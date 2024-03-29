March 28, 2024

____________________________

Employment

BOOKING ADMINISTRATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Booking Administrator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send

resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/28/2024

TICKET SELLER PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a Ticket Seller Part Time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/28/2024

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/28/2024

GUEST SERVICE AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Service Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or

send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/28/2024

FACILITY PAINTER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Painter, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/28/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Head Coach, Collegiate Cycling

Online Instructional Designer (part-time)

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT03/28/2024

FOREST SUSTAINABILITY TECH. LEAD

Forest Sustainability Tech. Lead- Resource Management Service, LLC,

Birmingham, AL: Lead ESG reporting for sustainability,etc., supp.

production of corp & inv. sustain. reports for forests Req’d: BS in

Forestry/closely rel., 3 yrs exp w/ Brazil & SE US forest planning. 15-20%

dom. travel; partial telecommute may be allowed; Resume to

jobs@resourcemgt.com mailto:jobs@resourcemgt.com

BT03/28/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-903392

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHARON F. RODGERS; CHARLES C. RODGERS; GEORGE IGNATIN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

South 60 feet lots 23 and 24, Block 3, Henry & Copeland Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111489 as follows: S 60 LOTS 23-24 BLK 3 HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-025-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900020

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

MOTION TO SET HEARING DATE AND APPOINT GUARDIAN AD LITEM

TO: ROBERT L. CROOK, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

COMES NOW Plaintiff, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, by and through its attorneys of record, and respectfully moves this Honorable Court to set a date for the hearing of this case and to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem. As grounds for said requests, the Plaintiff would show the following:

The Land Bank filed a Petition for Quiet Title and Foreclosure in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Birmingham Division (the “Petition) on JANUARY 3, 2024, and recorded notice of pending quiet title action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County in accordance with Ala. Code § 24-9-8 on JANUARY 30, 2024.

The Land Bank requests a hearing date and time for the consideration of its Petition to be set within ninety (90) days of the filing of said Petition in accordance with Ala. Code § 24-9-8(c).

The Land Bank also requests a Guardian Ad Litem be appointed to protect the interests of unknown parties, persons of unsound mind and/or minors during the pendency of this action in accordance with Ala. Code § 24-9-8(k)(1).

WHEREFORE PREMISES CONSIDERED, Plaintiff, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority, respectfully moves this Honorable Court to schedule a hearing prior to APRIL 6, 2024, and to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent the interests of unknown parties, persons of unsound mind and/or minors.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jameria Johnson Moore

Jameria Johnson Moore (MOO112)

OF COUNSEL:

Sperling & Moore, PC

1037 22nd Street South, Suite 120

Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Office: (205) 868-3016| Fax: (205) 868-3017

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900028

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WM H MITCHELL (DECEASED); JANE ANN CHISM (DECEASED);JENNIFER L. CHISM; UNITED LAND INVESTMENT INC. (DISSOLVED); LAWRENCE B. RICHARDSON JR. (DECEASED); IRA D. REGISTER (DECEASED);BILLY W. SPAIN (DECEASED);J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1652 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-013-017.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT A POINT 70 FEET SE OF THE SE INTERSECTION OF 17TH AVENUE NORTH AND 18TH PLACE NORTH; THENCE SE 100 FEET; THENCE SW 135.5 FEET; THENCE NW 100 FEET; THENCE NE 135.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING BEING LOTS 20 & 22, BLOCK 7, NORTH HAVEN, AND PART OF THE NW ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17, RANGE 3. AND EXCEPT FOR THE W 20 FEET WHICH IS RESERVED AS AN EASEMENT FOR STORM SEWER OR OPEN STORM DRAIN.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, at 9:30 am in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900067

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE JOE WALKER AKA WILLIE JWALKER (DECEASED); GARY WALKER; JOYCE JONES; WILLIE

WALKER, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1321 11th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-3-002-007.000

Legal Description: LOT 9, BLOCK G, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BLOCKS G AND H OF FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS LAND COMPANY SURVEY; ALSO BEGIN, MAP OF WHICH RE-SURVEY IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 41; ALSO BEGINNING AT THE NE CORNER OF SD LOT 9; THENCE WEST 57 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 50 FEET; THENCE EAST 57 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED: LOT 9 BLK G FOUNTAIN HEIGHTS ALSO BEG AT NE COR OF SD LOT 9 TH N 50 FT TH W 57 FT TH S 50 FT TH E 57 FT TO POB.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, at 9:30 am in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT3/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900041

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALMA S MOSS aka ALMA SIMMONS JACKSON; LVNV FUNDING, LLC; ATLANTIC ACCEPTANCE COMPANY, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1519 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-018-005.000

Legal Description: LOT 10, BLOCK 4, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HENRY AND COPELAND, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 25, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, at 9:30 am in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900658.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TITANIUM PROPERTIES, LLP; HELEN K. FOX; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 7920 Division Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-11-3-020-006.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, in Block 111, according to the survey of East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 1, page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017106682 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 111 EAST LAKE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 20, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900862

BOOKXCHANGE, LLC, Plaintiff, v. FREETEXTBOOKS, INC., Defendant,

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: FreeTextbooks, Inc.,

Registered Agent: Jonathan Robinson

808 Forrest Avenue

Birmingham, AL 35209

You are hereby notified that BOOKXCHANGE, LLC (“Plaintiff”) filed suit on March 3, 2023, in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against FREETEXTBOOKS, INC (“Defendant”) based on breach of contract and account stated. Said breach of contract and account stated claim has caused $251,507.54 in damages to the Plaintiff, plus court costs. . In this cause, it is made to appear to the Court, by the affidavit of counsel for Plaintiff stating that Defendants are avoiding service and has concealed themselves so that the summons and complaint cannot be served upon them, and further, that said Defendants is over the age of twenty-one (21) years.

To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and serve a copy upon J. Matthew Parnell, counsel for BOOKXCHANGE, LLC, The Parnell Law Group, LLC, P.O. Box 2189, Montgomery AL 36102, by the 4th day of May, 2024, which is (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published once per week for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama.

DONE this 14th day of May, 2024.

Clerk of the Jefferson County Circuit Court

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904403

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STANLENE J. SAGER; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WILMINGTON FINANCE, A DIVISION OF AIG FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Northwest 47.5 feet of Lot 14-A, in Block 1, according to the Amended Map of Blocks 1, 5, and 6, Magnolia

Heights, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 47.5 FT OF LOT 14-A BLK 1 MAGNOLIA HGHTS. Less and except that portion of subject

property conveyed to the State of Alabama by Order recorded in LR201514, Pg.7240.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 3, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. in Room 670, Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-902269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTIONS SYSTEMS, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK, J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 19, 2024 at 9:45 A.M. (continued from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.) at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903593

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ALMA MITCHELL; DOROTHY MITCHELL; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

East 50 feet of West 250 feet of South 90 feet of Block 1, Henry and Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 25 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111495 as follows:

P O B 350 FT S W OF THE N W INTER OF 19TH ST N & 13TH CT N TH S W 50 FT ALG CT TH N W 90 FT TH N E 50 FT TH S E 90 FT TO P O B BEING PT OF BLK 1 HENRY & COPELAND

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-031-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 23, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT3/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904531

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PATRICIA MADDOX, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF ESTATE OF EULA J. CHANEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Southeasterly 115 feet of Lot 8, in Block 2, according to the map of property of Henry & Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018031040 as follows: S 115 ft of Lot 8 BLK 2 Henry Copeland Sur

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-030-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 23, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT3/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900660.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CASUNDRA BOLDEN; ANDRE WATERS; REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 901 44th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-20-3-002-011.000

Legal Description: Lot 10, in Block 2, according to the Survey of Kingston, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 42, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095461 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 2 KINGSTON)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 22, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT3/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901023.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM JOHNSON AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON; CHARLES WILLIAMS AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES WILLIAMS; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; BROOKWOOD HEALTH SERVICES, INC. F/K/A BROOKWOOD MEDICAL CENTER; MEDICAL WEST HOSPITAL AUTHORITY, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEM F/K/A HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL; AFFINITY HOSPITAL, LLC D/B/A TRINITY MEDICAL CENTER OF BIRMINGHAM; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; A & S BAIL BONDING COMPANY, INC.; ALABAMA STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION; MUTUAL SAVINGS CREDIT UNION; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) A/K/A CAPITAL ONE, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; CAVALRY SPV I, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHRONY BANK; CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF SANTANDER; BROOKWOOD LOANS OF ALABAMA, LLC; SANDIA RESOLUTION COMPANY, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; LVNV FUNDING LLC; ROBERT BOLES; LETHIA LONG; BIRMINGHAM BACKHOE AND EXCAVATING, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; DISCOVER BANK; BIRMINGHAM CITY CREDIT UNION; BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; MUTUAL FINANCE INC. OF BESSEMER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 6, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2015 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-017-006.000

Legal Description: The Southern 50 feet of the Western 50 feet of Lot 5, Block 17, according to the map and survey of Haskell and Muller as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132657 as follows: S 50FT OF W 50FT LOT 5 BLK 17 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 22, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT3/28/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900714

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BARBARA PALMER, BAMA LTD.; J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 15, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on May 3, 2024 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 4322 Harmon St., 212 59th Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-07-4-004-017.000 a/k/a 0123003000740040170000000

Legal Description: Lot 7, Block 8, according to the Survey of Boyles Park, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 64,

in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 7 BLK 8 BOYLES PARK LAND CO.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 25th day of March, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman

Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions to Montevallo Elementary School at Montevallo for the State of Alabama and the City of Montevallo, Owner(s), and have made

request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Tarrant City BOE – Alternative School Renovations Pkg C: Renovations of Existing Career Tech Building at Tarrant, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Tarrant, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Archiects.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985,

Pelham, AL 35124

BT3/28/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, amended by H275, Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., 2550 Cone Drive, Birmingham, AL 35217, Contractor, has completed the Ballantrae Back-Up Water Supply Project for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Alabama and has made request for final payment of said contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Water Works of the City of Pelham, Alabama at

(205) 620-6420.

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC ,Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Storm Shelters for Jefferson County Commission Package F – Warrior River Storm Shelter at Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Lathan Associates Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removal and replacement of cooling towers at the General Studies Building on purchase order #P0004480 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Impact Electric Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation of UAB Project #220088, Alys Stephens Center Theatrical Lighting Upgrade at 1200 10 Ave S., Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and The University of Alabama Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Belin J. Higginbotham, UAB Facilities, 801 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Hyde Engineering Inc, 3120 8th Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Impact Electric Inc, 2630 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT03/28/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that a Presidential Primary Election was held at polling places in Jefferson County, Alabama on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A Primary Run-off is necessary, and will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2024, at the Jefferson County Operations Center located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, AL 35217.

The above primary runoff election, on said date, will be held for the following offices:

District Court Judge- Place 3

Probate Judge-Place 1

Assistant Tax Collector-Bessemer Division

Constables, Jefferson County- Districts 52, 60

James P. Naftel, II

Judge of Probate

Chief Election Official, Jefferson County

BT3/28/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that a Statewide Primary Election was held at polling places in Jefferson County, Alabama on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A Primary Run-off is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Jefferson County Operations Center located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, AL 35217.

Pursuant to the provisions of § 21-4-23, Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that:

Instructions, printed in large type, will be conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

Each polling place shall have an Express Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

Absentee ballots are available to any individual with a disability or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot are the same as for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

Any handicapped or elderly individual who, because of handicap or age, requires assistance in casting a vote, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist in the casting of the vote.

Further, § 17-9-13(a), Code of Alabama (1975) states, “Any person who wishes assistance in voting may receive assistance from any persons the voter chooses except the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, or an office or agent of the voter’s union.”

James P. Naftel, II

Judge of Probate

Chief Election Official, Jefferson County

BT3/28/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B24010

HARRIS HOMES TUNNEL REDESIGN

Issue: 03/19/2024

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE- BID CONFERENCE

Thursday March 28, 2024, 2:00 PM CT

600 Brussels Circle Birmingham, AL35212

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday April 8, 2024 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday April 18, 2024, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 (*The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later than 3 2:00PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT3/28/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by The 1830 Foundation in the University of North Alabama Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of the University of North Alabama, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., C.S.T., Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Bank Independent Stadium – New Baseball Field & Mass Grading for the University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama, in accordance with Drawings and Specifications, prepared by Davis Architects and then at UNA Facilities Building, 1660 Tune Ave. Florence, AL 35630 publicly opened and read aloud.

This project will include:

The site work will consist of demolition of the existing baseball and practice fields, erosion control, mass excavation and temporary drainage for the new football field, utilities and infrastructure required for the new baseball field. Construction of a new baseball field will include new artificial turf, new press box with restroom and storage, new bleacher seating, site retaining walls and parking.

General Contractors and Prime Sitework Contractors are required to pre-qualify prior to requesting bid documents. Prequalification responses will be due at 5:00 pm local time on April 2, 2024. Bid documents will be issued to pre-qualified bidders on April 9, 2024.

Please direct questions and request for Prequalification Packets to:

HPM

Matt Ernst

Senior Project Manager

205-224-3987

mernst@hpmleadership.com

Copy: cword@hpmleadership.com

A Pre-Bid conference will be held on April 11, 2024, at 2:00 pm local time at UNA Facilities Department Training Room on the East Campus of UNA, 1660 Tune Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 to receive questions from General Contractors and Subcontractors. Attendance is mandatory for all bidding General Contractors and Prime Sitework Contractors. Any required answers or responses will be issued by Addendum.

A certified check or bid bond payable to The 1830 Foundation in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the Bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers by obtaining documents through https://www.una.edu/purchasing/bids.html

Copies of Drawings and Specifications may be obtained at the office of Davis Architects, upon deposit of $300.00 per set payable to the Architect, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contract Bidder submitting a qualifed bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for Subcontractors and Suppliers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Contact CJ Brennan at jbrennan@dadot.com to request copies of drawings and specifications.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The 1830 Foundation is an EEO/AA employer, and any successful bidder will be required to comply with applicable federal and state laws and executive orders. The 1830 Foundation reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

BT3/28/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Alabama Department of Corrections at the offices of Facilities Management Division, 222 Tarwater Drive, Wetumpka, AL 36092 until 2:00 pm April 18, 2024 and thereafter opened publicly for the:

REPAIR WATER DAMAGE TO HCU AND DINING HALL

ST CLAIR CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Department of Corrections in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $75.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1000 St. Clair Road, Springville, AL 35146 (check in at the Front Gate) with site tour following on April 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT3/28/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 31-24 Fire Extinguisher Annual Inspection and Maintenance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 4/23/2024, for Fire Extinguisher Annual Inspection and Maintenance.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Patton and Harriett Bell.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 11:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT3/28/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #29-24 HOUSING REHABILITATION SERVICES JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on April 24, 2024, for ITB #29-24 HOUSING REHABILITATION SERVICES. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at

https://jeffcobids.jccal.org./Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of $25,000.00

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on April 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson County Shades Valley Training Facility located at 1330 Oak Grove Road, Birmingham, AL 35209. For special accommodations please call 205-325-5381 ext. 1810.

BT3/28/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION

PRE-QUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received via mail, email, or other electronic transmission, on behalf of the Owner, The Jackson County Commission, by JMR+H Architecture, PC, at 445 Dexter Avenue, Ste. 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104, for the below referenced project, until 2:00 PM Local Time, April 16, 2024. The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Pre-qualification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect, by request, either by phone (334.420.5672) or email (specs@jmrha.com), to Renae Williams. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE STRUCTURAL REPAIRS – BID ITEM A

JACKSON COUNTY LIBERTY LANE BUILDING RENOVATIONS – BID ITEM B

SCOTTSBORO, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-10: Landscaping Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), March 29, 2024. All sealed bids will be opened and read to the public on this date. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-10: Landscaping Services”. The General Contractor License number should be listed in the lower right-hand corner of the envelope. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Rosalind Jones at Rosalind.jones@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4078.

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project

Project Number: P.01034

Capital Budget Number: BP-616-12

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

Roadway Construction Site work, grading and widening of the roadway. Construction and installation of roadway erosion and sedimentation control. Installation of chert which includes transportation and excavation of chert from a borrow area and placing, grading, and compacting on the roadbed. Installation of a dense grade stone pavement on the entrance road of all graded or new roadbed where chert or other pavement is not applied. Installation of storm pipes along the roadway. Maintenance of roadway throughout the duration of the project.

Dam Rehabilitation Demolition and disposal of all materials of the existing pole barn in the laydown area. Clearing, grubbing, and grading. Providing and maintaining erosion and sediment control measures, and obtaining stormwater NPDES Permit. Construction of a sedimentation pond and outfall structure. Extending and encasing the existing low-level outlet pipes. Providing reinforced concrete for pipe encasement, stilling basin, training walls, retaining walls, spillway control section, and raising the dam crest. Providing roller compacted concrete (RCC) buttressing of the dam. Installing cast-in-place concrete step-facing system. Installation of earthfill berms for support of non-overflow sections of the dam and temporary levels to serve as grouting platforms. Performing comprehensive foundation grouting through and underneath the dam. Passive dowels into rock, masonry, and concrete to secure proposed work to foundation and/or existing dam. Conducting CCTV and geo-location of lower inlet pipe at valve house. Repair and sealing of interior walls of valve house. Replacement of valves in valve house and replacement of roof in valve house. Installing filter drains within the earthfill abutments. Constructing earthfill abutments. Miscellaneous site improvements and site piping as required. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after March 6, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT03/28/2024

Invitation for Electrical Services Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for Electrical Services for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #24-008 for Electrical Services will need to be delivered on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, by 2:00 p.m. local time to Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 140, in Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Email: purchasing@jeffersonstate.edu

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the contact information or location listed above.

BT03/28/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) No. Q24009

PROPERTY ASSESSMENT SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-QUALIFICATION CONFERENCE

Thursday March 25, 2024, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Tuesday April 2, 2024 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Friday April 15, 2024, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

(*The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped

by the Agency by no later than 3 2:00 PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT03/28/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Coty Jones or Ben Hayes with the University of Montevallo at the Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Dr. Montevallo, AL, until 2:00 PM, CDT Tuesday, April 23, 2024 for

PROJECT: PALMER HALL AND FALLIN HALL ROOF REPLACEMENTS

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General/Roofing Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General/Roofing Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General/Roofing Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualifications Certificates must be submitted to the Architect by a General Contractor by Monday April 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The required Form of Certificate is AIA Document A305 Contractor’s Qualification Statement 2020 Edition and Application with Attachments available from the Architect.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after March 15, 2024.

Name of Architect: Courtney Pittman / Skylar Howard

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Skylar Howard– showard@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at University of Montevallo L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant at 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL on Tuesday, April 9, 204 at 2:00 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

University of Montevallo

Susan Hayes, Chief Financial Officer

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Courtney Pittman, Principal in Charge

Skylar Howard, Project Manager

BT03/28/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, March 28, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB THE KIRKLIN CLINIC

MRI#1 AND #2 REPLACEMENT

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H245006

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation of two existing MRI rooms and replacement of equipment; including but not limited to partitions, ceilings, finishes, concrete patching, magnetic and RF Shielding, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate all work for this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require significant experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital clinical environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.) This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owner’s representatives to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $1,200,000-$1,600,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, March 28, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about

April 5, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. Alan Crotwell, AIA

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

alanc@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager – Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

June 11, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held May 28, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Meet at UAB The Kirklin Clinic 1st Floor Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT03/28/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Contractors interested in bidding on Weatherizing homes and assessors interested in proposing to assess homes for Weatherization in the Blount, Cherokee, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, and/or St. Clair County areas need to provide name, mailing address, email address, and telephone number to the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Inc. Interested contractors must provide a copy of their Liability Insurance ($1,000,000 of coverage), Workmen’s Compensation Insurance, Unlimited Homebuilder License, and State Business License. Contractors must have BPI Home Energy Professional Retrofit Installer Technician and Combustion Safety Certificates or proof of three or more years of weatherization experience within the last five years. Contractors must own or have access to Weatherization tools and equipment and be proficient using the equipment. Contractors must possess and provide licenses for HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Vendor, and Electrical work or provide license of certified sub-contractor that will be used. All requirements must be met by the date below to be considered for placement on the contractors list. For questions contact Tyesha Ray at tyesha@caaneal.org. Contractors interested in applying for consideration for addition to the Qualified Bidder List for the 2024 contract year must submit all information to Tyesha via email by Monday, April 15, 2024.

BT03/28/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 am, April 25, 2024 at 1824 47th Street, Ensley,Birmingham, AL 35208. 1987 GMC, R15 CONV, VIN: 1GTDR14HXHF7256752. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT03/28/2024

_____________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLES

VIN:

1FTSX20509EA28814 (2009 Ford F250)

19XFC2F62KE027171 (2019 Honda Civic)

5GAEV23788J149436 (2008 Buick Enclave)

WDZPE8CCXF5989456 (2015 Sprinter)

Company: Transports Auto

Auction Date: April 25, 2024

Auction Address: 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206

Time: 9 a.m.

BT03/28/2024

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Copper Safe Storage – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 4/8/2024 at 9:30AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT03/28/2024

_____________________________

FARM FOR SALE

* NO COMMISSION

* WATER, ELECTRICAL, BARN, POND

* BLOUNT COUNTY, AL / WILL HELP FINANCE

205) 907-1749

BT03/28/2024

