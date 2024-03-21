PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**PRAYER GATHERING FOR THE RELEASE OF CAPTIVES, 5:30 – 6 p.m. at the Temple Emanu-El.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**OPERA SHOTS, 6:30 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Co. FREE! Enjoy the Alabama Symphony, led by CARLOS IZCARAY and the amazing voice of Opera Birmingham Soprano KATHLEEN FARRAH BUCCLEUGH

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**SKYWAY 61 & THE HEAVY STRIDES at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**SAVANNAH DEXTER & BRABO GATOR at Iron City for all ages.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**RAMBLE TRIO NIGHT 1 featuring RUDE & TRUE at The Nick.

**TROMBONIST CORD BRADLEY at Perfect Note.

**ALEXA FONTAINE at The Margaret Bar. Alexa Fontaine singer, songwriter, is from Birmingham Alabama. She started writing songs when she was just 13 years old. She focused more on vocal melodies than guitar. The best way to describe her genre is indie/alt or indie/folk. She has a single out “Bittersweet” on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, and new music dropping soon.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**SATURDAY TORAH STUDY, 10 a.m. Study with Rabbi Wright and Cantor Wittner at Temple Emanuel-El.

**JAPANESE GARDEN TOUR, 9- 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**KAUL WILDFLOWER GARDEN TOUR, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. There are member-exclusive morning and afternoon tours on Saturday.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**RAMBLE TRIO NIGHT 2 featuring DAVIS & HALEIGH at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER featuring ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Margaret Bar. Taylor Hollingsworth is a gifted fingerpicking songwriter hailing from Birmingham, Alabama. With his unique blend of folk and rock, he has carved out a distinct musical niche that he affectionately calls “folk n’ roll” or electric folk.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**PALM SUNDAY-JOURNEY TO THE CROSS featuring HARRELL WILLIAMS & FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

**ARI SHAFFIR – WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY TOUR at the StarDome Comedy Club.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ MAVERICK, DJ CUZZO and DJ JUICE with drink specials and free dinner buffet. 30+ Before 9 p.m. and 21+ after 9 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**ALEX WILKERSON AND THEM at the Nick.

**KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WITH JOE BRANTLEY at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**GOOD LORD! THAD SAAJID & THE COMPANY, LOCAL BRAND at The Nick.

**R&B GREATS featuring SINGER ASHFORD SANDERS at Perfect Note.

CELEBRATING WOMEN…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT –

**MS. DENISE OF THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW – The Joe Lockett Show airs every week, Monday through Friday Live Podcast, at 4 p.m. Ms. Denise is the beautiful and sexy female with good advice, tips and laughs. LADIES …and men …LISTEN UP!! Let Joe Lockett and Nephew Cliff hear you. Enjoy!!!

IN MARCH…

FOR WOMEN…

**WOMEN IN MANUFACTURING (WAM) CLASSES at Lawson State Bessemer Campus is a six-month program where women can learn how to calibrate and troubleshoot with equipment in a manufacturing environment. Childcare is available. Upon completion, students will receive a pre-apprenticeship certification and ready to move toward an apprenticeship with area companies. The program is FREE. Contact Lawson College or YWCA. For more visit https://form.jotform.com/232966393178066.

AT THE CRESCENT CULTURAL COMMUNITY CENTER…

**LET THE WOMB TALK Yoni Yoga Circle, 4-5:15 p.m. with Instructor MAATI SANOVIA MUHAMMAD. For more, cresentculturalcenter@gmail.com.

AT THE CARVER THEATRE – JAZZ HALL OF FAME…

**WOMEN IN JAZZ are celebrated by the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame during Women’s History Month. There are iconic vocalists like BILLIE HOLIDAY and SARAH VAUGHAN to pioneering instrumentalists such as MARY LOU WILLIAMS and ALICE COLTRANE, a few women that have played an integral role in shaping the landscape of jazz music. Celebrate pioneers that shattered boundaries to contemporary artists who continue to innovate to women who have played an integral role in shaping the genre. Their talent, creativity and resilience have left an indelible mark on the world of music.

**MARCH 28 – THE KICKBACK COMEDY SHOW, 7-9 p.m. with headliner DONNELL RAWLINGS, FUNNY MAINE, MEL MITCHELL, RADIO BIG MACK for the HBCU SPRINGCOMING at the Carver Theatre.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES for those that are interested. If you are ready to dive into the world of jazz and make a difference, check out the website and complete the form. Jazzhall.com.

**Look for the NEW JAZZ HALL RADIO STUDIOS. More soon!

AT THE BRCI…

**TODAY – MOMS OF THE MOVEMENT: WOMEN OF DYNAMITE HILL, 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the BCRI Community Meeting Room. BARRY MCNEALY will lead a panel of sons and daughters of the Women of Dynamite Hill including JEFF DREW, THEODORA SHORES, JUDGE HOUSTON BROWN, plaintiff from Mary Means vs. Birmingham. Register.

**NEXT THURSDAY, March 28 – THE WOMEN GATHER, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the BCRI COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM & VANN GALLERY. Register.

WHAT ELSE… IN MARCH…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP during the month of March with special perks for new, renewing and current members, including $10 off any new or gift membership with coupon code MM24.

**March 28 – PLANTING POLLINATORS AND KEEPING BEES, 11 a.m. – noon in the Adventure Classroom with OLIVIA FULLER.

**March 30 – SAKURA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE.

**INTERNSHIP OPENINGS – Learn more at the bbgardens.org.

**DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE – Learn more at the bbgardens.org.

FOR THE YOUTH …

**SATURDAY – PEPPERMINT PATTY DAYCARE EASTER EGG HUNT, 12 NOON – 2 p.m. at Sandusky Community Center, 1251 Pratt Hwy.

**SUNDAY – EASTER EGG HUNT, 1-4 p.m. at Railroad Park with music, food trucks, face painting and more. Bring your own basket and lawn chair. Get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

**ART COMPETITION FOR ALABAMA’s 7th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – Congresswoman Terri Sewell is once again accepting submissions for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. This year’s theme is: ALABAMA STORY MAKERS: THE HISTORIC PEOPLE AND PLACES OF THE COTTON STATE.” THE Deadline is April 26. For more information, contact Rep. Sewell’s Montgomery Office at (334) 262-1919 or visit her official website at sewell.house.gov/art-competition. The competition is open to high school students from both public and private schools throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, as well as home-schooled high school students. The winner will receive free round-trip airfare for two to Washington D.C. to attend an official reception honoring the winners from congressional districts across the nation. The winner’s artwork will be showcased in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

**MARCH 25-29 – ART PLAY SPRING BREAK CAMP, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for ages 7 – 12 years of age at 1006 19th Street South.

**MARCH 30 – MARCH MADNESS – ROAD TO HOME OWNERSHIP – YOU NEED TO KNOW, 1:30 – 3 p.m. at 2401 CrossPlex Blvd. (5 Points West Starbucks)

**MARCH 30 – 3rd ANNUAL SAVOIR FAIRE ADULT SNEAKER BALL SOIREE at Region Field.

PLUS…

**LIFEGUARDS NEEDED- Birmingham Parks and Recreation Youth will accept applications through May 10. REQUIREMENTS: Certification is preferred. Non-certified will be trained. Must be 16 years of age on or before May 10th. Interested? Call 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

**MEN’S DREAM CONFERENCE, May 25, 2-4 p.m. at 525 Bradley Road in Gardendale, Alabama, 35071 with DAVID CRAIG, JUSTIN EVANS and ALEX JONES hosted by JAJUAN WIGGINS and AHMAD COLLINS. Call 205 515-0441 for more or email: jajuan_Wiggins@ymail.com.

**GIRLS MENTORING is in person sessions for 8-12th grade young ladies for positive development. This is a YWCA Family Resource Center and Girls, Inc. partnership. Sessions are 2nd Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. It ends in April. Registration is required.

**THE MAN PROJECT is an all male mentoring program with a mission to empower, encourage and enlighten young males. It will teach them how to have productive lives, develop coping skills and take responsibility for the choices they make. The program wants to challenge them to be positive decision makers and shape them into successful young men. Register at: tmanproject.org.

MENTORS NEEDED…

**REACH & RISE THERAPEUTIC MENTORING PROGRAM – BECOME A MENTOR to 6-17 year olds by volunteering for 12 months. REQUIREMENTS: Be at least 21 years of age, complete 6 weeks of training, pass fingerprint and security screening, have a clean driving record, and commit 1-3 hours per week with a paired youth for 12 months. Apply at The Y-for youth development for healthy living and for social responsibility.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

