January 16, 2024

Employment

Ticket Office Supervisor

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Office Supervisor and 2. Assistant Ticketing Manager-Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/16/2024

Ticket Seller Part Time

Utility Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Ticket Seller Part Time, and 2. Utility Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

Field Conversion Technician Part-Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Field Conversion Technician Part-Time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

Event Manager: City Walk BHAM

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Event Manager: City Walk BHAM for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT1/9/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-904536

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEOTIS WILLIAM (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 11, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 27, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 911 4th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-1-008-004.000 a/k/a 0129000410080040000000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 22, according to the Map and Survey of Owenton as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 22 Owenton

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of December, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904555

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID PATRICK AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES ( IF DECEASED); DOLLIE PATRICK AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; WMW LAND, LLC, NATIONSBANC FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION OF ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 12 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 27, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2741 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-021-002.000 a/k/a 012200324021002000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, and the East 1/2 Lot 4, Block 15, according to the Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 5 and E 1/2 LOT 4 BLK 15

SHADYSIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of December, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904561

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VONCEIL SANDERS; ESTATE OF ALVIN STEELE; ESTATE OF CLARA STEELE; ESTATE OF ELVIN STEELE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 12, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block 12, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills, being the Suddeth Realty Company’s 6th Addition to Birmingham, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 14, Page 3.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2017058306 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 12 DURID HILLS 6TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-011-021.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 7, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904469

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOYCE ALEXANDER; CHANDRA HOUSE; MORCAP, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 6, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

East 33 1/3 feet of Lot 15, Block 145, according to the map and survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018031055 as follows: E 33 1/3 FT of Lot 15 BLK 145 NO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-14-4-042-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904602

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CLARA BROWN TAYLOR; ESTATE OF CLARA BROWN TAYLOR; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, in Block “B”, according to Gallagher’s Map and Survey of the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 19, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, said map being a plat of “West Highland” Addition to Pratt City, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057630 as follows: LOT 6 BLK B MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-.3-008-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904578

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LACOREY D. WILLIAMS; FIRST FEDERAL BANK; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 9, Block 2, according to the Survey of Germania Place, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 35, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2023095595 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 2 GERMANIA PLACE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-08-3-026-018.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904628

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM FOSTER; ALMA FOSTER; ESTATE OF JOHN OLIVER SMITH, SR.; ESTATE OF VIVIAN SMITH; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 15, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 in Block 8 of the J. R. Phillips Survey, as recorded in Map Book 5, at Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in 2021001951 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 8 J R PHILLIPS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-28-3-013-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 27, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/16/2025

CASE NO. CV-2024-904626

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF TOMMIE CARGILL A/K/A TOMMY CARGILL; ESTATE OF NEBRASKA CARGILL; ESTATE OF GEORGE CARGILL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 15, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block D, Mary Gallagher Survey, map of which is recorded Map Book 4 Page 74 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and lying in Section 19, Township 17, Range 3 East, Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057635 as follows: LOT 3 BLK D MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-097.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 7, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT01/16/2025

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

SHADES MOUNTAIN FILTER PLANT SHORT-TERM

RESIDUALS HANDLING IMPROVEMENTS

Project Number: P.04380

Capital Budget Number: BP–664-24

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 6th, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Shades Mountain Filter Plant Short-Term Residuals Handling Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

Mobilization and demobilization. Perform demolition work as indicated in the drawings. Furnish and install automated isolation plug valves on existing 8” auger drain lines for both centrifuges. Install OWNER’s procured motorized actuators on the diverter valves in the basement. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the basement sump pit. Create new sump pit in the basement between the truck containment area and the rollup door along with required submersible pump and piping. Upsize the sump pumps and associated piping, valves and appurtenances in the wet well next to Thickener No.1. Furnish and install new conveyors system, including inclined conveyors, offload conveyors, with interconnecting chutes and the supports of all equipment. Create a new offload bay in the basement, including a hopper with supports, a new opening on the north wall with motorized roll-up door installed, retaining wall, and concrete driveway connecting to the existing roadway. Re-route service water, drain and electrical utility lines as indicated in the drawings. Furnish and install new air compressor in the operation floor. Furnish and install new HVAC system in the operating floor and basement with the associated monitoring and alarm systems. PLC upgrade for the existing centrifuge control panels. Electrical, instrumentation and controls, and integration with SCADA associated with the above-mentioned work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Suite 109, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after December 9th, 2024 from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on January 14th, 2025 at Shades Mountain Filter Plant, located at 2990 Shades Crest Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama. Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

The legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Phone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Yahya Majali, P.E

Phone number (205) 545-1504

BT1/16/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC Split Unit Upgrades – Minor ES, Barrett ES, Huffman MS, and Sun Valley ES for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/16/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC RTU Package I – Glen Iris Elementary, Green Acres Middle, Hudson K-8, Jones Valley Middle, West End Academy, Wilkerson Middle for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/16/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

BCS HVAC RTU Package II – Huffman High, Inglenook K8, Parker High, Ramsay High, Washington K8, WJ Christian K8 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT1/16/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

Shelby Company LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor New 1.5T MRI at 1802 6th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons

having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Cresent Avenue, Birmingham, Al 35209

ArchitectureWorks, Architect / Engineer.

Shelby Company LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

BT1/16/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: December 18, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Design of Lightning Protection Systems at various properties in Jefferson County, Alabama

PROJECT LOCATION: Various locations throughout the Jefferson County Commission footprint in Alabama

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 23, 2025, 2 P.M.

This project consists of the design and management of the installation of lightning protection systems at various buildings located in Jefferson County. The overall project is for all necessary materials, equipment, tools, and labor needed to provide a turnkey installation of a passive capacitor system to provide lightning protection for the various buildings in the Jefferson County, Alabama footprint.

The full design scope includes the development and preparation of plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of existing system components as needed and replacement with new system components, as well as building envelope specialist recommendations.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT1/16/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696 Capital Budget Number: BP-658-20

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Western Filter Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Conversion, Liquid Lime and Electrical Upgrades will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday February 11, 2025. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of a new sodium hypochlorite

New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps. Chemical Piping and valves. Electrical Room. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building. New interior and exterior sodium hypochlorite piping and inject points. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new building to existing chemical injection points throughout the site. Chemical vaults are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area Liquid Lime storage tanks. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with LCS, remote from new outdoor containment area. New interior and exterior liquid lime piping, tubing, injection points, and junction boxes. Containment piping with carrier tubing extends from new containment area to existing chemical injection points at the rapid mix and clearwells. Chemical junction boxes are to be installed along piping runs to facilitate installation and replacement of chemical tubing. New MCC equipment in the Electrical Room to replace existing MCC equipment in existing plant’s Chemical Building. New power feed from Filter Building to New Sodium

Hypochlorite Building.

New potable water line feeding the new Sodium Hypochlorite Building and additional fire hydrant connections. Replacement of existing water heater beneath alum storage tank, installation of new tempered water valve, and new interior and exterior piping for hot and tempered water. Demolition of old chlorine feed equipment, piping, scales, and scrubber system. Demolition of old MCC’s in Chemical Building. Demolition of old lime storage and feed equipment in the Chemical Building. Repair of Chemical Building roof after removal of old lime silo. New DCS equipment in Sodium Hypochlorite Building and in Chemical Buildings. Temporary power requirements for Carbon Building and new permanent power. Modifications to electrical distribution at field motors, including disconnects, local control stations, and motor terminations. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, and access control system. Miscellaneous site improvements, electrical duct banks, conduits, and site piping as required. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after January 8, 2025, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Prime Contractor bidders who have paid for Contract Documents as described above may also request electronic copies (PDFs) of the Contract Documents by sending request to the Owner & the Engineer in writing. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the OWNER’s Western Filter Plant, located at 1400 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35214. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference and the pre-bid site visit. The purpose of the pre-bid conference and site visit is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

This project includes a Preconstruction Planning Period that begins when the Contract Times commence. Construction Work onsite will not be allowed until completion of the Preconstruction Planning Period. The Preconstruction Planning Period is the first five months of the Contract Times set forth in the Agreement.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one

or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233 Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT1/16/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: January 9, 2025

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Family Courts Building Feasibility Study for Ballistic Features

PROJECT LOCATION: 120 2nd Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 30, 2025, 2 P.M.

The purpose of this feasibility study is to evaluate the practicality, design, and implementation of ballistic features such as doors and glass for enhanced security within the Jefferson County Commission Family Courts Building. This study will assess current infrastructure, provide recommendations, and determine the feasibility of integrating ballistic materials into the facility.

The full design scope includes the development of a feasibility study report with detailed findings and recommendations including conceptual design layouts, cost estimates, and a summary of potential risks, challenges, and mitigation strategies.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the assessment and analysis of door and glass specifications, including dimensions, materials, and structural integrity. The A/E shall also evaluate potential security risks and identify the appropriate level of ballistic protection required (e.g., UL or NIJ standards) based on stakeholders’ security concerns and operational requirements. The A/E shall provide conceptual design options, including material specifications and preliminary layouts and cost estimates for the design, materials, and installation of ballistic features.

The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and coordination of the engineering and design work. The A/E shall deliver a comprehensive report summarizing findings, including the feasibility of installation, cost estimates, and design options.

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT1/16/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25012 On-Call Plumbing Sewer & Drain Services AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday, January 13, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday, January 20, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT1/16/2024

Request for Qualifications

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting a quote (RFQ) for one Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for a new TSA Checkpoint at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to jhoward@flybhm.com. The deadline for proposal questions/clarifications is January 14, 2025 @2:00PM and the deadline for proposals is January 21, 2025 @2:00PM. All inquiries and quotes are to be sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

BT1/16/2024

NOTICE

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS SUSPENDED

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

2100 Stoney Brook Lane Fultondale, AL 35068

(205) 841-4573

Effective 4:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16,2025, The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA)

Fultondale Office will no longer be accepting applications for the following sites:

Fultondale Village, Brookside, Hickory Grove and Red Hollow.

BT1/16/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-902848.00

)

Diane Moore )

) PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Diane Moore Last Known Address 2700 30TH ENSLEY, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35208

You are hereby notified that REO 2023-NR1 LLC filed a Complaint for Ejectment on July 19, 2024 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Diane Moore (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendant for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the day of , 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

BT1/16/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WYOMING COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN THE INTEREST OF: A FEMALE CHILD, DOB: 04/15/2011, BORN TO LACY KING AND PRESTON KING

CASE NOS. 24-JA-88

ORDER OF PUBLICATION AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Lacy King

Alabama,

AND TO ANY PERSON who claims or may claim a parental or other interest in and to a male child, born April 15th, 2011 in Beckley, West Virginia, whose birth mother is Lacy King:

You have been named as the mother of a female child born April 15th, 2011, in Beckley, West Virginia.

A petition has been filed in the Circuit Court of Wyoming County, West Virginia in which the West Virginia Department Human Services seeks a disposition and/or

terminate parental rights of any or all of the parents or other parties, and which further seeks temporary and permanent custody of the child or children.

This case is scheduled for hearing before the Honorable Joshua J Miller, Judge of the Circuit Court, Wyoming County Courthouse, Pineville, West Virginia, on February 11th, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the case may be heard. THIS

HEARING MAY BE RESCHEDULED BY THE COURT WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE OR PUBLICATION.

You are required to attend this hearing if you want to claim or keep your rights as a parent. You should also notify the Court and the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Wyoming County, West Virginia in writing of your wishes. An attorney may be appointed by the Court to represent you in this matter.

IF YOU DO NOT SHOW UP FOR THE HEARING, YOU MAY LOSE ALL RIGHTS TO CUSTODY, OR TO SEE, VISIT, OR CLAIM KINSHIP TO THE CHILD OR

CHILDREN. You need to act immediately to preserve any legal rights you may have.

A copy of the Petition may be obtained from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Wyoming County, West Virginia, at the address below.

Dated this 13thday of January, 2025.

Sante “Sonny” Boninsegna, Jr.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney of Wyoming County, West Virginia P O Box 462

Pineville, WV 24874-0462

Phone: 304-732-8000

FAX: 304-732-6052

BT1/16/2024

Public Hearing Notice

The Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium dba/Clastran is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for Operational, Administration, Planning, and Capital assistance award under 49 U.S.C. Section 5311 of the Federal Transit Laws. This grant funding will provide financial assistance for public transportation service for the residents of Shelby and Jefferson counties.

The service is provided for general public and currently operates Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All residents including mobility device users, must schedule 24 hours in advance. Fares are $4.00 per one way trip, $8 per round trip. No service or fare changes are planned for FY2026.

Copies of detailed budgets, and service description may be obtained via , email request to SSpencer@Clastran.com or at the Clastran office at 2100 16th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35205.

This grant funding will provide federal financial assistance for Administration, Operational, Planning and Capital Expenses. Capital funding will be used to purchase 4 transit vehicles with mobility device securements.

A public hearing will be held on January 27, 2025 at 10 a.m. in the Clastran Board Room at the Clastran office at 2100 16th Ave. South, Suite 55, Birmingham, AL 35205 for public comment. If there are questions or comments or if information is needed in another language or alternative format, contact:

Shari Spencer

Executive Director

Clastran

205-325-8787

sspencer@clastran.com

Clastran does not discriminate against any individual on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

BT1/16/2024

Divorce Notice

The Petitioner: Clarence Bell has filed for divorce from

Respondent: Rosseau Bell in Los Angeles, California

Superior Court 111 N Hill Street 90012 on 11/20/2023 case #23stfl12030. Clarence is trying to contact Rousseau Bell for reason of reconcilable differences. A certified letter has been sent out to last known address.

Email: ApostleBell.Northern.USA@Minister.com

BT1/16/2024

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Motor Vehicle act 32-13-1 thru 8 code of Alabama 1975. 2011 GMC Acadia VIN #1GKKRREDXBJ260504 will be sold at public auction on 02/10/2025 at 10:00 am at 2040 Old Montgomery Hwy, Pelham, AL 35244

BT1/16/2024

