Jefferson County judges who won in historic election honored
January 19, 2017
Times staff report
Jefferson County judges who were part of an historic election in November were honored on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Purpose Center at Dannon in downtown Birmingham. They were, from left, Shera Craig Grant, Agnes Chappell, Debra Bennett Winston, Brendette Brown Green, Tamara Harris Johnson and Nakita “Niki” Peryyman Blocton. Not pictured are Javan Patton, Elisabeth French and Annetta Verin. A record nine African American female judges were elected to serve communities across Jefferson County; to read about their collective wins, click here. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr., The Birmingham Times)