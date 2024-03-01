February 29, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Pipefitter

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT02/29/2024

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/29/2024

GROUNDSKEEPER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Groundskeeper, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/29/2024

GUEST RELATIONS AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Relations Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/29/2024

CITYWALK AMBASSADOR PART TIME AND DOG PARK ATTENDANT PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a CityWalk Ambassador Part Time and a Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/29/2024

DATA BASE ARCHITECT-ENT

UAB Health System seeks one Database Architect-ENT at its Birmingham, AL location. Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or related field, and 8 years (96 months) of experience in Database Architect or related position where required experience can be gained: 96 months of Oracle Database Admin experience. 24 months of hands-on experience with Cerner Enterprise Medical Records database, including:

Cerner Domain operational hooks into the Oracle database

Cerner CCL calls into the Oracle database

Cerner bolt-on / ancillary solution connections to the Oracle database

Impact on Oracle Database with regards to Cerner Package implementations

Identify and associate SQLs in the database specifically tied to various Cerner Millennium modules

Cerner PowerInsight ETL (ExtractTransformLoad) processes

Cerner Database object relationships

Cerner specific Database High Availability implementation

Customized Cerner Database upgrade implementation

724 Cerner DRToolkit database implementation for disaster recovery

OR any equivalent combination of experience, training, education and/or certification from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been obtained. Visit UAB Health System’s employment website at https://www.uabmedicine.org/careers/ for more information and to apply.

BT02/29/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904210

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALABAMA HOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC.;GROVER S. MCLEOD (DECEASED); ESME HOPE MCLEOD (DECEASED); RUTH C. PARHAM (DECEASED); GWENDOLYN LONGMIRE (DECEASED); DAVIDA LASHUN LONGMIRE; ALTRISSE MONTRISE COLEMAN; DAVID K. LONGMIRE; DAVID J. LONGMIRE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1521 11th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-011-005.000

Legal Description: COM AT NE INTER 15TH AVE N & 11TH ST N TH N 240 FT TO POB TH E 108 FT TH N 38 FT TH W 52 FT TH N 36 FT TH SW 75 FT TH S 18 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900013

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: C & S VENTURES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1814 15th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-019-005.000

Legal Description: SW 45 FEET OF LOT 11 AND THE SW 35 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 5, HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 25, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904183

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FERNANDO E. MCKEITHEN; MARTINIS C. MCKEITHEN (DECEASED); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 17, 2023 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1429 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-4-033-001.000

Legal Description: EAST 50’ OF THE NORTH 128.5’ OF LOT 1, BLOCK 29, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF J.M. WARE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 120, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN WHERE THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF 15TH ST NORTH INTERSECTS THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF 12TH AVENUE NORTH; THENCE SOUTHWEST 50 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEAST 128.6 FEET; THENCE NORTHEAST 50 FEET; THENCE NORTHWEST 128 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 15, 2024 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900011

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GLORIA N. WINSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 2, 2024 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1518 11th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-010-001.000

Legal Description: POINT OF BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF 11TH STREET NORTH AND THE SE LINE OF 1-65; THENCE SOUTH 47S FEET ALONG STREET; THENCE W 72S FEET TO I-65; THENCE NE 85S FEET ALONG I-65 TO POINT OF BEGINNING, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 15, 2024 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904225

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JESSIE BROWN, JR. (DECEASED); JOHN T. BROWN; VIVIAN JUNE BROWN; JOHN LANIER; GENEVA DOUGLAS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1411 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-4-033-003.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT 150 FEET SOUTH, WEST OF WHERE THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF WAY OF 12TH AVENUE NORTH INTERSECTS WITH THE RIGHT OF WAY OF 15TH STREET NORTH; THENCE SOUTHWEST 50 FEET; SOUTHEAST 128.6 FEET; NORTHEAST 50 FEET; NORTHWEST 128.6 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING PART OF LOT 1, BLOCK 29, OF THE J. M. WARE SURVEY AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 120, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023- 904204

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: H.L. HAHN A/K/A HERBERT RANSOM HAHN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1531 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-018-002.000

Legal Description: LOT 13 AND THE EAST 40 FEET OF LOT 12, IN BLOCK 4, HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900006

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LUEBIDA BYRD A/K/A LUEBIRDABYRD; LUEBIDA BYRD A/K/A LUEBIRDIA BYRD; BURGESS BYRD (DECEASED); ADRIAN LAMONTE BYRD; JACQUELYN L. BYRD; RUDOLPH BYRD; ALPHONIA BYRD (DECEASED); ANNIE BYRD GREER (DECEASED); RAY L. GREER;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 2, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1414 18th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-024-010.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT NW INTERSECTION OF 14TH AVENUE N & 18TH STREET NORTH THEN RUN NW-90 FEET NE-42S FEET, NW-50 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE NW-50 FEET SW-125 120S FEET SE-50 FEET NE 125 120S FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. LYING IN SW ¼ OF NE ¼ OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 3

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900308

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WINN J ENTERPRISES, LLC; PLYMOUTH SPV2, INC.; ALA LTD.; PLYMOUTH PARK TAX SERVICES LLC; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address 8327 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-11-2-020-002.003

Legal Description: Lot A, according to a Resurvey of Lots 15A and 16A, of Resurvey of Lots 15 and Part of Lots 14 and 16, in Block 154, East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 143, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2023070770 as follows: LOT A RESUR OF LOTS 15-A & 16-A PT OF BLK 154 EAST LAKE 143/14)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900315.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GENIENE DANIELLE WRIGHT and unknown heirs of GENIENE DANIELLE WRIGHT; ALBERT THOMAS WRIGHT; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1621 35th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-15-4-027-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, in Block 113, according to the Survey of North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition #5, to North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 105, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No.2018073560 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 113 NORTH BHAM LAND COS ADD #5)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903593

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ALMA MITCHELL; DOROTHY MITCHELL; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

East 50 feet of West 250 feet of South 90 feet of Block 1, Henry and Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 25 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111495 as follows: P O B 350 FT S W OF THE N W INTER OF 19TH ST N & 13TH CT N TH S W 50 FT ALG CT TH N W 90 FT TH N E 50 FT TH S E 90 FT TO P O B BEING PT OF BLK 1 HENRY & COPELAND

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-031-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904531

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PATRICIA MADDOX, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF ESTATE OF EULA J. CHANEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Southeasterly 115 feet of Lot 8, in Block 2, according to the map of property of Henry & Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018031040 as follows: S 115 ft of Lot 8 BLK 2 Henry Copeland Sur

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-030-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTION SYSTEMS, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 19, 2024 at 9:45 A.M. ( continued from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.) at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law

Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Signed this 12th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900039

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY J. GRAVES (DECEASED); ROY L. GRAVES (DECEASED); DENNIS L. GRAVES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1517 18th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-019-003.000

Legal Description: LOT 6 AND 7, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 2, OF THE HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY OF BIRMINGHAM, IN THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900086

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELIZABETH DAVIS BATCHELDER; JEMISON REALTY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1845 17th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-012-002.000

Legal Description: BEG 445 FT E OF INTER OF R R/W 17TH AVENUE N & W/L OF NE ¼ TH E 50 FT TH S 198 FT TH W 28 FT TH NW 28 FT TH N 175 FT TO POB LYING IN NW ¼ OF NE ¼ SEC 26 TSP 17 R 3.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900084

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOMMIE WINSTON, SR. (DECEASED); TOMMIE WINSTON, JR.; ANNIE LEE WINSTON (DECEASED); JAMES MASON; MONDRETTA M. PERDUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 8, 2024 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1620 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-008-014.000

Legal Description: LOT 1, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF GURLEYVILLE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGES 124 AND 125, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900032

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1644 18th Place North Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-013-015.000

Legal Description: LOT 16, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF H. A. AND J. W. TUCKER, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 42, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900042

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: O.M.C. INC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1306 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-4-021-013.000

Legal Description: PART OF LOT 1 AND 2 BLOCK 20, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF J. M. WARE AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 158, PAGE 131 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: POB 50 FT SE OF TH SW INTER OF 13TH CT N & 17TH ST N TH SE 50 FT ALG ST TH SW 120 FT TO ALLEY TH NW 50 FT TH NE 120 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 20 J M WARE SURVEY.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 1, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900022

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOY D. FAUGHT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1664 18th Street North Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-003-006.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE NORTH SIDE OF JASPER STREET IS INTERSECTED BY THE WEST LINE OF A LOT FORMERLY OWNED BY W.S. DAVIS DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF SAID LOT MADE BY R.A. JONES AND N.E. JONES TO SAID DAVIS, DATED 14TH DAY OF OCTOBER 1889, AND RECORDED IN VOLUME 129, PAGE 178, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF SAID DAVIS LOT 190 FEET TO THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID ALLEY 59 ½ FEET; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH SAID LOT LINE 190 FEET, TO THE NORTH LINE OF JASPER STREET; THENCE ALONG THE SAID NORTH LINE OF SAID STREET 59 ½ FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; BEING IN THE NE ¼ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17, RANGE 3 WEST, SITUATED IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

DESCRIBED ON THE TAX DEED AS: COMMERCE AT A POINT WHERE SE ROW OF 17TH CT N INTERSECTS THE E ROW OF I-65; THENCE SW 69S FEET; SE 70S FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NE 126S FEET; SE 59S FEET; SW 135S FEET; NW 55S FEET TO BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 6, 2024, at 9:00 am in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904580

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOSEPHINE LEWIS, DECEASED; BAMA LTD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 19, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of Lot 2, in Block 15, in the survey of the property of J.M. Ware Estate, according to the map thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in deed Book 158, page 131, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the intersection of the North line of Mamie Avenue with the West line of 17th Street; thence in a westerly direction along said north line of Mamie Avenue 180 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence in a northerly direction and parallel with the said west line of 17th Street, 119 1/4 feet; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel to Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the West line of said Lot 2; thence in a southerly direction and parallel to the southwest line of 17th Street 119 1/4 feet to the north line of Mamie Avenue; thence in an easterly direction along the said north line of Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a W 50 FT

OF S 119.3 FT LOT 2 JM WARE EST BLK 15

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 26th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904496

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VALUE TRUST SERVICES, as Trustee for 7001 11th Place N Trust; WE CARE CONSULTING, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A Part of Block 3, of the J.M.Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the West line of 12th Street with the North line 10th Avenue North; thence run in a Northerly direction along the West line of 12th Street for a distance of 0 feet; thence turn an angle to the left of 90 degrees and run in a Westerly direction for a distance of 108 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue along the last described course a distance of 92 feet to an alley; thence turn an angle of 90 degrees to the right and run along the Easterly side of said alley for a distance of 40 feet; thence turn to an angle to the right of 90 degrees and run in an Easterly direction for a distance of 92 feet; thence in a Southerly direction a distance of 40 feet to Point of Beginning a/k/a PART OF THE E 1/2 BLK 3 JM WARE DESC AS COMM AR NE INT 10TH AVE N & 11TH PL N THENCE NW 80S FT TO POB THENCE NE 92S FT NW 40 S FT SW 92S FT SE 40S FT TO BEG SECT 35 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 26th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904396

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LANE LEE DENARD; CHRISTINE SMITH DENARD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

All that part of Lot 8, in Block 19, in the Survey of the lands belonging to the Estate of J.M.Ware, deceased, a map of which is recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, lying West of the property conveyed to Katie L. Callahan recorded in Deed Book 2745, page 66, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of 12th Avenue and 17th Street North, thence Westerly along the north line of 12th Avenue a distance of 65.5 feet, thence in a northerly direction 125 feet, thence Easterly a distance of 65.5 feet, to the northeast corner of the property herein described, thence southerly 125 feet to the point of beginning, a/k/a POB 157.5 FT SW OF THE INTER OF SW/L OF 17TH ST N & TH NW/L OF 12TH AVE N TH SW 55.5 FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH NW 125 FT TH NE 55.5 FT TH SE 125 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 8 BLK 19 J M WARE SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 26th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB PROJECT NO. 230155 Shelby Biomedical Research Building 1st Floor Renovation to HRIF Space on December 1, 2023 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project should immediately notify: Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham AL 35209.

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that RJ Mechanical, Inc.,

Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB Highlands 6th & 7th Floor Air Handler Replacement at 1530 3rd Ave South Birmingham, AL 35208, for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Jefferson County,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company, 2 N 20th St. Suite 1610 Birmingham, AL 35203, Architect.

RJ Mechanical, Inc., Contractor

3153 Bellwood Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Barbizon Lighting Company., Contractor, has completed the Contract for work at Carver Theater- Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, Birmingham, Alabama Lighting Upgrades/ Resolution #555-23 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barbizon Lighting, 3980 Dekalb Technology Pkwy. Suite 770, Atlanta, GA.

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Lawson State Community College HVAC Equipment Replacement – Birmingham and Bessemer Campuses project, in Birmingham and Bessemer, Alabama, for The Alabama Community College System on behalf of Lawson State Community College, Owner, located at 3060 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL 35221, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Aho Architects, LLC, 1855 Data Drive, Suite 150, Hoover, AL 35244.

P&M Mechanical Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Window Repair and Replacement for St. Clair County Schools Package B: Ragland HS, Springville ES, Springville MS and Springville HS

at St. Clair for the State of Alabama and the County of St. Clair, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the JEFCOED Kitchen Hood Renovations to Bagley Elementary School, Gardendale Elementary School, and McAdory Elementary School project, in Birmingham, Alabama, for the Jefferson County Board of Education, Owner, located at 2100 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35209, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03507

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, replacement of interior ladder rungs, relocation of the interior portion of the overflow pipe to the tank exterior, and repairs including installing roof ventilation cover, roof finial vents screens, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, new cable climb system inside and outside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started.

This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A. In this attached report, regarding the Repair item #2 listed on page 5, the contractor is to leave the antenna in place and is not to remove or repair this item. Regarding the sampling system currently installed on this tank, only the existing sample lines should be replaced in the riser pipe. Please see the attached drawings in Appendix A for further information regarding this item.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Cahaba Cove Tank, 106 Pine Bluff Trail, Trussville, Alabama 35173. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

E-mail: Tony.Free@bwwb.org

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03508

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, and repairs including installing shell manholes, sampling system, sump pit inside, mixing system, roof ventilation covers, roof finial vents screens, drain valve, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, cable climb system inside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started. This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Warrior Tank, 301 10th Street West, Warrior, Alabama 35180. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

E-mail: Tony.Free@bwwb.org

BT02/29/2024

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

CITY OF BESSEMER

Board of Directors of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Bessemer

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified electors and taxpayers of the municipality and qualified electors and taxpayers in the area outside of the corporate limits of the municipality where a project may be located to submit resumes to the City Clerk to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Bessemer for the term beginning on February 26, 2024, and ending on February 25, 2030. The Director so chosen shall be a member of the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, unless in the judgment of the City Council there are no members who are both suitable and available to serve as directors of the industrial development board.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on March 6, 2024. The City will keep late resumes, but they will not be considered for the position. The City Council will not consider any proposals submitted via facsimile, email, or other forms of electronic transmission.

Wanda D. Taylor

City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT02/29/2024

RFP ENGINEER

The City of Brighton, Alabama, is soliciting proposals from qualified and experienced firms to provide professional storm cleaning services. We are seeking a highly qualified individual with expertise in stormwater management, civil engineering, and compliance with environmental regulations to oversee this crucial aspect of our infrastructure maintenance.

Qualifications and Requirements The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications and meet specific requirements:

Educational Background: A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering is mandatory. The individual must also hold a Professional Engineer (PE) licensure.

Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 10 years of practical experience in stormwater management. This includes a proven track record of successfully managing stormwater systems and drainage infrastructure.

Regulatory Knowledge: The candidate must demonstrate an in-depth understanding of federal, state, and local environmental regulations related to stormwater management, ensuring full compliance with all applicable laws.

Technical Proﬁciency: The individual must be capable of drafting a comprehensive plan of action for cleaning

storm drains, specifying the type of equipment, methods, and materials to be used. The plan should encompass a

strategic approach to ensure the eﬃcient maintenance and cleaning of the stormwater systems within the city.!

Scope of Work

The selected individual will be responsible for the following key

tasks:

Conduct regular inspections of storm drain systems within the city to determine proper Course of action for

cleaning drains

Develop and implement a proactive cleaning schedule for storm drains.

Oversee the execution of cleaning operations, including the coordination of equipment, manpower, and

materials.

Ensure compliance with all relevant environmental regulations during storm drain cleaning activities.

Provide a report on the condition of storm drain systems, and recommendations for improvements.

III. Submission of Proposals

All interested professionals or ﬁrms meeting the qualiﬁcations and requirements outlined in this RFP are invited to submit their proposals by February 29, 2024.

Proposals should be addressed to:

Mayor Eddie Cooper

City of Brighton

3700 Main Street

Brighton, AL 35020

Email: info@brightonal.org

Tel. 205-425-8934

Evaluation and Selection

Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Qualiﬁcations and experience.

Knowledge and understanding of relevant regulations.

$ Approach to storm drain inspection cleaning.

Proposed equipment and materials.

Competitive pricing.

Contact Information

For any questions or clariﬁcations regarding this RFP, please

contact:

Mayor Eddie Cooper

City of Brighton

3700 Main Street

Brighton, AL 35020!

Email: info@brightonal.org!

Tel. 205-425-8934!

The City of Brighton looks forward to receiving your proposal to

provide essential storm cleaning services for our community.

Your expertise in this ﬁeld will contribute to the eﬃcient

management of our stormwater systems, ensuring the safety and

environmental sustainability of our city.

Sincerely,

Eddie Cooper, Mayor

City of Brighton

cityofbrighton@att.net

BT02/29/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for a qualified Operator to operate a specialty vending program (each, the “Operator”) in certain public and employee areas of the Airport at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (the “Airport”). The purpose of this RFP and the Agreements is to enhance the passenger and employee experience by offering state-of-the-art Vending Machines with a wide variety of products at the Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is March 1, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT02/29/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Jefferson County Commission will conduct a Public Information Meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Shades Valley Training Facility, located at 1331 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209, to review the Sanitary Sewer Overflow {SSO) Mitigation Projects which are being funded in part by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant monies and administered through the Alabama Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program. These 550 Mitigation Projects include multiple construction contracts located across Jefferson County designed to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows. Officials representing Jefferson County Environmental Services will present a brief overview of the projects, discuss impacts to the communities where the work will be performed, and answer questions from attendees.

The Environmental Information Document for the SSO Mitigation Projects will be available for public review in advance of the meeting during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Environmental Services Department, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

BT02/29/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc., is a nonprofit Community Health Center. We provide quality, affordable healthcare across the Black Belt.

Construction of a New Single Level, 60′ X 60′ Metal Building to house our medical clinic in Marion, AL.

The scope of work for the project will be from the beginning to the end.

The scope includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Site preparation and clearing. Foundation and structural work. Construction of the building, including interior and exterior finishes. Installation of necessary utilities (electricity, plumbing, HVAC, etc.). Landscaping and exterior improvements. Compliance with all relevant building codes and regulations. Project management and coordination.

For Submission Guidelines & Evaluation Criteria, please contact Ms. Keshee Smith

Phone: 334-874-7428 or Email: smithk@rhmpi.com

Sealed Proposals must be received by March 10, 2024 at the address below:

Or, submit electronically to smithk@rhmpi.com

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

Attn: Marion RFQ

101 Park Place

Selma, AL 36701

BT02/29/2024

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for development of a stand-alone planning document associated with the Sustainable Management Plan project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received until March 21st, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions, requirements, and pre-submittal credentials can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting will be held on February 23rd, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. local time via Zoom.

BT02/29/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Hangar 7 Taxilane Reconstruction

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

Mr. Ed Seoane – Vice President of Purchasing

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 1:00 PM CST, Friday, March 15th, 2024, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

BT02/29/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for IMS ROOF REPLACEMENT, at 712 19th STREET, NORTH, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 14, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 P.M.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (10%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: IMS ROOF REPLACEMENT may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., March 14, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT02/29/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE BIRMINGHAM PLANNING COMMISSION

TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE EASTERN AREA COMMUNITIES FRAMEWORK PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES CHANGES TO THE CITY’S LAND USE PLAN ON MARCH 6, 2024 AT 8:30 AM IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER IN BIRMINGHAM CITY HALL.

THE EASTERN AREA COMMUNITIES INCLUDE THE WOODLAWN, EAST LAKE, EAST BIRMINGHAM, AND AIRPORT HILLS COMMUNITIES.

PLEASE VISIT https://www.imaginebham.com/eastern-area-project-library.html

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT THE EASTERN AREA FRAMEWORK PLAN

IF YOU NEED MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM PLANNING DIVISION AT 254-2479.

BT02/29/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE BIRMINGHAM PLANNING COMMISSION

TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE NORTHSIDE-SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITIES FRAMEWORK PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES CHANGES TO THE CITY’S LAND USE PLAN ON MARCH 6, 2024 AT 8:30 AM IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER IN BIRMINGHAM CITY HALL.

PLEASE VISIT https://www.imaginebham.com/nsfp.html

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT THE NORTHSIDE-SOUTHSIDE AREA FRAMEWORK PLAN.

IF YOU NEED MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM PLANNING DIVISION AT 254-2479.

BT02/29/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

HIGHWAY 79 / BETHEL ROAD / BONE DRY ROAD

Project Number(s): P.03989

Capital Budget Number(s): 1D & 1E

Sealed Bids for a water main replacement project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4, 2024, by System Development Department staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama. Each Prospective Bidder will be able to listen to the Bid Opening via conference call [Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407]. Bids received after 9:00 a.m. local time on date aforementioned will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to, the installation of approximately 3,340’ of 16” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 3,900’ of 12” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 4,280’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 1,220’ of 16” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing [Bone Dry Road]; 900’ of 18” HDPE pipe (carrier pipe) at creek crossing [Highway 79]; and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Highway 79 (Bethel Road to Maple Crest Lane), Bethel Road, and Bone Dry Road, located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Alabama, and the installation of approximately 3,620’ of 16” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); 40’ of 8” DICL “Zinc Coated” pipe (non-restrained); and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work along Highway 79 (Maple Crest Lane to Kiowa Road) and Kiowa Road located in unincorporated Blount County, Alabama.

Bids shall be based on unit price items and lump sum items as indicated on the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), 601 – 37th Street, South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and the office of the Manager – System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Manager -System Development Department, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Training Room 1st Floor Main Office Building (3600 1st Avenue North). All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. All Prospective Bidders shall complete and submit the HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) by close of business on the date after the Pre-Bid Conference (no exceptions) to BCIA representatives listed on form and copy OWNER’S representatives due to the Pre-Bid being in the afternoon instead of the morning. HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) w/ BCIA’s acknowledgement, HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above. Specification Section 00451 HUB Program lists other resources for identifying HUB participants in addition to the BCIA.

Each Prospective Bidder is required to visit the site(s) at which the Work is to be performed. The OWNER will not conduct a site visit with the Prospective Bidders.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in Section 00435, Bid Bond.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from CONTRACTORS who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on social or economic status. Historically Underutilized Business (HUB): a business formed for the purpose of making a profit and is at least 51% owned, operated and/or controlled by one or more American citizens or permanent resident aliens who are a: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) [herein sometimes collectively referred to as a HUB].

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”), a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete Section 00201 Certification Regarding Debarment. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each Prospective Bidder must comply with Section 00452 Non-Discrimination Policy, while conducting business or participating in events or activities for the OWNER. Each Prospective Bidder shall maintain an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at all times.

Each Prospective Bidder must read and provide documentation relative to the “Request for Company Product and Service Information Letter” and complete the “EEO Report Form” document for the corporation, partnership, joint venture, etc. submitting a bid included at the end of the Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders. These two (2) items must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid.

Each Prospective Bidder shall read and understand the Alabama Department of Revenue’s (ADOR’s) sales and use tax exemption policy pursuant to Act 2013-205 Section 1(g) [CONTRACTOR accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax – Attachment to BWWB Bid Form]. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the Bid non-responsive. For further information see Section 00409, Alabama Department of Revenue-Sales and Use Tax Exemption, Section 00200 Instruction to Bidders (Article 33) and refer to paragraph 6.10 in the Supplementary Conditions.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. Unless extended by OWNER, a Contract will be awarded within ninety (90) calendar days after the day of the opening of Bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Primary Contact:

Mr. Douglass W. Stockham, IV, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 244-4186

Facsimile: (205) 244-4686

E-mail: doug.stockham@bwwb.org

Secondary Contact:

Ms. Janice Acoff, Project Coordinator

Telephone: (205) 244-4265

Facsimile: (205) 244-4765

E-mail: janice.acoff@bwwb.org

Consultant Engineer:

A.G. Gaston Construction Co. Inc.

dba A.G. Gaston Engineering, LLC

1820 3rd Avenue North

Suite 400

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Primary Contact:

Mr. Bo Linder, P.E.

Telephone: (205) 532-3853

E-mail: blinder@aggaston.com

BT02/29/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

READY-MIX CONCRETE BID

ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 5-24

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on March 25, 2024, for proposed Ready-Mix Concrete. Bids will be opened on March 26, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. CDT, in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Any “Reasonable Accommodations” can be provided upon request. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on March 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. CDT, virtually through MICROSOFT TEAMS. All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Ericka Andrew at (205) 214- 4034 or emailed to procurementservices@jccal.org.

BT02/29/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

GUARDRAIL COMPONENTS

BID ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 8-24

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on March 25, 2024, for proposed Guardrail Components. Bids will be opened on March 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. CDT, in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Any “Reasonable Accommodations” can be provided upon request. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org .

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on March 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. CDT, virtually through MICROSOFT TEAMS. All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Ericka Andrew at (205) 214- 4034 or emailed to procurementservices@jccal.org.

BT02/29/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Abandoned 2006 Nissan Frontier for sale. Asking price is $5,000.

Car will run but needs a battery.

Email cdeonp23@gmail.com for more info.

BT02/29/2024

_____________________________

