PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | For The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MARCH!

CELEBRATING WOMEN HISTORY AND BLACK HISTORY…every day!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**PLANTING POLLINATORS AND KEEPING BEES, 11 a.m. – noon in the Adventure Classroom with OLIVIA FULLER at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**THE WOMEN GATHER, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the BCRI COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM & VANN GALLERY at the BCRI. Register.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**CLEAN UP BEFORE COMPANY SHOW UP with BENNIE MAC at StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE KICKBACK COMEDY SHOW, 7-9 p.m. with headliner DONNELL RAWLINGS, FUNNY MAINE, MEL MITCHELL, RADIO BIG MACK for the HBCU SPRINGCOMING at the Carver Theatre.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WITH JOE BRANTLEY at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**CHEYLOE MARTIN at The Margaret Bar.

**COMEDIAN LAVAR WALKER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**COMEDIAN ANTONIOU at the Star Dome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**GOOD LORD! THAD SAAJID & THE COMPANY, LOCAL BRAND at The Nick.

**R&B GREATS featuring SINGER ASHFORD SANDERS at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**SAKURA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**MARCH MADNESS – ROAD TO HOME OWNERSHIP – YOU NEED TO KNOW, 1:30 – 3 p.m. at 2401 CrossPlex Blvd. (5 Points West Starbucks)

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**3rd ANNUAL SAVOIR FAIRE ADULT SNEAKER BALL SOIREE at Region Field.

**COMEDIAN PIRRURIS – LUIS DE ALBA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**3rd ANNUAL MARCH MADNESS HIP HOP FEST with hosts QDOT & JAXXXON at The Nick.

**SAXOPHONIST PATRICK LAMB at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**FAYE WEBSTER at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**OH DANG, DAVIS LITTLE & CAPTAIN KUDZU at The Nick.

**Soulful Easter Sunday featuring SINGER DEDEE FRAZIER at Perfect Note.

**THE STEPDADS at The Margaret Bar.

MONDAY…

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW LIVE Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday, at 4 p.m.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ MAVERICK, DJ CUZZO and DJ JUICE with drink specials and free dinner buffet. 30+ Before 9 p.m. and 21+ after 9 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, Noon, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**THE MONTVALES & REBECCA EGELAND at the Nick.

**OWL CITY at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**COMEDIAN TONY TONE at StarDome Comedy Club.

**ST. OWSLEY at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

(Photo: Comedienne Sherri Shepherd) (Photo Credit: Provided)

**COMEDIENNE SHERRI SHEPHERD at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**THE COLD STARES with SAM AND THE BIG BOYS at The Nick.

**SAXPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD presents GUITARIST STEVE OLIVER at Perfect Note.

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT…

**If ‘you’ love to laugh…COMEDIENNE SHERRI SHEPHERD is coming to the StarDome Comedy Club for two nights, next weekend, on Friday and Saturday. Host of her own talk show (THE SHERRI SHEPHERD SHOW), actress, former host of THE VIEW and so much more, Sherri Shepherd is in the ‘Ham. You don’t want to miss her. Tell all of your friends …AND, don’t hurt yourself laughing!

NEWS TO USE…

**BIRMINGHAM SOUTHERN COLLEGE IS CLOSING – Alabama House of Representatives failed to get sufficient support to amend the 2023 legislation that established the loan program in which the BSC’s future depended. The BSC does not have the resources to continue. (Look for more.)

IN APRIL…

**APRIL 5 -MASTERS OF THE SILVER SCREEN, 7 p.m. at UAB’s Aly Stephens Center

**April 5 – HEROES & VILLAINS: AFTER HOURS, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**APRIL 6 – MINDSET RESET CONFERENCE, 11 a.m. at 6501 Aaron Aronov Drive, Fairfield.

**April 6 – BIRMINGHAM VEGAN FEST DINNER, 6 p.m. at New China Town.

**April 6 – 8TH ANNUAL END ADDICTION BHAM WALK 2024 is 10 a.m. Saturday at City Walk Amphitheater. Registration is at 10 a.m. Program, walk and celebration starts at 11 a.m. FREE to attend. T-Shirt is $25. Register at endaddictionbham.org.

**APRIL 7 – CHLOE ARNOLD’S SYNCOPATED LADIES LIVE at UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**April 2 – NEW GARDENING CLASS – RIGHT PLANT, RIGHT PLACE, 11 a.m. – noon with BETHANY O’REAR.

**April 2 – THYME TO READ – The Garden of Small Beginnings by Abbie Waxman. FREE.

**April 4 – Spencer Lecture: THE GARDENS OF BUNNY MELLON, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. with THOMAS LLOYD and BRYAN HUFFMAN.

**April 6 – BASICS OF TREE SELECTION, 1 – 2:15 p.m.

**April 11 – (Member Shopping) SPRING PLANT SALE. Bring your folding cart or wagon.

**April 12-13 – (Public Sale) SPRING PLANT SALE. Bring your folding cart or wagon.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**3RD ANNUAL GREAT BIRMINGHAM BAKE OFF is April 6, 2-4 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing. Sample baked goods made by competing teams of local bakers. All baked goods start with one of the WE made Southern Staples baking mixes. Your ticket lets you sample each of the competing baked goods plus you will receive a Cahaba Brewing beer. There will be live music, food trucks and the Junior Board will be selling WE Made mixes and other products. Support how you can. Sign up at bakeoff.swell.gives.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS…

**TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME! Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks! Let’s check out the food at the Barons Field. The BIRMINGHAM BARONS NEW MENU will have new concession food items including Barons Big Baker (a giant loaded potato with smoked brisket, cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and bourbon sauce), Junkyard Dawg, Chili Cheese Footlong Hotdog, Polish Sausage Dog and Fried Cinnamon Rolls. Tuesday will be TACO TUESDAY. Wednesdays will be WET NOSE WEDNESDAYS. Returning items will be Magic City Dog, Nashville Hot Mac n’ Cheese. The first game of the season is April 5, Friday, against the CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

