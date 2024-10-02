Guitarist Robert Jones Jr., Birmingham City Schools Grad, Delights Hometown During Maxwell Tour (Photos) 

Story and Photos By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

On Saturday evening, Birmingham was treated to an unforgettable night of Neo Soul and R&B as Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell took the stage at the Legacy Arena. The Serenade Tour made its stop in the Magic City, where Maxwell captivated fans with his signature smooth vocals and soulful hits.

Joining Maxwell were two incredible talents: singer-songwriter October London and R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan. Both artists set the stage with their unique styles, adding to the evening’s rich blend of soul, passion, and musical artistry.

However, the star for the hometown crowd was Birmingham native and guitarist Robert Jones Jr. who is on tour with London. Jones’ smooth, skillful guitar playing complemented London’s vocals, bringing a soul stirring performance to the Birmingham crowd.

A current resident of Birmingham, Jones Jr. grew up in the Jones Valley area and attended Wenonah High School. His performance at the Legacy Arena was a heartfelt reminder of his local roots. As he continues to tour and share his musical talent on national stages, Jones encourages other artists, “to never give up on your dreams” and “what is for you is for you.”

Maxwell’s Serenade Tour is a celebration of his career, known for timeless tracks like “Pretty Wings,” “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” and “Fortunate,” which continue to resonate with audiences. With the addition of Sullivan’s powerful voice and London’s smooth melodies, the show embodied R&B excellence, proving Maxwell’s sentiments that he shared onstage, “The mic is on!”

