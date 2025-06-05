Meet the Architect of Alabama’s Underground Ballroom LGBTQ+ Scene

By Je’Don Holloway-Talley | For The Birmingham Times

June is Pride Month, a time for parades, celebrations, and other events to honor the LGBTQ+ community and advocate for equal rights, but there’s another little-known celebration, that few get to see, or even know about that touches the lives of thousands — the Ballroom scene, or just Ballroom.

A Black and Latino underground LGBTQ+ subculture, Ballroom consists of two primary features: anchoring family-like structures, called Houses, and … flamboyant competitive Balls. Houses, often named after famous fashion brands and retail brands—like Balenciaga, Gucci, Von Dutch, Old Navy, and others—offer “social support, a network of friends, and a social setting that allows free … expression.”

A key component of Ballroom is the “chosen family” due to some being disowned or ostracized from their biological ones, or as a refuge or respite from a world where they feel misunderstood and underrepresented. These families, or Houses, are led by “mothers” and “fathers,” usually older members of the Ballroom scene, who provide guidance and support for their House “children.” There are even godparents, who gladly fill the role of mother or father when needed.

In the Ballroom community, terms like ‘Legend’ and ‘Icon’ … have specific meanings”— and they are earned, not claimed. “Legend” status honors those who have achieved consistent excellence and recognition in a specific category over time. “Icon” is a higher distinction, reserved for individuals whose influence has helped shape, expand, or preserve the culture on a broader scale. Both titles reflect deep community respect and lasting impact.

And one of the Magic City’s icons is Bessemer, Alabama, native Clinton Adams, known as “Father Alabama.”

“The chosen family is the safety net for a lot of people,” Adams explained to The Birmingham Times. “Their biological family doesn’t accept them, but [as part of a Ballroom House] they fall into a family that will. My biological family has always supported me, but I know that’s not true for everyone. Ballroom becomes the place where they find that love.

Adams heads the Alabama chapter of the House of Old Navy. Known on both the mainstream and kiki scenes — the latter of which “originated from social gatherings, or ‘kikis,’ at health outreach organizations” — he is credited for bringing Ballroom to Birmingham in the late 2000s and nurturing it from the ground up.

Adams helped launch Alabama’s first kiki Houses, a youth-focused social cousin to the more competitive mainstream Ballroom scene, providing a platform for young people to grow their talent while finding safety and structure.

Becoming “Father Alabama”

Adams was first exposed to Ballroom in 2005 during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia.

“I was young and didn’t even know that many gay people at that time, so to see a bunch of people walking runway, spinning on their heads, and doing all these stunts, I was truly amazed at it,” he said. “I left in awe, … and all my trips from then on were centered around going back to Atlanta to learn more about the culture to bring back everything I learned.”

Adams, 42, not only brought what he learned back to Birmingham but also participated in the culture.

“I started vogueing and teaching myself by watching YouTube videos,” he said of “the highly stylized form of dance created by black and Latino LGBTQ communities,” as described by the website of the National Museum of African American its History and Culture.

“At first, people thought I was crazy. They were like ‘Is he on drugs?’ because Alabama is conservative, and they didn’t know what [Ballroom culture] was. But, eventually, they started asking questions and wanting to learn, and it blossomed from there,” Adams said.

By late 2008, Friday nights at Club 21—a venue in downtown Birmingham that catered to a young, mostly Black LGBTQ+ clientele—were jam-packed.

“Tool for Empowerment”

As father of the Alabama chapter of the House of Old Navy and one of the driving forces behind the kiki Ballroom scene, Adams’ influence extended well beyond the runway. For him, Ballroom became a tool for empowerment, health awareness, and life coaching.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how many lives I’ve saved from [HIV and AIDS] and how many kids I’ve helped graduate from high school all because [of their involvement in Ballroom],” Adams said. “It’s not just about walking a Ball. I’ve literally been in their lives every step of the way.”

When Club 21 closed in the early 2010s, Birmingham’s kiki scene paused. And then Adams was contacted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB’s) 1917 Clinic, one of the nation’s leading HIV and AIDS outreach clinics, with an opportunity.

“I threw a major Ball [with partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the UAB 1917 Clinic, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and others]. The 1917 Clinic reached out and wanted to throw a really big Ball and to give away $60,000. It was at [a downtown Birmingham hotel]. I bought the trophies myself, and we gave away hotel rooms, gas cards, and [big dollar] category prizes. That event cost about $100,000 by the time it was over,” he said.

Continuing to Evolve

Adams’ commitment to his Ballroom House children stretches into everyday life.

“One of my kids who didn’t know anything about Ballroom is a legend now,” he said. “I met him when he was in a rough situation with an older man, and he wasn’t even going to school anymore. I showed him how to take care of his sexual health, paid for his prom and his graduation, and even drove him to prom myself.”

Though being Father Alabama is at the heart of Adams’ work, at times, his support has meant offering help that many take for granted.

“I’ve had kids who I let drop me off at work just so they could have the car to go to school,” he said. “But I will teach you what you need to do to be great—not just in Ballroom but in real life.”

The goal for Adams has always been bigger than the scene itself.

“I don’t want followers. I want to create leaders, people who can carry the legacy forward,” he said. “I won’t be here forever, but I want what I’ve built to keep going long after I’m gone.”

As the Birmingham Ballroom scene continues to evolve, Adams has stepped away from the spotlight to watch others carry the torch.

“It’s an honor to see it now. There was a time when it was only me throwing Balls, and now there are so many others,” he said. “I tell people all the time, I’m not just a father of Old Navy—I’m a father of the scene.”

Birmingham’s Ballroom community is excited about an upcoming summer ball, called “The Wicked Summer Pride Kiki Ball,” set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 Avenue D, Birmingham, AL 35218. For more info, visit: https://facebook.com/events/s/the-wicked-summer-pride-kiki-b/1855391028629481/.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

