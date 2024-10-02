Democrat Kelvin Datcher Rides ‘Power of Listening’ to Victory in Alabama House District 52 Race

By Joseph D. Bryant | jbryant@al.com

Kelvin Datcher will represent Birmingham in the Alabama State House after winning the third and final race to claim the seat formerly held by John Rogers.

Datcher, an aide to Mayor Randall Woodfin, handily defeated Republican challenger Erskine Brown Jr.

Datcher earned 1,174 votes to Brown’s 218 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

“It’s super exciting, it’s overwhelming, and it’s a bit of a relief,” Datcher said shortly after the results arrived.

Just under 1,499 of the district’s 34,452 voters cast ballots. That’s less than 5 percent turnout. Provisional ballots will be opened and counted later.

District 52 is heavily Democratic and includes parts of Birmingham, Fairfield, Homewood and Mountain Brook.

Datcher tonight gathered with his supporters and other Democrats at Elysian Gardens in Avondale for a dual election night party and a vice presidential debate watch party presented by the Jefferson County Democrats.

Datcher while campaigning stressed the need to secure District 52 under Democratic leadership against a Republican challenge. Brown, the Republican, had no campaign website or social media presence. Brown on Monday told AL.com that he knew his candidacy was a longshot, but he urged voters to consider the platform of the GOP and how it aligned with their needs.

Datcher becomes the district’s first new representative since 1982. Longtime Rep. Rogers, a Democrat, resigned in March after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges in a kickback scheme.

Datcher is deputy director of community development for the city of Birmingham. The race was Datcher’s first time seeking elected office after two decades in public service behind the scenes.

The 54-year-old previously served as a chief of staff to Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson when she was on the Birmingham City Council. He also worked as a policy analyst for the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Woodfin and Tyson endorsed his candidacy for the House seat.

Tyson said she and others worked to get voters until the final moments they were open.

“Kelvin knows local government, county government and state government,” said while standing near her former aide. “I guarantee you, when he gets to Montgomery, he’s going to be 100 percent serving the community.”

Datcher’s platform included support for public education, more affordable housing and community development, and expanding access to healthcare.

Datcher this evening said his first priority in the Statehouse would be to call for unity among the Jefferson County delegation. The delegation over the years has become known for often fractious relationships.

that included three elections to fill the seat: a primary, a runoff and now the general election. Still, he said the extra work gave him an opportunity to hear from residents directly from their doorstep.

“With event door knock, and every candidate forum we listened to people and connected with folks,” he said. “It shows what you can do with the power of listening.”

