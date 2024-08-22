Archie Clay III Dedicates His Latest Fashion Venture to Clean Living and Healthy Minds

By Ameera Steward | For The Birmingham Times

After parting ways with his close friend and business partner, as well as shutting down their business, WEAR BRIMS, last year, 34-year-old Archie Clay III found himself depressed. “I had to step back to figure out what was next for myself and my future,” said Clay, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia.

While reflecting, he realized there was an opportunity to advocate for those struggling with mental health issues through his love for fashion. The result was Brain Love, a luxury apparel brand dedicated to cultivating spaces within the community dedicated to clean living and healthy minds.

“The whole thought process [behind Brain Love] is just giving people a [clean] lifestyle—how you eat, how you read, what you read—everything that aligns with being a better person inside and outside,” he said.

A History of Mental Illness

During his depression, one thing that kept Clay from going “down this dark rabbit hole” was remembering what his father went through.

“My dad has struggled with mental health his entire life,” said Clay. “He had a mental breakdown when I was 3 years old, and [he was] off and on in my life. … We’ve never really connected, [but] he did come to my wedding [in April].”

As a result of his younger years, mental health has always been part of Clay’s life since he can remember, and it’s an area he has always wanted to fully understand.

“Some people do not know how to ask for help,” he said. “There’s so much pressure on individuals, and there’s not a safe space for people to even ask for [help].”

Clay added that he’s a mental health advocate not only because of his dad but also because his wife of four months, Alexandra Clay, has a history of mental health issues within her family, as well. “I even told my wife, ‘We have to be very mindful with our [future] kids,’” he said.

Humble Beginnings

Clay was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His parents eventually moved to the Atlanta metro area, and he attended Stone Mountain High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where he played basketball, tennis, and soccer and participated in band.

He also practiced and became proficient in the Korean martial art of Taekwondo, earning a black belt in the sport: “Throughout high school, until I was 16 or 17, I competed in national championships and almost went to the Junior Olympics when I was in high school,” he said.

Clay now practices both Muay Thai, “a sport and martial art from Thailand that uses punches, kicks, knees, and elbows in combat,” according to MuayThai.com, and boxing to help with his mental health.

“Muay Thai and boxing are my safe spaces where I can clear my mind and be fully present,” he said. “I’ve been practicing martial arts since I was 3 years old and have always appreciated the mental discipline it offers. It continues to have the same positive effect on me today. Training at the gym at least four times a week has been crucial for my mental well-being.”

Sense of Style

Clay’s love of fashion was instilled early. When he was a baby, his mother would take him to her fashion merchandising classes. “I feel like that early exposure and knowledge rubbed off on me,” he said. “Inspired by her energy and support, I always wanted to work in fashion.”

When it comes to style, Clay has always been unique and was never a follower.

“Of course, when you’re younger, you’re trying to fit in. But when it came to my own fashion, it was just me,” he said, adding that his grandparents wore hats, particularly fedoras.

“After my grandmother passed away [in 2010], this passion [to work in fashion] intensified, and I felt guided by God to focus on creating hats,” he said. “From there, it all fell into place.”

Clay and former his business partner, Tajh Crutch, gained nationwide recognition for their successful luxury hat company WEAR BRIMS, but the duo ended the partnership at the end of 2023, leaving Clay despondent.

Loving on the Brain

Given what he was going through, in September 2023 Clay decided to take on the mental health space with Brain Love, which is his second solo business after starting the Rosetta Capital Group, a parent company named after his grandmother Rosetta Clay that houses smaller companies, such as Brain Love.

The mission behind Brain Love is to be a vehicle of change through fashion, said Clay, who added that he wants to allow fashion to change the narrative and perspective of how people see mental health.

Customers have always formed deep connections with brands, and brands have always aligned with people’s values and self-expression, he said.

“People don’t just buy clothes; they connect with the identities and messages of these brands,” Clay said. “We want to leverage our brand for good, recognizing the significant influence brands wield today.

“Our goal is to show that being stylish, cool, and mentally aware is crucial not only for personal happiness but also for navigating life’s challenges. While life can be tough and struggles are inevitable, staying focused on mental health can make these challenges a bit more manageable.”

Tools gained from earlier therapy sessions helped Clay “get back on track” following his recent struggles, he said.

“My focus was on drawing closer to God and aligning with the path … laid out for me,” he said. “I meditated, read the Bible and the Quran, and prayed daily, believing that connecting with God was essential for determining my next steps. Additionally, my family and community played a crucial role in my mental health during that time. Their support was invaluable, relieving much of the pressure I felt.”

As part of his commitment to being an advocate for mental health, five percent of Brain Love’s sales are donated to Silence The Shame, an organization “dedicated to revolutionizing mental health in vulnerable communities,” Clay said.

With a price point starting at $60 and inspiration from the warm colors and vegetation of Mexico City, Mexico, Brain Love offers minimalistic and high-quality pieces dedicated to the progression of self. The brand is dedicated to helping its customers feel clean and serene.

Visitors to the website, brainlove.store, hear the song “Hold On, Be Strong” because Clay is focused on the small details of cultivating a space of peace. This tune, the intro on the widely acclaimed “Aquemini” album by hip-hop duo OutKast, features soothing vocals accompanied by rapper, singer, and songwriter Andre 3000 playing the kalimba, an instrument of African origin that is sometimes called a finger piano. This peaceful vibe trickles down to the way orders are packaged, for which Clay uses the Japanese method of Kintsugi, the art of using gold to repair things that are broken.

“Meaning that you can always put yourself back together. … Basically, there’s never a space where you can’t get better,” Clay said. “That’s kind of the whole philosophy behind Brain Love—just because you failed doesn’t mean you can’t make something happen out of yourself.”

To learn more about the Brain Love brand, visit brainlove.store or check out the Instagram pages @brainlove_official or @archieclaythe3rd.

