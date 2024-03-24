MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition Unveiled

birminghamal.gov

On Friday, local officials and business leaders, along with Mr. Monopoly, proudly unveiled the official MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition board at the iconic Vulcan Park & Museum overlooking the Birmingham skyline. This game is the only MONOPOLY version based in the state and is produced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, and under license by Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition replaces the classic board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from ‘Boardwalk’ to ‘Park Place’) with Birmingham cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to all the wonderful places and sights that make up the city of Birmingham.

To guarantee this special edition MONOPOLY board game captured the Magic City’s most beloved spots, Top Trumps USA asked the Birmingham public last June for suggestions of who should have permanent squares on the board, and they listened! See below for the full list of board spaces:

• Rotary Trail

• Greater Birmingham Humane Society

• Legacy Community Federal Credit Union

• Boutwell Auditorium

• Heaviest Corner on Earth

• Kelly Ingram Park

• Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema

• Southern Museum of Flight

• Birmingham Museum of Art

• Seibels Camp & Cottage Outfitters

• Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

• Memory Lane

• At Home Furnishings

• Golden Rule BBQ & Grill

• The Alabama Peanut Company

• The Market at Pepper Place

• The BJCC

• Protective Stadium

• Legacy Arena

• Birmingham Botanical Gardens

• Birmingham Zoo

• Kulture City

• Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

• Sloss Furnaces

• Bromberg’s

• Vulcan Park & Museum

• City of Birmingham

“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Birmingham so unique and truly special. We loved seeing so many of them race in to win the opportunity for a place on the board,” says Katie Hubbard, a representative at Top Trumps USA.

“It is an extraordinary honor for Birmingham to be chosen for its own edition of MONOPOLY,” says Randall L. Woodfin, City of Birmingham Mayor. “This is an incredible way for Birmingham’s rich history, cultural diversity, and thriving community spirit to be experienced and shared through generations.”

Cornell Wesley, Director of the City’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, adds, “MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition celebrates everything this treasured city has to offer, and we can’t wait for everyone in the Magic City to get a chance to show their love for their city. Time to roll the dice and experience the magic of Birmingham at your next game night!”

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Kulture City, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Sidewalk Film Center, Birmingham Museum of Art, Memory Lane, At Home Furnishings, Golden Rule BBQ & Grill, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Sloss Furnaces, Bromberg’s, Protective Life Insurance, and Smith’s Variety.

For more information regarding MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net. To learn more about Birmingham MONOPOLY, visit https://toptrumps.us/monopoly-birmingham.