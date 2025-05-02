Hotly-Contested Birmingham Water Works Board Bill Set to Become Law

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 66-27 to pass a contentious bill that takes control of the Birmingham Water Works Board from the city of Birmingham and makes it a regional board governed by several counties.

The vote came after two hours of debate. The bill now awaits Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature.

Republican lawmakers from the Birmingham suburbs sponsored the bill, which was opposed by Democratic representatives from the city.

Birmingham controls six of the nine seats on the current board.

The bill, by Sen. Dan Roberts, R-Mountain Brook, replaces that system with what the sponsor said would be a seven-member board.

The Birmingham mayor, Birmingham City Council, and Jefferson County Commission will each have one appointment.

The governor will have one appointment, and that person will be a resident of Jefferson County.

Shelby County and Blount County will each have one appointment.

The lieutenant governor will have one appointment with no residency requirement.The bill adds some qualifications for board members, including requirements for backgrounds in business, finance, and, for one slot on the board, engineering.

Roberts and supporters of the bill said the goal was to create a professional board that would improve service and put customers first.

But Democrats and members of the BWWB say the bill wrongly takes control that should remain with Birmingham. They said more than 90% of BWWB’s customers live in Jefferson County, and more than 40% live in Birmingham.