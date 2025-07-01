Traveling Internationally? Birmingham Public Library Serves as Official Passport Acceptance Site

By Roy L. Williams | Birmingham Public Library

Planning a summer vacation or your next international adventure? Don’t let passport paperwork slow you down. The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) makes it easy and affordable to get or renew your passport, without the stress.

As an official passport acceptance facility, BPL helps first‑time applicants, seasoned travelers, and families navigate the passport process step by step.

Here’s how BPL can help you take off with confidence:

Walk In

At the Central Library in downtown Birmingham, you can apply for a passport without an appointment. Just walk in Monday–Friday, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and our friendly team will help you get started.

Call (205) 226‑3705 or visit the Citizen Services Department for details.

Prefer to plan ahead?

Make an appointment at:

Choose the location and time that fits your schedule.

First Time? We’re Here to Help

Applying for your first passport or your child’s? BPL’s trained passport acceptance agents walk you through every step, so you’ll know exactly what documents to bring.

Tip: Click here to check out our passport service page.

Need a Passport Photo? We’ve Got You Covered

Skip the extra stop! BPL offers quick, affordable passport photo services on site, so you can handle everything in one visit.

For Families, Students, and Seniors

Whether you’re:

Helping your teen get ready to study abroad

Applying for a child’s first passport

Renewing yours before retirement travel

Assisting a senior traveler who doesn’t drive long distances

BPL’s passport services fit every stage of life.

Travel Inspiration at Your Fingertips

While you’re here, why not explore the travel resources our libraries offer to help? Browse BPL’s shelves for books about destinations, culture, or new languages. From Paris to Rio de Janeiro, we have stories and guides to fuel your excitement even before you board your flight.

Get Ready to Go!

Don’t wait until the last minute. Apply early and travel stress‑free.

For details, visit the Birmingham Public Library passport website or contact us by calling:

Central Library: (205) 226‑3705

Avondale Regional Branch Library: (205) 226‑4000

Springville Road Regional Branch Library: (205) 226‑4081

Your next adventure starts at BPL, where your passport to the world is just pages away.

