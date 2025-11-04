With Government Closed, Time for Birmingham to Open Hearts, Woodfin Says

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Mayor Randall Woodfin and City Councilor Hunter Williams on Monday helped kicked off Birmingham’s response to cuts in SNAP benefits with a community-wide food relief drive at the Christian Service Mission.

The food drive will run daily through Thursday, November 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3600 Third Ave. South.

“The moment that we’re in requires us to open up our hearts, and our checkbooks,” Woodfin said. “Birmingham, Alabama, has always been in the top 10 of the most altruistic giving cities in America … I am convinced that there will be an overwhelming amount of support for this food drive.”

Williams said the point and message of the food drive “is very simple … this is not something that we can ignore and say, ‘This is a problem that Washington created. Let’s let Washington fix it.’ What is going on with the holdup of SNAP benefits will have such an adverse effect on our community here in the state of Alabama as well as the central Birmingham region.”

The Trump administration said Monday it will partially fund the SNAP program, after two judges issued rulings requiring it to keep the nation’s largest food aid program afloat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, had planned to freeze payments starting Nov. 1.

Nearly 23,000 Birmingham households – one in four – rely on SNAP. Statewide, more than 750,000 Alabamians depend on more than $140 million in support each month.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AND AID

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or find a nearby food distribution site, visit gracekleincommunity.com or the BHAM Ready website.

Contributions to the United Way of Central Alabama are tax-deductible and help provide urgent support to families and local food-assistance providers impacted by hunger.

NEED HELP? Anyone impacted by the pause in SNAP benefits or any other crisis can call 211, text ALFOOD to 898211 or visit the United Way of Central Alabama’s online database to find local food resources.

DONATE FUNDS: The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama can stretch a single dollar into four meals, so every bit you can share helps. Click here to learn more and donate.

DONATE FOOD: Shelf-stable items can be dropped off at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s warehouse.

WHERE: 107 Walter Davis Drive in Birmingham, AL

WHEN: Monday through Friday | 7:30AM-4PM

VOLUNTEER: Volunteer opportunities are available Monday-Friday 9-11AM and 1-3PM. Click here to check availability and to register.

Need help? Visit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s Find Food tool to locate food distributions and meal programs in your area.