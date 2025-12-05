Alabama Power Commits to Steady Rates Through 2027

alabamapower.com

Following Tuesday’s Alabama Public Service Commission meeting, Alabama Power announced its commitment to keep customer rates steady through 2027 while maintaining the dependable service customers count on.

All components of Alabama Power’s regulated retail rates are not scheduled to increase through 2027.

“We know budgets are tight, and power bills are a real concern for many families and businesses,” said Moses Feagin, Alabama Power’s executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. “This commitment gives customers more certainty and predictability around electric rates at a time when many other household and business costs are rising.”

Alabama Power will hold in place all existing factors in customer rates, including delaying until 2028 the implementation of previously approved adjustments for the Lindsay Hill generation facility.

As part of the commitment to keeping rates steady, the company will absorb the newly acquired facility’s costs in 2027 rather than deferring or shifting those costs to a later date.

“Since 2017, Alabama Power has reduced operating expenses by about $100 million despite the cost of equipment, such as transformers, poles and wires, increasing significantly during this time,” Feagin said. “We will not waiver in our efforts to strengthen the energy grid and invest in smart, storm-resilient infrastructure, so customers receive the reliable service they deserve in communities across our state.”

While rates will remain level through 2027, bills could still go up or down based on the amount of electricity a customer uses each month.

To help customers manage their bills, Alabama Power is pairing rate stability with tools and assistance. These include the company’s Bill Explainer, Rate Advisor, Energy Assistant, Budget Billing and payment assistance programs that help customers better understand their bill, choose options that fit their needs and find help when they need it.

For more information about tools to help manage power bills, visit alabamapower.com/save.