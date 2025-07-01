Beyoncé Donates $100,000 to Legendary HBCU Marching Band

HBCU Buzz

Beyoncé just did it for the culture—again.

The global icon’s philanthropic arm, BeyGOOD Foundation, has donated $100,000 to support Texas Southern University’s legendary Ocean of Soul Marching Band, amplifying her deep connection to HBCU tradition and hometown pride.

The gift comes on the heels of the band’s standout performance in Beyoncé’s widely acclaimed “Beyoncé Bowl,” aired during the 2024 Christmas Day football showcase. That appearance didn’t just put the Ocean of Soul on a global stage—it set the tone for this moment of recognition and reinvestment.

The $100,000 donation will help fund scholarships, enhance recruitment efforts, and support technology and infrastructure upgrades for the marching band program—one of the most recognized in HBCU culture.

“This is more than just a donation,” said Dr. Brian Simmons, director of the Ocean of Soul. “It’s an investment in our students, our sound, and our story.”

A Legacy of Giving Back

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first time giving back to the HBCU community. In 2018, following her legendary “Beychella” performance, she launched the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, which awarded $25,000 scholarships to students at eight HBCUs, including Texas Southern, Xavier, Wilberforce, and Morehouse.

Through her BeyGOOD Foundation, she’s championed education, disaster relief, small business development, and now—HBCU marching bands.Her recent focus on cultural preservation through music aligns perfectly with what the Ocean of Soul represents: precision, pride, and performance that goes beyond the field.

Ocean of Soul: More Than a Band

For decades, the Ocean of Soul has defined the sound of Texas Southern, electrifying audiences with its high-energy performances, tight formations, and signature style. From football games to parades and national showcases, the band has become one of the most respected ensembles in the HBCU band world.

Now, with this donation, the band will have greater capacity to recruit new talent, retain seasoned musicians, and provide scholarship support to students who bring the program to life.

“This funding provides critical support to our students as they work to balance academic, financial, and performance demands,” said Charlie Coleman III, Senior Associate Vice President of Development at TSU. “We’re grateful to BeyGOOD for recognizing their excellence.”

The Bigger Picture

This donation highlights a broader movement toward intentional HBCU investment from Black celebrities, alumni, and leaders. It’s not just about writing checks—it’s about acknowledging legacy and using platforms to uplift institutions that have historically been underfunded but never underestimated.

Texas Southern’s president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young noted the impact goes far beyond music“This generous contribution strengthens our university’s commitment to academic excellence, student development, and cultural leadership,” she said.

With her BeyGOOD Foundation, Beyoncé continues to center HBCUs in the national conversation—whether through scholarships, performance opportunities, or legacy-building donations like this one.

As the Ocean of Soul marches into a new season, they do so with the backing of a hometown hero who continues to give HBCU students more than inspiration — she gives them opportunity.

