Anxious About the Upcoming Presidential Election? A UAB Psychologist on How to Stay Grounded

By Anna Jones | UAB News

As election season ramps up, Megan Hays, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says it is common to feel overwhelmed by the constant influx of political news, debates and campaign rhetoric. Research shows that politics can negatively impact one’s physical and mental health and can lead to stress, anxiety and unhappiness. According to the 2024 American Psychiatric Association’s annual mental health poll, 73 percent of respondents are especially anxious about the upcoming presidential election.

Hays says, by adopting strategic wellness practices this election season, one can maintain their balance and focus amid the political storm. She has five evidence-based strategies people can use to help stay grounded this election season.

Acknowledge and accept emotions

“During uncertain times like an election, feeling difficult emotions like anxiety, sadness or anger is normal,” said Hays, an associate professor in the UAB Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. “Start by labeling your emotions to normalize and accept them, rather than fighting them. As psychologist Carl Jung said, ‘What you resist, persists,’ and research indeed suggests that resisting negative feelings can intensify them. Instead of trying to get rid of anxiety or anger about the election, use mindfulness to acknowledge and accept your emotions.”

Hays says, when hit with moments of strong emotions surrounding the political uncertainty, it is important to resist the urge to obsessively read news updates on the latest polls, but instead notice and describe one’s feelings to oneself without judgment. One way to dial down a stress response to political news is by acknowledging it, letting it pass and gently redirecting one’s attention to what they were previously doing.

Engage in mindful media consumption

Hays suggests reducing media consumption to improve mental health and reduce political fixation.

“During election years, social media can become saturated with political content, and news feeds that show only perspectives we agree with — known as filter bubbles — can intensify political divisions,” Hays said.

In one randomized experiment, researchers found that deactivating a social media account for the four weeks prior to the 2018 midterm election increased subjective well-being and reduced political polarization. Hays recommends limiting media consumption to specific times of the day and establishing a “news-free zone” in the evenings to avoid disrupting sleep and to help manage stress. Additionally, opting for text-based news over video can help minimize exposure to disturbing imagery.

Communicate healthy boundaries in relationships

Election season can test relationships — whether with family, friends or colleagues — due to heightened political tensions and differing viewpoints. Hays recommends the following steps to help communicate healthy boundaries in relationships.

Set clear limits: Individuals should determine how much political discussion they are comfortable with having with everyone they interact with and communicate these boundaries politely and firmly. An example of setting these boundaries may look like saying “I’d prefer not to talk about politics right now; can we talk about something else?”

Remove oneself if needed: Do not hesitate to take a break from a political discussion or step away entirely if the other person is not respecting stated boundaries.

Designate politics-free zones: Sometimes the best course of action is to avoid discussing politics altogether. Individuals should express their needs without blaming or criticizing the other person. For example, saying something like “political conversations are stressful for me, so I’d like to avoid them for now” is a good way to redirect the conversation.

Do not take the bait: If someone tries to provoke a political discussion, choose not to engage.

Focus on common interests: Shift the conversation from politics to shared interests or values to maintain connection and find common ground.

Remember that anger often stems from fear: Many people who seem outraged during this election season are actually driven by fear. Understanding this can help one remain calm during challenging conversations.

Pivot to action and agency

“Instead of dwelling on worst-case scenarios, focus on what you can control by channeling your energy into productive actions that align with your values,” Hays said. “Civic engagement can positively impact health and well-being.”

Hays recommends channeling political stress into productive action by participating in community volunteer groups. Engaging in civic activities benefits the community and enhances one’s overall sense of purpose and even contribute to a longer lifespan.

Respect different perspectives

Practice respecting different opinions, even when it is difficult.

“It is highly unlikely that you will change the minds or votes of your friends and family who support a different candidate, just as they are unlikely to change your vote, so stop trying to convince them,” Hays said. “Recognize that people have varied experiences and viewpoints that shape their opinions. Respecting this diversity can help maintain positive relationships despite disagreements.”

If the conversation becomes heated and personal, Hays suggests calmly redirecting the discussion, and emphasizing that the relationship matters more than the election outcome. Agreeing to disagree can preserve relationships while acknowledging that not all differences need to be resolved.

Navigating election season with its whirlwind of political news and debates can be daunting, but implementing these wellness strategies can help manage stress and facilitate healthier interactions with others. By prioritizing mental and emotional health, one can engage with people more constructively and preserve meaningful relationships.

“By staying grounded and focusing on what you can control, you can face this challenging time with resilience and clarity,” Hays said.

For more from Hays, watch her interview here.

