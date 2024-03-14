PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATING WOMEN HISTORY AND BLACK HISTORY…every day!

TODAY …

**HOME GROWN TOMATOES, 11 a.m. – Noon in the Adventure Classroom with CHIP EAST at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ST. PATRICK’S 40th CELEBRATION- 10th ANNUAL IRISH FLAG RAISING, 5 p.m. at Chick-Fil-A at 2000 Highland Avenue.

**TODAY through SUNDAY – YOGA + WRITING RETREAT at 1309 19th Street South.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**THAT TAX MONEY FLOWING with BENNIE MAC featuring COACH WESLEY, DREKA DAEYELASHDIVE, OSCAR P, MILES BRISON and MOTORCITY FATTS. at StarDome Comedy Club.

**12 ELEVEN at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY …

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JOHN ELROD performs at The Margaret. John Elrod is a singer with a silky soulful voice and a songwriter. He plays all of the love ballads and tells all of the stories. Elrod plays his originals as well as showcases his Nashville songwriter friends’ songs. Elrod, also, enjoys helping local musicians get their sound out to a wider audience.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**MOM JEANS at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY …

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood.

** BLACK FAMILY WELLNESS EXPO, 10 a.m. at Miles College. FREE.

**STATE PLAY: THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM, 2 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. Celebrating the 100th Year of the Boutwell Aud. with a production of the CHRISTOPHER PAUL CURTIS book, The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963 that was adapted by REGINALD ANDRE JACKSON, about a family’s journey to Birmingham during the civil rights era. Get tickets.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**R&B TRAP PAINT PARTY, 4 p.m. at 1475 Bessemer Road.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80s MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**LOLLY LEE & SUGARCANE JANE! Double Album Release Show, 4 – 6 p.m. at The Nick. BYO chair.

**ILLUSIONS OF GRANDEUR – THE SIREN RETURNS TOUR: RAVINER, THINK SANITY AND FOREVER BROKEN at The Nick.

**SAXOPHONIST BK JACKSON at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY …

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**THE FLOURISH presents: HIGH TEA THE GREENHOUSE – SZN 3, 7 p.m. at 602 19th Street Ensley.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**3RD ANNUAL ST.PATTY’S DAY CELEBRATION with FIRE CAMINO, TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH & KID SCOOBA at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLEat Perfect Note.

**ST. PATRICK’S DAY, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Grab your best green garb and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day at The Margaret Bar.

MONDAY …

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**HIPPIE SABOTAGE at Iron City.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY …

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ MAVERICK, DJ CUZZO and DJ JUICE with drink specials and free dinner buffet. 30+ Before 9 p.m. and 21+ after 9 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY …

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**SWEET N’JUICY & THE UPPER STRATA at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY …

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**X5 NEW FACE SHOWCASE at StarDome Comedy Club.

**SKYWAY 61 & THE HEAVY STRIDES at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY …

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY WITH HOT107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**SAVANNAH DEXTER & BRABO GATOR at Iron City for all ages.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**RAMBLE TRIO NIGHT 1 featuring RUDE & TRUE at The Nick.

**TROMBONIST CORD BRADLEY at Perfect Note.

**ALEXA FONTAINE at The Margaret Bar. Alexa Fontaine singer songwriter is from Birmingham Alabama. She started writing songs when she was just 13 years old. She focused more on vocal melodies than guitar. The best way to describe her genre is indie/alt or indie/folk. She has a single out “Bittersweet” on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, and new music dropping soon.

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT …

**16th ANNUAL ALABAMA WILDLIFE FEDERATION WILD GAME COOK-OFF – Talladega Superspeedway hosts the 18th Wild Game Cook-Off, Saturday, 4 p.m. at the BIG BILLS’s in the Talladega Garage Experience. Media personalities will judge the competition. Talladega’s Spring tripleheader weekend is April 20-21. Saturday features a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at 12:30 p.m. ET and 4 pm. ET with the NASCAR Xfinity Series AG-PRO 300. Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 is at 3 p.m. For more visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

CELEBRATING WOMEN…

**TUESDAY – WOMEN OF THE KAUL WILDFLOWER GARDEN, 6-7 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join MOLLY HENDRY as she shares the rich history of the Kaul Wildflower Garden.

AT THE BRCI …

**NEXT THURSDAY, March 21 – MOMS OF THE MOVEMENT: WOMEN OF DYNAMITE HILL, 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the BCRI Community Meeting Room. BARRY MCNEALY will lead a panel of sons and daughters of the Women of Dynamite Hill including JEFF DREW, THEODORA SHORES, JUDGE HOUSTON BROWN, plaintiff from Mary Means vs. Birmingham. Register.

**THURSDAY, March 28 – THE WOMEN GATHER, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the BCRI COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM & VANN GALLERY. Register.

FOR THE YOUTH …

**FIRST CLASS PRE-K PROGRAM is in the Birmingham City School. Enroll your child at prek.alaceed.alabama.gov. For more info, call 205-231-9841 or 205-231-9842.

**FIRST CLASS PRE-K PRE-REGISTRATION is open for all children that are four years of age on September. Contact Alabama School Readiness Alliance or call 334-224-3171.

**GIRLS MENTORING is in person sessions for 8-12th grade young ladies for positive development. This is a YWCA Family Resource Center and Girls, Inc. partnership. Sessions are 2nd Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. It ends in April. Registration is required.

**THE MAN PROJECT is an all male mentoring program with a mission to empower, encourage and enlighten young males. It will teach them how to have productive lives, develop coping skills and take responsibility for the choices they make. The program wants to challenge them to be positive decision makers and shape them into successful young men. Register at: tmanproject.org.

**REACH & RISE THERAPEUTIC MENTORING PROGRAM – BECOME A MENTOR to 6-17 year olds by volunteering for 12 months. You must be at least 21 years of age. Help to create opportunities for youth to gain new experiences, improve life skills, build relationships, help to cultivate a positive atmosphere while nurturing and supporting youth. The program encourages mentors to impact youth through community engagement, experiences, education and skill building. REQUIREMENTS: Be at least 21 years of age, complete 6 weeks of training, pass fingerprint and security screening, have a clean driving record, and commit 1-3 hours per week with a paired youth for 12 months. Apply at The Y-for youth development for healthy living and for social responsibility.

**LIFEGUARDS NEEDED- Birmingham Parks and Recreation Youth will accept applications through May 10. REQUIREMENTS: Certification is preferred. Non-certified will be trained. Must be 16 years of age on or before May 10th. Interested? Call 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

**MEN’S DREAM CONFERENCE, May 25, 2-4 p.m. at 525 Bradley Road in Gardendale, Alabama, 35071 with DAVID CRAIG, JUSTIN EVANS and ALEX JONES hosted by JAJUAN WIGGINS and AHMAD COLLINS. Call 205 515-0441 for more or email: jajuan_Wiggins@ymail.com.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH …

**THIS FRIDAY through SUNDAY – CHRISTIAN EDUCATION SUMMIT at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church for faith, fitness, family, friendship, finances, fun and future.

**NEXT THURSDAY – SIXTH AVENUE SENIOR NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON …

**JULY 11 – CHRIS BROWN “11:11 TOUR” with Special Guests AYRA STARR and MONI LONG at Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

