January 9, 2025

Employment

Ticket Office Supervisor

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Office Supervisor and 2. Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

Personal Care Aides

Multiple Full-time positions for personal care aides in BIRMINGHAM, AL is immediately available. Provide personalized assistance to individuals with disabilities or illness who require help with personal care and activities of daily living support (e.g., feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, and ambulation). May also provide help with tasks such as preparing meals, doing light housekeeping, and doing laundry. Minimum Requirement: None

BT1/9/2024

Ticket Seller Part Time

Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Seller Part Time, and 2. Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

Field Conversion Technician Part-Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Field Conversion Technician Part-Time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

Event Manager: City Walk BHAM

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Event Manager: City Walk BHAM for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-903992

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHELDON DUMAS, KATHY DUMAS, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 6, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 12, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 10, 2025 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2633 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-018-002.000 a/k/a 0122003240180020000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block B, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK B SHADYSIDE PARK ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT1/9/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904325

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EARL CHAMBLEE, DECEASED, CLAUDE CHAMBLEE, JR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CAROLYN HARRIS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MARY SILVIA HAMM SMITH AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, MORGAN EUGENE HAMM AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BARBARA HAMM BULLOCK AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JOHN ANDREW MCKINNEY, JR AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JAMES SANDERS HAMM, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, DIANE CECILIA SCIARA AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BILLY JOYCE CHENOWETH AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, E. PAUL HAMM, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, PAULA SUE HAMM HUFFAKER AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JOHN WILLIAM HAMM AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, CHERYL BROWN SCOGGINS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, KERRY BROWN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, JOANNA BERNHARD AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, LESLIE THORPE LIPPMANN KAYLOR AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 28, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on December 13, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 10, 2025 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2722 Pike Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-016-001.000 a/k/a 0122003240160010000000

Legal Description: A triangular tract or parcel of land in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Seventeen (17), Range Three (3) West, described as follows: Begin at the northeast corner of Lot Four (4), in Block Twenty (20) of Shady Side Land Company’s survey, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence east along the south line of Sixteenth Street (formerly Cutter Avenue) and across a forty-foot strip (now Third Street) for a point of beginning; thence south along the east line of said Third Street (sometimes called Barbour Avenue) a distance of 112.7 feet to the north line of Valley Road or Pike Road (formerly Goodwin Avenue); thence in a northeasterly direction along the north line of said Valley Road or Pike Road a distance of 199.4 feet, more or less, to the south line of said Sixteenth Street; thence west along the south line of said Sixteenth Street a distance of 164.5 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning a/k/a ALL THAT PT OF BLK 20 SHADYSIDE LYING S OF 16TH ST NW OF PIKE RD & E OF BARBOUR AVE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT1/9/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-904720.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RICHARD L. MCKIBBEN, SR.; LLOYD CECIL FREY and PAUL RAYMON FREY, as heirs of SARAH B. FREY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARAH B. FREY; CITY OF TARRANT, ALABAMA; THE BAK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Address: 1016 Waverly Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35217

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-08-1-019-040.000

Legal Description: Lots 20, 21 and 22, Block 10, according to the Survey of Oak Park, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 85, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, being situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097463 as follows: LOT 20 & 21 & 22 BLK 10 OAK PARK)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 21, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT1/9/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

SHADES MOUNTAIN FILTER PLANT SHORT-TERM

RESIDUALS HANDLING IMPROVEMENTS

Project Number: P.04380

Capital Budget Number: BP–664-24

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 6th, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Mobilization and demobilization.

2. Perform demolition work as indicated in the drawings.

3. Furnish and install automated isolation plug valves on existing 8” auger drain lines for both centrifuges.

4. Install OWNER’s procured motorized actuators on the diverter valves in the basement.

5. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the basement sump pit.

6. Create new sump pit in the basement between the truck containment area and the rollup door along with required submersible pump and piping.

7. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the wet well next to Thickener No.1.

8. Furnish and install new conveyors system, including inclined conveyors, offload conveyors, with interconnecting chutes and the supports of all equipment.

9. Create a new offload bay in the basement, including a hopper with supports, a new opening on the north wall with motorized roll-up door installed, retaining wall, and concrete driveway connecting to the existing roadway.

10. Re-route service water, drain and electrical utility lines as indicated in the drawings.

11. Furnish and install new air compressor in the operation floor.

12. Furnish and install new HVAC system in the operating floor and basement with the associated monitoring and alarm systems.

13. PLC upgrade for the existing centrifuge control panels.

14. Electrical, instrumentation and controls, and integration with SCADA associated with the above-mentioned work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Suite 109, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after December 9th, 2024 from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on January 14th, 2025 at Shades Mountain Filter Plant, located at 2990 Shades Crest Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama. Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

The legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Phone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Yahya Majali, P.E

Phone number (205) 545-1504

BT1/9/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB New Student Organization Facility at 1330 11th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer.

Shelby Company LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT1/9/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC Split Unit Upgrades – Minor ES, Barrett ES, Huffman MS, and Sun Valley ES for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/9/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC RTU Package I – Glen Iris Elementary, Green Acres Middle, Hudson K-8, Jones Valley Middle, West End Academy, Wilkerson Middle for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/9/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC RTU Package II – Huffman High, Inglenook K8, Parker High, Ramsay High, Washington K8, WJ Christian K8 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/9/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Monday, January 17, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HIGHLANDS Domestic Hot water Repairs – Main For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H255007 Architect’s Project No. 069-23B

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes the replacement of domestic hot water equipment and associated construction for the Main Mechanical Room on the 3rd floor of the UAB Highlands Building. This includes but is not limited to partition and concrete patching and plumbing work. Existing steam to hot water exchangers will be replaced and a modular mixing station will be installed to serve all floors in Main and Medical Office Building. Miscellaneous pipework to be completed. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures and the use of phasing may be utilized to minimize downtime. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient hospital and clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience as a General Contractor in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owner’s representatives to successfully deliver the project. The anticipated dollar amount is approximately $900,000-950,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 17, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 24, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre- qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Architects 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Mr. Alan Crotwell

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

alanc@bparchitects.com

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten

(10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 11, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held January 28, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the UAB Highlands Main Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT1/9/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor New 1.5T MRI at 1802 6th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Cresent Avenue, Birmingham, Al 35209

ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer.

Shelby Company LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT1/9/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until 2:00pm CST January 21, 2025 for this project:

“HVAC Upgrades at South Shades Crest Elementary, Hoover Hall, and Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office” Each facility will be an individual bid package as follows:

Package A: South Shades Crest Elementary

Package B: Hoover Hall

Package C: Hoover City Schools Board of Education Office

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Hoover City Schools Maintenance Facility, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 at 10:00AM CST January 14, 2025 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT1/9/2024

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for HABD McCoy Building Renovations at 1301 25th Ave N, Birmingham, Al 35204 for the owner, Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect, CCR Architecture of Birmingham, Al.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT1/9/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25013

Loveman Village Daycare Renovation

Issued December 20, 2024

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE & SITE VISIT Friday January 3, 2025 11:00AM DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Tuesday January 7, 2025 4:00 PM CT SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Friday January 10, 2025 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT1/9/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

37-18-428 Old Looney Mill Road & Caldwell Mill Road over Cahaba River Tributaries Bridge Replacements

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Encrypted electronic bids will be received by Jefferson County Commission Department of Roads & Transportation until 2:00 p.m. (local time); on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, for Old Looney Mill Road & Caldwell Mill Road over Cahaba River Tributaries Bridge Replacements project. All forms, information, and specifications are available for download free at www.bidexpress.com/businesses/54427/home The project includes grade, drain, base, pave and bridge replacement. All questions must be submitted through the Bid Express solicitation for this project. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in Conference Room A-200 of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

BT1/9/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: December 18, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Design of Lightning Protection Systems at various properties in Jefferson County, Alabama

PROJECT LOCATION: Various locations throughout the Jefferson County Commission footprint in Alabama

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 23, 2025, 2 P.M.

This project consists of the design and management of the installation of lightning protection systems at various buildings located in Jefferson County. The overall project is for all necessary materials, equipment, tools, and labor needed to provide a turnkey installation of a passive capacitor system to provide lightning protection for the various buildings in the Jefferson County, Alabama footprint.

The full design scope includes the development and preparation of plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing system components as needed and replacement with new system components, as well as building envelope specialist recommendations.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm.

2. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

3. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

4. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes.

5. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

6. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

7. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits.

8. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years.

9. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT1/9/2024

______________________________

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696 Capital Budget Number: BP-658-20

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Western Filter Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion, Liquid Lime and Electrical Upgrades will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday February 11, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of a new sodium hypochlorite

1. New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building

a. Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area.

b. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms.

c. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal.

d. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps.

e. Chemical Piping and valves.

f. Electrical Room.

g. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building.

2. New interior and exterior sodium hypochlorite piping and inject points. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new building to existing chemical injection points throughout the site. Chemical vaults are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing.

3. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area

1. Liquid Lime storage tanks.

2. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps.

4. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with LCS, remote from new outdoor containment area.

5. New interior and exterior liquid lime piping, tubing, injection points, and junction boxes. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new containment area to existing chemical injection points at the rapid mix and clearwells. Chemical junction boxes are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing.

6. New MCC equipment in the Electrical Room to replace existing MCC equipment in existing plant’s Chemical Building. New power feed from Filter Building to New Sodium

Hypochlorite Building.

7. New potable water line feeding the new Sodium Hypochlorite Building and additional fire hydrant connections.

8. Replacement of existing water heater beneath alum storage tank, installation of new tempered water valve, and new interior and exterior piping for hot and tempered water.

9. Demolition of old chlorine feed equipment, piping, scales, and scrubber system.

10. Demolition of old MCC’s in Chemical Building.

11. Demolition of old lime storage and feed equipment in the Chemical Building. Repair of Chemical Building roof after removal of old lime silo.

12. New DCS equipment in Sodium Hypochlorite Building and in Chemical Buildings.

13. Temporary power requirements for Carbon Building and new permanent power.

14. Modifications to electrical distribution at field motors, including disconnects, local control stations, and motor terminations.

15. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, and access control system.

16. Miscellaneous site improvements, electrical duct banks, conduits, and site piping as required.

17. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after January 8, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Prime Contractor bidders who have paid for Contract Documents as described above may also request electronic copies (PDFs) of the Contract Documents by sending request to the Owner & the Engineer in writing. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the OWNER’s Western Filter Plant, located at 1400 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35214. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference and the pre-bid site visit. The purpose of the pre-bid conference and site visit is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

This project includes a Preconstruction Planning Period that begins when the Contract Times commence. Construction Work onsite will not be allowed until completion of the Preconstruction Planning Period. The Preconstruction Planning Period is the first five months of the Contract Times set forth in the Agreement.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one

or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233 Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT1/9/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: January 9, 2025

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Family Courts Building Feasibility Study for Ballistic Features

PROJECT LOCATION: 120 2nd Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 30, 2025, 2 P.M.

The purpose of this feasibility study is to evaluate the practicality, design, and implementation of ballistic features such as doors and glass for enhanced security within the Jefferson County Commission Family Courts Building. This study will assess current infrastructure, provide recommendations, and determine the feasibility of integrating ballistic materials into the facility.

The full design scope includes the development of a feasibility study report with detailed findings and recommendations including conceptual design layouts, cost estimates, and a summary of potential risks, challenges, and mitigation strategies.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the assessment and analysis of door and glass specifications, including dimensions, materials, and structural integrity. The A/E shall also evaluate potential security risks and identify the appropriate level of ballistic protection required (e.g., UL or NIJ standards) based on stakeholders’ security concerns and operational requirements. The A/E shall provide conceptual design options, including material specifications and preliminary layouts and cost estimates for the design, materials, and installation of ballistic features.

The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work. The A/E shall deliver a comprehensive report summarizing findings, including the feasibility of installation, cost estimates, and design options.

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm.

2. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

3. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

4. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes.

5. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

6. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

7. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits.

8. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years.

9. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT1/9/2024

PROBATE COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

716 RICHARD ARRINGTON, JR. BLVD. N., BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35203

JAMES P. NAFTEL, II, JUDGE

CHIEF ELECTION OFFICIAL, JEFFERSON COUNTY

205-325-5203

JANUARY 3, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Primary Special Election, for Alabama Senate District 5, will be held at designated polling places on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on that date. A public test of voting machines will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025, at the Jefferson County Operations Center, located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35217.

Pursuant to the provisions of § 21-4-23, Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that:

1. Instructions, printed in large type, will be conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

2. Each polling place shall have an AutoMark Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

3. Absentee ballots are available to any handicapped or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot are the same as for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

4. Any handicapped or elderly individual who, because of handicap or age, requires assistance in casting a vote, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist in the casting of the vote.

Further, § 17-9-13(a), Code of Alabama (1975) states, “Any person who wishes assistance in voting may receive assistance from any persons the voter chooses except the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, or an office or agent of the voter’s union.”

James P. Naftel, II

Judge of Probate

BT1/9/2024

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

Will be taken at

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

2100 STONEY BROOK LANE

FULTONDALE, ALABAMA 35068

(205) 841-2595

ONLY 100 Applications for the Waitlist Will be Accepted

Beginning Tuesday, January 14th – Thursday, January 16th, 2025, you may PICK UP a Public Housing Application on Tuesday thru Thursday, 8:00A.M. to 4:00 P.M. from the Jefferson County Housing Authority’s Fultondale Office at 2100 Stoney Brook Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068. You can also print an application from the website JCHA.COM.

You can drop off your application along with the required documents between the dated stated above or email your application to be placed on the waitlist. After the 100 applications are identified, the process will begin. When you are contacted to come for an appointment, you must bring original documents (copies are only acceptable to establish eligibility for the waitlist, not for housing.

Must be 19 Years of Age to Apply.

Noted Below Are Documents that Need to be Included in Your Application Packet

(Copies are Acceptable Only for Establishing Eligibility for the Waitlist)

• State Driver’s License, State ID or Military ID for each household member 18 years and older.

• Birth Certificates for each family member (Copies – The originals will be required for housing)

• Social Security Cards for each family member (Copies – The originals will be required for housing)

• Marriage Certificates and/or Divorce Decree, Statement of Separation (Whichever Applies)

• Name and mailing address of current employer AND 2 CHECK STUBS

• Verification of current income (SS, SSI, TANF, Food Stamps, Child Support, Unemployment, etc.)

*****All documents must be signed and dated by the Head of Household

and anyone 18 years and older who will be living in the unit.*****

BT1/9/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25012 On-Call Plumbing Sewer & Drain Services AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday, January 13, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday, January 20, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT1/9/2024

AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that on January 14,2025 U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama will Sell under the contractual landlords lien process by Online auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods.

******* WILL BE Sold Online at Lockerfox.com *******

1588 Carson Rd, Fultondale, AL: 292 Teresa Belcher, 262 Barbara Anderson, 144 William Hopkins.

1632 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL:

BT1/9/2024

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Motor Vehicle act 32-13-1 thru 8 code of Alabama 1975. 2011 GMC Acadia VIN #1GKKRREDXBJ260504 will be sold at public auction on 02/10/2025 at 10:00 am at 2040 Old Montgomery Hwy, Pelham, AL 35244

BT1/9/2024

______________________________

