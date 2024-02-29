PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

WITH GWEN DERU

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY…every day!

TODAY

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**PARTY WITH THE CANDIDATES, 5-8 p.m. at The Dannon Project, hosted by Jeh Jeh Pruitt. Vendors and food trucks wanted. For registration, call 205-873-4572. Tell them Gwen sent you.

**SPIRIT NIGHT Benefiting Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5- 9 p.m. at iCantina, 162 Oxmoor Road, Homewood.

**BIRMINGHAM BLACK ECONOMIC ALLIANCE – Bi-Monthly Business Mixer, 6-8 p.m. at Sienna, 1025 20th Street South. Guest Speakers are EVAN JEFFERSON, Virtual Dispensary Owner and NIECKO GLOVER, Community Organizer/Advocate.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**LOCKJAW: THE RELENTLESS TOUR with HILL ST. at the Nick.

**LARRY FLEET, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KEVIN JAMES, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**MENUS PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS, 4:45 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**SAM JOLT BAND presents REMEMBERING MIKEY AND TODD, 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LADIES SOIRAVE at The Nick.

**GUITARIST ADAM HAWLEY and SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**R&B ONLY LIVE at Iron City.

**KEVIN JAMES: OWLS DON’T WALK, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**MUSIC ON THE WATER, 5 p.m. at Helena Hollow in Helena.

**AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE McPHEE at Alys Stephens Center.

*BACKWOOD SHINERS, DANIEL BOWDEN, ERICA RYLEIGH at The Nick.

**JAZZ FLUTIST RAGAN WHITESIDE at Perfect Note.

**BRISTON MARONEY – ULTRAPURE TOUR at Iron City.

SUNDAY

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**COTTONTAILS ARTS, CRAFTS & GIFTS SHOW, NOON at the BJCC.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FREE TUNES with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**THRU IT ALL & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

**CHAPPELL ROAN at Iron City.

MONDAY

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**GOD’S NOT DEAD, 7 p.m. at UAB, Hill Student Center (Alumni Theatre)

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**DALE HOLLOW with BHAM BLUES EXPLOSION (TAYLOR GOODWIN, LEIF, RYAN & GARY EDMONDS) at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**CODY PARKS & THE DIRTY SOUTH & THE MUMMY CATS at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

NEXT FRIDAY

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**ALL CAPS: MF DOOM TRIBUTE at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**MOM JEANS at Iron City.

NEWS TO USE

**WOMEN IN FILM WEEK is March 5 – 10 at Sidewalk Film, 1821 2nd Avenue North. This event celebrates the women’s voices in film.

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT

**LEST WE FORGET…IMAGES OF THE BLACK CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT – The National Civil Rights Museum, in Memphis, has opened a new exhibition that will be on display until May 6. This traveling collection showcases 35 powerful portraits and images by ROBERT TEMPLETON, captures key figures and moments from the Black civil rights movement, spanning from the Niagara Movement to the 1970s. Templeton’s firsthand experiences cover events for CBS News and TIME magazine, including the New Haven Black Panther trial and the Detroit Riots, lend an authenticity that are the hallmarks of his work. He captured not only national figures like President Jimmy Carter but also local leaders, cementing his dedication to the collection — a lasting tribute to the fight for equality. First shown at Atlanta’s Emory University in 1986, Lest We Forget is a stirring portrayal of an era worth remembering. In Memphis for the first time, the Lest We Forget exhibition is included with museum admission. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org for more information.

FOR BOOK LOVERS

**BOOK: MAGIC CITY: HOW THE BIRMINGHAM JAZZ TRADITION SHAPED THE SOUND OF AMERICA by author BURGIN MATHEWS tells the story of one of American music’s unsung places – Birmingham, Alabama as the birthplace of a distinctive and influential jazz heritage. Mathews tells how Birmingham was the cradle and training ground for luminaries as big band leader ERSKINE HAWKINS, cosmic musician SUN RA and a list of soloists, arrangers and sidemen. He celebrates the contributions of local educators, club owners and civic leaders who nurtured a culture of Black expression in one of the country’s most segregated cities. Mathews says that in Birmingham, jazz was more than entertainment long before the city emerged as a focal point in the national civil rights movement. He says that its homegrown jazz heroes helped set the stage, crafting a unique tradition of independence, innovation, achievement and empowerment. He tells the stories of figures like JOHN T. “FESS” WHATLEY, the pioneering teacher-band leader who emphasized instrumental training as a means of upward mobility and community pride. The reader gets a view of the high school band rooms, fraternal ballrooms, vaudeville houses and circus tent shows that shaped a musical movement. Burgin Mathews is a writer of music history, radio host and founding director of the Southern Music .

FOR ART LOVERS

**NOW THROUGH MAY 10 – ROOTS & RENAISSANCE, an African American Journey Through Art, at C.A. Kirkendoll Learning Resource Center, 5500 Myron Massey Blvd., Fairfield, Miles College. The Roots And Renaissance Art Exhibition at Miles College LRC is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. www.fairfieldblackartcollective.com.

AROUND TOWN

**PUBLIX VILLAGE 2 VILLAGE RUN 2024 is March 9th in Mountain Brook. This premier road race offers both 10k and 7.5k option. Finishing in Lane Parke, the race culminates with the Race Village, complete with vendors, food, beverage, music and a kids’ zone. For more, visit www.village2village10k.com.

**3RD ANNUAL GREAT BIRMINGHAM BAKE OFF is April 6, 2-4 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing. Sample baked goods made by competing teams of local bakers. All baked goods start with one of the WE made Southern Staples baking mixes. Your ticket lets you sample each of the competing baked goods plus you will receive a Cahaba Brewing beer. There will be live music, food trucks and the Junior Board will be selling WE Made mixes and other products. Support how you can. Sign up at bakeoff.swell.gives.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time.

People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column.

Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

