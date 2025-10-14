Sisterhood and Celebration: Birmingham Begins Breast Cancer Awareness Month (PHOTOS)

Amarr Croskey Photos | For The Birmingham Times

The pitter-patter of those running and walking, along with the sounds of abundant laughter, filled Graymont Avenue as women from all over participated in the 14th Annual Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB) Sistah Strut walk/run/ride/stroll, that took place on September 27, at Legion Field Stadium. BBBB is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting individuals with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income, and underserved communities. In addition to survivors and supporters, multiple vendors were at Legion Field to support BBBB. Breast Cancer Awareness Month began Oct. 1.

Visit wearebbbb.org to learn more about resources available for those in need as well as becoming a donor.

