PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!!!

TODAY, OCTOBER 2…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DEAD TOOTH with SNACKS at Saturn.

**TIGERS EYE with THE BAND SILHOUETTE & KYLE KIMBRELL + BRAD at The Nick.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BEVY KARAOKE at Saturn.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**CREATURE COMFORT with WANDA from the WANDA BAND + SPEAK EASY at The Nick.

**DANIEL DONATO’S COSMIC COUNTRY at Saturn.

**TAYLORVILLE – A TRIBUTE TO TAYLOR SWIFT at Iron City.

**ABBEY ROAD LIVE – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4…

**TAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Saturn.

**SECRET FORMULA & KIRKOS at the Nick.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**AVONDALE VINTAGE MARKET, Noon – 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**POCKET VINYL with KAI AND THE HERETICS & LOWER HYBRID at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 6…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Guest Appearance by EDGE OF DESTINY AND QUEENS HORIZON at The Nick.

**JENSEN MCRAE – THE PRAYING FOR YOUR DOWNFALL TOUR with ANDRE CORNELOUS at Saturn.

**ELEVATION RHYTHM – GOODBYE YESTERDAY TOUR at Iron City.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – A BENEFIT SHOW for K.P. at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**LATE NIGHT WEDNESDAYS OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**FREE – OSCILLATIONS -ELECTRONIC MUSIC OPEN MIC PERFORMANCE at Saturn.

**SLEEPING WITH SIRENS: DON’T LET THE PARTY DIE TOUR at Iron City.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**KOLTON MOORE & THE CLEVER FEW at Saturn.

**GOAT AND YOUR MOM with BOLEE & JUSTIFY THESE SCARS at The Nick.

**VISHNU, DAVIS & HALEIGH – LIVE at Avondale Brewing Co.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10….

**BEAUTY IS THE ENEMY with GO GO KILLERS and PLEASANT VALLEY at The Nick.

**FELLY with JOHN-ROBERT at Saturn.

**ALESTORM: FALL 2025 TOUR at Iron City.

**RUNAWAY GIN – A TRIBUTE TO PHISH at Avondale Brewing Co.

Book of the Month

Between Lovers and Friends: A Novel

By Shirlene Obuobi

Shirlene Obuobi’s novel Between Lovers and Friends invites readers into a heartfelt exploration of modern romance and the complexities of friendship. Set against a vibrant backdrop of Chicago, the story follows two longtime friends as they navigate the transition from platonic companionship to something deeper, grappling with vulnerability, trust, and the courage to redefine their relationship. Obuobi’s writing is both witty and emotionally resonant, making this book a captivating choice for anyone who appreciates love stories that balance real-life challenges with hope and authenticity.

Movie of the Month

Ruth and Boaz

Streaming on Netflix

The new Netflix release, Ruth and Boaz, reimagines the timeless biblical tale with a fresh, contemporary lens. Set in modern-day America, the film follows Ruth (played by Serayah McNeill from Empire), a resilient young woman facing personal loss, and Boaz (played by Tyler Lepley from Halem), a compassionate community leader, as their lives intertwine in unexpected ways. With stunning visuals and heartfelt performances, Ruth and Boaz explore themes of hope, redemption, and the transformative power of kindness, making it a standout choice for viewers seeking inspiration and meaningful storytelling.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**MS. SENIOR JEFFERSON COUNTY – 2025 Winners are LANGTRY EARL, as Ms. Senior Jefferson County and LILLIE BURROUGHS, as Ms. Super Senior Jefferson County. The organization is recruiting ladies 60 – 79 years of age to compete in the following: Interview, Active Lifestyle, Fashion Runway Model, Evening Gown/Impromptu Question. The Mandatory Orientation is Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10 a.m. at St. Mark C.M.E. Church, 316 Iota Avenue, South, Birmingham, 35205. For more, go to www.jccal.org or call 205-325-5572. Submit applications to williamsja@jccal.org by Friday, January 30, 2026.

THINGS TO DO IN OCTOBER...

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY – ANTIQUES IN THE GARDENS is where you can join others for an inspiring weekend of curated antiques and antiques dealers from across the nation offering furniture, fine art, vintage and fine jewelry, silver, rugs and textiles, home décor and garden accessories. There will be internationally acclaimed guest speakers, book signings, experts in interior design, architecture, floral artistry and gardens design with workshops and so much more. The weekend starts: TODAY – GALA IN THE GARDENS, 6 – 11 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. FRIDAY – *Shop the Show with RUDY SAUNDERS, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. *Red Diamond Lecture: Designing with the Stars: Keynote Speaker is MARTYN LAWRENCE BULLARD, 11 a.m. – Noon and *Red Diamond Lecture: An English Vision– Designer is BEN PENTREATH, 2 – 3 p.m. SATURDAY – *Stitch with RUDY SAUNDERS: Needlepoint with Friends, 9-10 a.m., *Antiques at the Gardens, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., *Glorious Gardens with DARA CAPONIGRO panel includes THOMAS O’BRIEN and KATIE RIDDLER, *Hospitality: Then and Now with REBECCA GARDNER, ELAINE GRIFFIN, JANE SCOTT and MARGOT SHAW, *Sip and Clip: A Lesson with Floral Design, a Floral Workshop with JIMMIE HENSLEE. SUNDAY – *Antiques at the Gardens, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., *Defining Elegance, 11 a.m. – Noon with MARSHALL WATSON, and Creating A Livable Home: Inside and Out with designer RAY BOOTH. For more, go to: bbgardens.org.

FOR LOVERS OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS…

**SATURDAY – The Community Wellness Experience is 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Wenonah High School Gym providing valuable interactive workshop tracks and community resources to enhance learning, and fostering community well-being. There will be taste-test foods, movement sessions, nutrition education, goal setting, mindfulness session and integrative approach. The three tracks of wellness include nutrition, fitness and mental health. Passport navigation starts at 1:15 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Attendees can rotate through community resources tables and there are passport prizes and raffles at the end of the event worth over $300. For more, go to: info@bamawellnessadvocacy.org.

**OCTOBER 11 – COLORS OF CANCER 5K FUN RUN & WALK 10th Annual event, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Spring Street Park, 419 Spring Street in Adamsville, AL. Participants will receive health and wellness information. For more, 205-789-6280, info@cancerawarenessnetwork.com OR www.cancerawarenessnetwork.com.

**OCTOBER 18 – BETHEL’S MEN’S HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pratt City. Topics include: Violence Reduction by Sheriff Mark Pettway, Jefferson County, Physical Health by Dr. Brian A. Stone, Urologist and Mental Health by Dr. Larry McCree, Jr., Pastor. Lunch will be provided with blood pressure checks, door prizes and swag bags. Free Admission.

**OCTOBER 20-DECEMBER 15 – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 12-11:30 a.m. at Collat Jewish Family Services and Community Grief Support. Available to survivors who have experienced loss within the past two years. The support group meets for 9 weekly sessions. The sessions are curriculum

based. There is a minimum of 6 participants needed to start group. New members are accepted through 3rd session (Nov. 3). Drinks and snacks are provided. For more info and to register, coleigh@cfsbham.org OR call 205-278-7101.

**NEAR APP – REMEMBERING YOUR LOVED ONE – Moving Forward Without Moving On offers a gentle space to preserve and celebrate the lives of those we hold dear, ensuring their stories continue to inspire us. For more, nearapp.org or info@hearapp.org.

FOR COLLEGE AND CAREER LOVERS…

**OCTOBER 14 – COLLEGE & CAREER FAIR, for Birmingham City school students and parents, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena in CrossPlex. Resources available include career opportunities, job training programs, education, family, housing, legal services, parenting, short certificates, caregiver/daycare services and food services. Students will be bused from their school to this event.

SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY…

**OCTOBER 9 – THE FIREHOUSE OF HOPE GALA, 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel will feature four International Travel Packages (plus). ONE is the SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA featuring 4 nights for 4 guests in the Darling Point neighborhood, a guided food tour, private balcony and access to iconic landmarks including the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. ANOTHER: ST. MARTIN featuring 4 nights for 4 guests in a beachfront apartment at Mullet Bay, a 2-hour sunset sail across the turquoise waters, private balcony with panoramic ocean views and stroll to the golden sands of Mullet Bay Beach. TWO MORE: A Get Away to NEW ORLEANS, and the TUSCANY ITALY (I shared the Tuscany, last week. PLUS there is a Passport to Europe – where you can choose your dream destination from Paris, Rome, Vienna, Prague or Madrid. Support Firehouse Ministries of Hope.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY – THE MATRIX, 2 p.m. and LOVE, BROOKLYN, 4:45 p.m.

**TODAY – BODIES BODIES, BODIES for Shout Movie Night.

**FRIDAY – A LITTLE PRAYER is a film where David Strathaim plays a man trying to protect his daughter-in-law when he finds out his son is having an affair.

**THROUGH OCTOBER 9 – ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER is a film where Leonardo DiCaprio is a former member of a revolutionary group seeking help from other revolutionaries to find his missing daughter.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

