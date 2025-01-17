Birmingham Makes Decision on Whether to Keep Street Barriers in East Lake to Help Curb Record Crime

Birmingham Makes Decision on Whether to Keep Street Barriers in East Lake...

By Alaina Bookman | abookman@al.com

This is another installment in the series “Beyond the Violence.”

Street barriers in a Birmingham neighborhood targeting public safety improvements are officially staying up.

Alanah Melton has lived in East Lake for four years and her home has been shot into twice. She said she remembers the day bullets were sprayed into her son’s bedroom, shattering his window, striking his bed and toys.

In public hearing Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted to continue an initiative, Project Safe Streets, which has blocked off streets and pushed resources for addressing violent crime and blight in the neighborhood.

“I’m really sorry for my neighbors who don’t have the same experience, but the barricades have been a welcome experience for us,” Melton said. “I am in favor of the project with barricades because without the barricades we would not see these results.”

Melton said she feels safer since the launch of Project Safe Streets. She said traffic has slowed and gun violence has decreased.

Project Safe Streets is a city of Birmingham pilot program that aims to make the neighborhood and city safer by deterring speeding, shootings, theft, prostitution and violent crime. The project also includes cleaning and revitalizing East Lake and limiting access points throughout the neighborhood with barriers at 18 entry points and alleys.

The project has been a controversial issue for residents with some seeing the initiative as an answered prayer and others feeling trapped by the barriers. After hearing 17 impassioned speeches from East Lake residents on both sides of the issue, Mayor Randall Woodfin promised to consider the residents’ concerns while moving the project forward.

“This is not perfect. When we look at public safety and keeping people safe, we always look at the toolbox. This is a tool from the toolbox. This is not a one-fix-all or the end-all. There’s still ample work to do for those who are not for it. We have to continue to listen to you. We have to continue to get your feedback,” Woodfin said.

Birmingham ended 2024, the deadliest year in the city’s history, with 151 homicides, breaking the city’s all-time homicide record. As the Magic City enters a new year, community members and public officials are working to make Birmingham safer.

A look at the numbers

The hearing started with a presentation of the work done throughout the pilot program, from knocking on more than 900 doors for public input, to blight removal and code enforcement throughout the neighborhood.

Since the launch of the East Lake program in July 2024, the city of Birmingham has tracked their cleanup work:

1,777 bags of litter picked up

843 tons of trash picked up

183 lots cut and treated

196 potholes repaired

64 housing violations

25 structures identified for condemnation

7 houses demolished

The city also worked to reduce speeding through traffic calming efforts, which include:

13 new stripings, crosswalks and intersections

9 four-way stop signs

7 speed cushions

2 streets paved

According to police, a large volume of narcotics were seized, numerous stolen vehicles were recovered and multiple firearms, including Glocks with machine gun switches, were confiscated.

The Real Time Crime Center deployed cameras and license plate readers and the Birmingham Police Department conducted targeted traffic violation operations throughout the area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

