Two Sorority Sisters and a Shared Mission

Once upon a time, not too long ago two very confident, zealous and ambitious women set out on a path which shaped and impacted their professional and personal lives forever. Both chose two beautifully covered organizational pathways; one was covered in salmon pink and apple green while the other in emerald green. While traveling down two pathways, each chose a different journey, but their commitment to empowering others continues to unite them.

I am sure you have guessed the names of these two beautifully covered organizations. The salmon pink and apple green pathway is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated founded in 1908. The other emerald green pathway is The Links, Incorporated founded in 1946. These two sisters are Dr. Tracey Morant-Adams and Vanessa Falls.

As you are aware the articles in March have spotlighted African American women, both past and present, who have played vital roles impacting their communities. This is mutually applicable to both of these.

Morant-Adams, a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, now serves as the 27th Southeastern Regional Director for the esteemed organization rich in history and legacy. The region consists of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Her theme, “The Power of Us” underscores her focus on community uplift.

Simultaneously, Falls currently serves as Southern Area Director with The Links, Incorporated, guiding 5,000 members across multiple southern states – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, both Carolinas and the Bahamas. The Links, Incorporated is another prestigious organization in the African American community also rich in history and legacy. Both ladies were prior presidents of their local chapters.

Morant-Adams became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated during her freshman year at the University of Montevallo. She attributes her journey in the sorority to her mother, Mrs. Callie W. Morant, a Life Member of the sorority.

Morant-Adams takes immense pride in becoming a Charter Member of the Upsilon Eta Chapter in Fairfield, Alabama on April 29, 1995. Under her stewardship, the region continues to evolve its sisterhood of global service laser-focused on issues involving economics, education, human rights, political activism and equity for everyone.

Adams’ leadership transcends organizational boundaries. She serves as Senior Executive Vice President and the Chief Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Renasant Bank. She credits her strong work ethics to her father, John Morant.

Falls joined the Birmingham Chapter of The Links, Incorporated in 2003 and believes that through intentional friendship and service the Links will set trends and become the arbiters of paradigm shifts that will change our world for the better. Her leadership thrust is serving the underserved and being a voice for the voiceless, while simultaneously cultivating friendships within the organization.

Under Falls’ stewardship programs such as I Read, You Read, We Read Together focuses on closing the achievement gap in reading amongst children of color and Lights, Camera, Action: Our Stories, Our Lens, which is geared toward uplifting African American storytelling and rich cultural history through Black filmmakers have been implemented.

These are merely two of her five targeted programs for members of the Southern Area to use in the achievement of their mission of “Friends Transforming Communities through Service as we Lead with Intentional Friendship and Service.”

Falls is a retired educator. She currently helps operate her family’s business. She also attributes her dedication to service in part to her strong family bonds.

Both ladies hold numerous board positions and actively serve their communities on a personal level. We celebrate these two sisters, not just for their individual accomplishments but for their embodiment of collective power and legacy of service that inspires us all.

