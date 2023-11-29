Birmingham Housing Awarded $2 Million to Expand Section 8 Vouchers for Residents

habd.net

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) announced Tuesday it will receive $2,119,900 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.

The $2 million is one of seven HUD Housing Mobility-Related Services awards, with six additional awards provided to other Public Housing Agencies across the country.

The funds will support HABD’s expansion of housing choices for approximately 530 of its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) families with children by increasing access to opportunity neighborhoods with high-performing schools, job opportunities, low crime rates, parks, and other amenities.

Currently, the HCV program offers families with vouchers the opportunity to live in a neighborhood of their choice. However, many face barriers when attempting to redeem their voucher, including inadequate time to find a unit, landlord unwillingness to rent to voucher holders, or limited awareness of neighborhood amenities.

The Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Services Program will assist HABD in addressing those barriers by offering mobility-related services to families and increasing landlord participation.

The full list of awardees can be found here.

