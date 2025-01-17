Dr. Archie Wade, University of Alabama’s First Black Faculty Member, Dies at 80

By Williesha Morris | wmorris@al.com

Dr. Archie Wade, The University of Alabama’s first Black faculty member, died Monday. He was 85.

Dr. Wade, a Tuscaloosa native, was born in Big Cove in Madison County on Oct. 2, 1939 and attended Stillman College. He went on to coach basketball and baseball there, before going on to play professional baseball and beginning a distinguished teaching career at the University of Alabama.

“Dr. Archie Wade’s passing is a profound loss for The University of Alabama,” said UA president Stuart Bell in a news release. “As UA’s first Black faculty member, his leadership and vision created opportunities that continue to benefit future generations.”

In 2021, UA renamed one of its buildings in his honor—Moore Hall, which houses the department of kinesiology, became “Archie Wade Hall.”

In 1964, together with Joffree Whisenton and Nathaniel Howard, and at invitation of President Frank Rose, Wade integrated the football stadium at the Alabama vs. Georgia football game.

Wade spent two years as a recruiter for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant while teaching and working on his doctorate degree at UA. He became the University of Alabama’s first Black faculty member in 1970 and taught there for 30 years.

In a 2021 interview with The Birmingham Times, Wade recalled a “lonely period” during his first years on campus. But he formed friendships with other faculty and believed in his work as an educator, he said.

“You’re gonna have periods where you go through things. I think the important thing is how you deal with it. … I had some wonderful friends, [and] the faculty was great. I can’t speak for everyone, but I enjoyed my time,” he said.

“Dr. Wade profoundly shaped our campus and community. Wade Hall stands as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who were inspired by his life and work.”

After playing baseball at Stillman, Wade was drafted to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Dr. Wade was a shining light for all of Tuscaloosa, especially the West End community,” Stillman athletics director Terrance Whittle said in a release.

He will be inducted posthumously into the Stillman College Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 7, according to Whittle.

