READ A GOOD BOOK!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**OPERA SHOTS, 6 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company, an annual series casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. It features members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**WOODY & SUNSHINE at the Nick.

**PREMIERE: DEFENDING FREEDOM: THE ARTHUR D. SHORES STORY, 7 p.m. at The Carver Theatre.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**ALIENATED TOUR: GREY MATTER, DIRECT MUSIC, SWEETZ, COLT MONTGOMERY, ROB DEE, KAPABLE, and DIXIE TRIX at The Nick.

**LOVE SESSIONS WITH SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**PHOENIX BALL at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood,.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**TRIBUTE TO MARVIN GAYE featuring CHAE STEPHEN at Perfect Note.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**GRACE POTTER at Iron City

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUPERBOWL SUNDAY, 1 p.m. until, at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**AT SIDEWALK Film Fest…2024 GRAMMY AWARDS WATCH PARTY, 7- 10 p.m. FREE.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY – TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FREE TUNES with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**FAT TUESDAY, 5-8 p.m. at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Park Road.

**BIRMINGHAM MARDI GRAS, 6 – 10 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**PORTUGAL THE MAN at Iron City.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**GALENTINE’S GIRLS NIGHT, 4-6 p.m. with Special Guest JOE LOCKETT at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road, Homewood, 35209. Call 205-518-5711 for more.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**A-MENAGE-A TROIS NIGHT OF MUSIC-CHEYLOE’S SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS, MEGAN LEA and THE DIRTY MIRRORS LOVE RAT at the Nick.

**VALENTINE’S DAY WITH CAMERON SANKEY-LOVE FACTOR 2 at Perfect Note.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**BOOF, OVER SEASONS & POWERSINK at the Nick.

**MARC RABY’S STAGE PLAY “I’M IN LOVE WITH A COUGAR” at Perfect Note.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT AT THE NICK HOSTED BY BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**50 AND FABULOUS with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

IT’S 2024! NEWS TO USE…CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT – FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOKS: RITA COLLINS is author of several children’s books: T MATTIE’S MANNERS, illustrated by BREN RIDDLE, and books in the Eensy Weensy Series that includes: THE EENSY WEENSY CATERPILLAR, THE EENSY WEENSY LIZARD, THE EENSY WEENSY PENGUIN, THE EENSY WEENSY ACORN, AND THE EENSY WEENSY KITTEN illustrated by MICHAEL ALLEN. The books can be read to young children or actually read by the youth themselves. They are ‘must have’ in your library for young readers. Rita is a retired Reading Recovery Teacher and ballet teacher focused on literacy and early childhood.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**FEBRUARY 11 THROUGH MAY 10 – ROOTS & RENAISSANCE, an African American Journey Through Art, at C.A. Kirkendoll Learning Resource Center, 5500 Myron Massey Blvd., Fairfield, Miles College. The Roots And Renaissance Art Exhibition at Miles College LRC is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 – p.m. www.fairfieldblackartcollective.com.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**FEBRUARY 22 -CELEBRATING ANNE SPENCER HOUSE AND GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The BBG is honoring the rich legacy of African-American Heritage during Black History Month and will welcome Shuan Spencer-Hester, the executive director of the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum in Lynchburg, Va. as the guest for the evening.

IN FEBRUARY… LET’S CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY, CULTURE & EXCELLENCE…

**FEBRUARY 17 – NATIONAL RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS DAY!

**FEBRUARY 17 – A CALL FOR VENDORS at A Day of Black Excellence, 1-4 p.m. For more, text 205-645-8308.

**FEBRUARY 17 – CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH, 1-4 p.m. at the Crescent Cultural Community Center for a day of family, fun and education with drum performance by SAHI ONKP DJONY, music, food and Vendors. Speakers are CLARENCE MUHAMMAD, KUNDAIYI BAJIJIKI and KOBINA BANTUSHANGO. 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham, Ala.

**FEBRUARY 17 – ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The BJCC, 7 p.m..

**FEBRUARY 20 – 25 – BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**FEBRUARY 21 – FEBRUARY BOOK + FILM CLUB, 6 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**FEBRUARY 24 – BIG MACHINES DAY 2024 at the McWane Science Center.

**FEBRUARY 24 – KATT WILLIAMS, 8 p.m. at The BJCC.

**FEBRUARY 29 – BIRMINGHAM BLACK ECONOMIC ALLIANCE – Bi-Monthly Business Mixer, 6-8 p.m. at Sienna, 1025 20th Street South. Guest Speakers are EVAN JEFFERSON, Virtual Dispensary Owner and NIECKO GLOVER, Community Organizer/Advocate.

AROUND TOWN…

**FEBRUARY – YOGA IS FOR EVERYBODY, Every 1st and 3rd THURSDAYS at Crescent Culture Community Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, S.W. with OPTION 1 – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Flexible) and OPTION 2 – 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Work Tension Relief and Relaxation). These self care yoga classes are with YAMALA MA’ATMAN, Trauma Informed Yoga for all ages and genders. Suggested Donation is $5. Light snacks available.

INTERESTED IN POLITICS, CANDIDATES AND ELECTIONS…

**FEBRUARY 29 – PARTY WITH THE CANDIDATES, 5-8 p.m. at The Dannon Project, hosted by Jeh Jeh Pruitt. Vendors and food trucks wanted. For registration, call 205-873-4572. Tell them Gwen sent you.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**CHIEF DONALD LEWIS JONES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP – $500 SCHOLARSHIP FOR ONE BIRMINGHAM AREA GRADUATING SENIOR, Deadline is March 1. For more: www.magiccitypoetryfestival.org.

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – BREAK DOWN TASKS – Divide larger tasks into smaller, more manageable parts. This makes it easier to stay focused and track progress. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/.)

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**CHILDREN’S SUMMER CAMP is May 28-July 26 for ages 4-12. There will be fun themes including Nature’s Kitchen, Art in the Gardens, Water Wonders and more. The half-day camps are designed to promote creativity and the joy of discovery through fun learning experiences. Each camp includes daily explorations of the Gardens, STEM and literacy activities and learning in the garden lab.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

