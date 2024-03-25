Titusville Library to Host A. Faye Boykin’s Portrayal of Harriet Tubman on March 26

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Titusville Branch Library will present A. Faye Boykin’s renowned portrayal of Harriet Tubman at 11 a.m. on March 26.

Tubman serves as a pivotal figure not only in Black history, but in American history for her efforts in leading slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

The one-woman show will, “be paying tribute to women. I will be coming like the ancestors bearing gifts,” Boykin told The Birmingham Times.

Boykin, a celebrated elocutionist, distinguished author, international speaker, glove fashion designer, and NNA-certified notary embarks on a noteworthy Tabletop Book Lecture Tour celebrating the contributions of African Americans to society.

The Tabletop Book Lecture Tour is an immersive journey through time that highlights the narratives of courage, triumph, and resilience that serves as a touching reminder of the enduring impact of African American contributions throughout history. Through her eloquent prose and insightful storytelling, Boykin illuminates the strength and solidarity within African American communities, hoping to inspire audiences to reflect on the power of unity and support.

Boykin brings Tubman’s legacy to life, inviting audiences to explore the rich tapestry of African American history and culture.

“Harriett has inspired me to never give up on your hopes and dreams, because your life has destiny … I have been in touch with one of her descendants, and she had given me her blessing,” said Boykin.

The tour’s inaugural stop at the Titusville Branch Library is significant, as it underscores the historical importance of this location within Birmingham’s African American community. As the city’s second branch library constructed for African Americans during the era of segregation, the Titusville Library stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of knowledge and community enrichment.

