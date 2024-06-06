Keeping Yourself Safe in the Heat of Summer

Technically it still may be spring, and summer does not officially begin until June 20 but the heat is beginning to already feel more like summer, the hottest season of the year and when people participate and enjoy many outdoor activities and are in the sun a lot.

Where summer days offer us a great deal of opportunities to enjoy various outdoor activities, it also can be dangerous to one’s health if proper protective measures are not taken. With this in mind, our newest safety series will explore various ways we can continue to remain safe in the Alabama sun.

Being in the heat for a prolonged period of time can potentially be harmful to your health. As you spend more time under the sun, you will probably begin sweating an indicator that your body is cooling off from the heat, but too much sweating is not good for your health if you are not drinking enough water – making dehydration a major health concern.

In fact, the Mayo Clinic reported that too much sweating is a main cause of dehydration and that “hot, humid weather increases the amount you sweat and the amount of fluid you lose.” Therefore, making sure you and your family drink enough water, especially while out in the sun, is an important part of summer safety.

Drinking water provides your body with a number of benefits and plays an important role in regulating your body. According to Harvard Health Publishing, drinking water helps in “carrying nutrients and oxygen to your cells, flushing bacteria from your bladder, aiding digestion and preventing constipation, normalizing blood pressure, cushioning joints, protecting organs and tissue, regulating body temperature and maintaining electrolyte (sodium) balance.”

It is recommended that one should drink a minimum of six to eight glasses daily, but that may vary depending on the size of the glasses, your overall health and your activity level at any particular time. Another way to estimate proper fluid intake is to match the number of ounces you drink per day with half the number of pounds you weigh.

Some people believe that drinking water when you are thirsty is the best way to fight dehydration. Actually, by the time you feel thirsty, you are already dehydrated, so it is best to take swigs of water throughout the day to keep your thirst at bay.

Hopefully this safety tip on staying hydrated in the heat will help you keep an Eye on Safety for you and your loved ones as you enjoy outdoor activities.

