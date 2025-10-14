Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Sisterhood and Celebration: Birmingham Begins Breast Cancer Awareness Month (PHOTOS)

Sisterhood and Celebration: Birmingham Begins Breast Cancer Awareness Month (PHOTOS)

From left: Evelyn Dial, Joanne Smith and Monique Houser pose outside of Birmingham's Legion Field Stadium during 2025 Sistah Strut. (Amarr Croskey, For The Birmingham Times)

Amarr Croskey Photos | For The Birmingham Times

The pitter-patter of those running and walking, along with the sounds of abundant laughter, filled Graymont Avenue as women from all over participated in the 14th Annual Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB) Sistah Strut walk/run/ride/stroll, that took place on September 27, at Legion Field Stadium. BBBB is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting individuals with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income, and underserved communities. In addition to survivors and supporters, multiple vendors were at Legion Field to support BBBB. Breast Cancer Awareness Month began Oct. 1.

Visit wearebbbb.org to learn more about resources available for those in need as well as becoming a donor. 

